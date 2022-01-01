Chicken sandwiches in Bradenton
Apollonia Grill
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Chicken breast, portabella mushroom, feta bruschetta and provolone cheese, on a French loaf with garlic herb mayo
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Marinated chicken topped with provolone. Try it fried, grilled, blackened or Buffalo style.
|Carolina Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Panko-battered and tossed in a spicy Carolina mustard sauce, topped with our sweet coleslaw.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Marinated chicken topped with provolone. Try it fried, grilled, blackened or Buffalo style.
|Carolina Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Panko-battered and tossed in a spicy Carolina mustard sauce, topped with our sweet coleslaw.