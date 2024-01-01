Roger's Market 100 Bradenton
2415 63rd Ave E
Sarasota, FL 34203
Breakfast
Gourmet Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Sandwich$8.49
- Ham & Egg Sriaracha$8.49
3 slices of black forest ham, sriaracha aioli, freshly cracked cage free eggs scrambled and american cheese on a toasted brioche bun
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$8.99
Smashed Cheshire Sausage Patty, Terrapin Farms Chipotle Aioli, freshly cracked cage free egg and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
- Chorizo & Egg Sandwich$8.99
Smashed Cheshire Chorizo Patty, Terrapin Farms Chipotle Aioli, freshly cracked cage free egg and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
- Soft Scramble Sandwich$8.99
Freshly cracked cage free eggs soft scramble with chives, Terrapin Farms everything aioli, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions on a toasted brioche bun
- Chicken Breakfast Yumm Sandwich$10.49
Fresh never frozen hand double breaded chicken breast, house made "Burt" sauce, pickles and a freshly cracked cage free egg on a toasted brioche bun. Served with scratch made sausage gravy on the side to tip.
- Steak and Egg Sandwich$12.99
freshly cut prime rib steak with chimichurri, pepper jack cheese, freshly cracked cage free egg, romaine lettuce and horseradish aioli on a ciabatta
- Rogers Breakfast Burger$10.99
beef steak burger patty, freshly cracked cage free egg, Cheshire bacon, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, everything aioli on a toasted brioche bun
Gourmet Breakfast Bowls
- Chorizo Bowl$10.99
Beer battered potatoes, cheese blend, cage free egg, chorizo chilli with avocado verde sauce and freshly chopped tomatoes
- Chicken and Gravy Bowl$10.99
Beer battered potatoes, cheese blend, cage free egg, hand breaded fresh never frozen hand breaded chicken, sausage gravy topped of with freshly chopped chives
Breakfast Classics
- BLT$8.99
Cheshire hickory smoked bacon, freshly sliced tomatoes and crunchy lettuce with mayo on texas toast.
- Biscuit & Sausage Gravy$6.99
Scratch made buttermilk biscuit with scratch made sausage gravy topped with house seasoning and chives
- Chicken and Waffle$10.99
gourmet belgian waffles with chicken tenders and your choice of either syrup, hot honey or scratch made sausage gravy
- Tater Tots & Gravy$6.99
Avocado Toast
- Avocado Toast Regular$7.99
Toasted sourdough bread with avocado mash, everything bagel seasoning and jacobsen salt
- Avocado Toast Bacon Aioli$9.99
Toasted sourdough bread with avocado mash, everything aioli and bacon bits
- Avocado Toast Cherry Tomato$9.99
Toasted sourdough bread with avocado mash, marinated cherry tomatoes, ricotta cheese, sliced avocado and hot honey drizzle
Breakfast Sides
- Sausage Gravy$2.99
side of scratch made sausage gravy
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.49
- Chorizo Hash$2.99
Chorizo Chili with chopped beer battered potatoes
- Arugula Salad$2.99
truffle or lemon dressed with cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan
- Belgian Waffle$3.29
- Biscuit$2.99
scratch made buttermilk biscuit
- Cheddar Biscuit$3.29
scratch made buttermilk cheddar biscuit
- Beer Battered Potatoes$3.49+
Breakfast Specials
A La Carte
- Scrambled Eggs$3.29
- Cheesy Eggs$3.49
- Buttermilk Biscuit$2.99
scratch made buttermilk biscuit
- Chorizo Hash$2.99
chopped beer battered potatoes with chorizo chili
- Grits$1.99
- Cheesy Grits$2.19
- Hash Brown$2.79
- Bacon - 2 Slices$2.29
- Bacon - 3 Slices$2.99
- Sausage Patty$2.49
- Sausage Links (2)$2.49
- Sausage Gravy Side$2.99
- Chicken Tender$2.59
- 3 Chicken Tenders$7.29
- Fried Onion Rings$3.99
- Beer Battered Potatoes$3.49+
- Tater Tots & Gravy$6.99
Breakfast Pizza
- Breakfast Pizza Slices$3.49
Scratch made sausage gravy base, mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with eggs, bacon and sausage
- Breakfast Pizza Whole$17.99
Scratch made sausage gravy base, mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with eggs, bacon and sausage
- Breakfast Pizza 2 for 6$$6.00
Scratch made sausage gravy base, mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with eggs, bacon and sausage
Breakfast Combos
Sweet
Grab & Go
Lunch/Dinner
Gourmet Lunch Sandwiches
- Rogers Beef Burrito$10.99
Rogers house made braised Guinness beef, cilantro lime rice, black beans, cheese mix and choice of saucy gourmet salsa
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich$10.49
fresh never frozen chicken breast fried or grilled, sliced avocado, gruyere cheese, aioli and romaine lettuce on a ciabatta bread
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.99
- Ghost Pepper Chicken Tender Sandwich$9.99
- Rogers Cuban Style Sandwich$11.99
Rogers house made mojo pulled pork, deli sliced black forest ham, deli sliced swiss cheese, crunchy pickles and mustard & mayo mix on baked Cuban bread
- Rogers Philly Style$12.99
freshly cut prime rib steak with Rogers chimichurri, american cheese, provolone, peppers and onions with jalapeno aioli on a baked hoagie
- Spicy Steak Sandwich$12.99
- Bacon Lover's Burger$11.99
- Steak and Brie Sandwich$12.99
freshly cut prime rib steak with Rogers chimichurri, melted creamy brie cheese, horseradish apple jam and arugula on a toasted ciabatta
- Steak Classic Sandwich$12.99
freshly cut prime rib steak with A1 steak sauce, muenster cheese, gourmet style fried onions rings, garlic aioli on a ciabatta
Gourmet Lunch Bowls
- BBQ Bowl$12.99
Your Choice of BBQ meat, baked beans and scratch made slaw
- Burrito Bowl$10.99
braised Guinness beer beef, cilantro lime rice, black beans and saucy gourmet salsa
- Steak & Eggs Bowl$16.49
6oz prime rib meat with chimichurri, 2 freshly cracked cage free eggs and beer battered potatoes
- Chorizo Bowl$10.99
beer battered potatoes, cheese, freshly cracked cage free egg, chorizo chili, avocado verde and chopped tomatoes
- Chicken and Gravy Bowl$10.99
beer battered potatoes, cheese, freshly cracked cage free egg, fried chicken, sausage gravy and chives
- Brussel Sprouts Bake$11.49
brussel sprouts with sweet chili sause, bacon bits baked with sharp cheddar and gruyere cheese
Avocado Toast
Lunch Classics
- Chicken and Waffle$10.99
gourmet belgian waffles with chicken tenders and your choice of either syrup, hot honey or scratch made sausage gravy
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$8.99
fresh never frozen chicken tenders, house made "Burt" sauce and pickles on a brioche bun
- Classic Burger$9.99
steak burger patty, fresh cut tomatoes, lettuce, onions and your choice of cheese
Chicken Combos
Sweet
A La Carte
- Chicken Tender$2.59
- 3 Chicken Tenders$7.29
- Chicken Breast$4.99
- Chicken Thigh$3.79
- Chicken Wing$2.09
- Chicken Leg$2.29
- Bacon 2 Slices$2.29
- Mac & Cheese$3.49+
- Veggies$3.49+
- Brussel Sprouts$3.99+
- Baked Ziti$11.99
- Beer Battered Potatoes$3.49+
- Fries$3.29+
- Green Beans$3.29+
- Gouda Mac & Cheese$3.99+
- Fries Garlic Parsley$3.29+
- Fries Truffle$3.29+
BBQ
Prime Rib Sandwiches
- Steak and Egg Sandwich$12.99
freshly cut prime rib steak with chimichurri, pepper jack cheese, freshly cracked cage free egg, romaine lettuce and horseradish aioli on a ciabatta
- Steak Classic Sandwich$12.99
freshly cut prime rib steak with A1 steak sauce, muenster cheese, gourmet style fried onions rings, garlic aioli on a ciabatta
- Steak and Brie Sandwich$12.99
freshly cut prime rib steak with Rogers chimichurri, melted creamy brie cheese, horseradish apple jam and arugula on a toasted ciabatta
- Rogers Philly Style$12.99
freshly cut prime rib steak with Rogers chimichurri, american cheese, provolone, peppers and onions with jalapeno aioli on a baked hoagie
Lunch Pizza
Coffee
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Smoothies
- Green Goddess$7.49
Banana, Spinach, Kale, Mango, Chia Seeds, Spirulina
- Siesta Sunset$7.49
Banana, Strawberries, Mango, Fresh Pineapple, Agave
- Verry Berry Acai$7.49
Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Chia Seeds
- Strawberry Banana$7.49
Banana, Strawberries, Agave
- Peanut Butter Madness$7.49
Banana, Peanut Butter, Pink Salt, Agave, Almond Milk
Milk Shakes
Bean 2 Cup Coffee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
2415 63rd Ave E, Sarasota, FL 34203