Bradenton brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Motorworks Brewing

FRENCH FRIES

Motorworks Brewing

1014 9th St W, Bradenton

Avg 4.1 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frost Bane$16.00
This rich, velvety behemoth of a pastry stout packs a full-bodied wallop of sweet heat. Intense black malt and bitter dark cacao flavors are balanced by notes of ripe blackberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, baking spices and vanilla.
While aging in Siesta Key Spiced Rum Barrels, we dosed this bruiser with a fiery blend of five of the freshest, hottest chili pepper we could fine, lending a pleasant, throat-tingling heat that lingers throughout the finish.
Pulp Friction Case$42.99
Pulp Friction is a grapefruit IPA that boasts a massive, freshly-squeezed grapefruit aroma. With huge citrus flavors and a touch of pine from high-alpha hops, this golden-orange brew’s juicy, grapefruit punch is balanced by its hop bitterness and supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body and a touch of sweetness. With a smooth, clean finish, Pulp Friction is the ultimate feel-good hit of the summer. And in Florida, it’s always summer!
Mango Habanero IPA - 6Pk$12.50
We dosed our unfiltered IPA with mango puree and fresh, de-seeded Red Savina Habaneros, bolstering its citrusy, tropical flavors and imparting a peppery sweet-heat that’s just right.
3 Keys Brewing

 

3 Keys Brewing

2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAY CHEEZE$13.00
choice of aged cheddar, American, provolone, pepper jack, baby Swiss or blue cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
3 KEYS BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS$14.00
Flaky white cod, house made batter, fries and house made tartar sauce
3 LITTLE PIGGIES$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, candied bacon, onion
Restaurant banner

 

Big Top Brewing - Lakewood Ranch

2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
