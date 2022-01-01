Bradenton brewpubs & breweries you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Motorworks Brewing
1014 9th St W, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Frost Bane
|$16.00
This rich, velvety behemoth of a pastry stout packs a full-bodied wallop of sweet heat. Intense black malt and bitter dark cacao flavors are balanced by notes of ripe blackberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, baking spices and vanilla.
While aging in Siesta Key Spiced Rum Barrels, we dosed this bruiser with a fiery blend of five of the freshest, hottest chili pepper we could fine, lending a pleasant, throat-tingling heat that lingers throughout the finish.
|Pulp Friction Case
|$42.99
Pulp Friction is a grapefruit IPA that boasts a massive, freshly-squeezed grapefruit aroma. With huge citrus flavors and a touch of pine from high-alpha hops, this golden-orange brew’s juicy, grapefruit punch is balanced by its hop bitterness and supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body and a touch of sweetness. With a smooth, clean finish, Pulp Friction is the ultimate feel-good hit of the summer. And in Florida, it’s always summer!
|Mango Habanero IPA - 6Pk
|$12.50
We dosed our unfiltered IPA with mango puree and fresh, de-seeded Red Savina Habaneros, bolstering its citrusy, tropical flavors and imparting a peppery sweet-heat that’s just right.
3 Keys Brewing
2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton
|Popular items
|SAY CHEEZE
|$13.00
choice of aged cheddar, American, provolone, pepper jack, baby Swiss or blue cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
|3 KEYS BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS
|$14.00
Flaky white cod, house made batter, fries and house made tartar sauce
|3 LITTLE PIGGIES
|$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, candied bacon, onion