Bradenton brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Pulp Friction is a grapefruit IPA that boasts a massive, freshly-squeezed grapefruit aroma. With huge citrus flavors and a touch of pine from high-alpha hops, this golden-orange brew’s juicy, grapefruit punch is balanced by its hop bitterness and supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body and a touch of sweetness. With a smooth, clean finish, Pulp Friction is the ultimate feel-good hit of the summer. And in Florida, it’s always summer!

