Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Apollonia Grill - UTC image

 

Apollonia Grill

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.
More about Apollonia Grill
Nancy's BBQ image

 

Nancy's BBQ

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOLO PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.45
More about Nancy's BBQ
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Chicken breast, portabella mushroom, feta bruschetta and provolone cheese, on a French loaf with garlic herb mayo
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Marinated chicken topped with provolone. Try it fried, grilled, blackened or Buffalo style.
Carolina Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Panko-battered and tossed in a spicy Carolina mustard sauce, topped with our sweet coleslaw.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Marinated chicken topped with provolone. Try it fried, grilled, blackened or Buffalo style.
Carolina Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Panko-battered and tossed in a spicy Carolina mustard sauce, topped with our sweet coleslaw.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Cheeseburgers

Penne

Paninis

Spinach Pizza

Chai Lattes

Seafood Gumbo

Shrimp Tacos

Stromboli

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston