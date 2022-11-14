The Crumb Factory imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Sandwiches

The Crumb Factory 5701 Central Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5701 Central Ave

Saint Petersburg, FL 33710

Order Again

Popular Items

Ham, eggs and chesse on sourdough
Chicken Croissant
Turkey and Cheese Croissant

Catering

Pastry Pack for 10

$45.00

Pastry Pack for 5

$23.00

Breakfast for 10

$45.00

Breakfast for 5

$23.00

Brunch for 5

$45.00

Brunch for 3

$25.00

Lunch for 10

$65.00

Lunch for 6

$40.00

Chips/Treats

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.50

Doggie Cookie Single

$0.50

Doggie Cookie Pack

$5.00

Entree

Baguette Delight

$6.00

Sliced Baguette with Sides of Apricot Jam, Imported Honey, and Fresh Butter

Baker's scramble eggs

$10.00

2 Eggs, Prosciutto, Fresh Tomato, Cheese and sourdough toasts

Factory Poached Eggs

$12.00

2 Poached Eggs, Arugula, Pastrami, Eggplant, Roasted Tomatoes, Imported EVO and Sourdough Toast

Scramble Eggs

$8.00

Scramble eggs with sourdough toasts

Toast Trio

$7.00

A selection of slides of bread with 3 sides (butter, jam, jelly) to create your own toasts

Egg A la Carte

$4.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$12.00
Crumb's Cobb

Crumb's Cobb

$14.00

Our take on Cobb's salad. Roasted Prosciutto, Hardboiled Egg, Feta, Metro Chicken Mix, Fresh Tomatoes, Sourdough Croutons, Imported EVO and Balsamic Vinegar

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Quinoa Mix, 2 Hardboiled Eggs, Feta, Mixed Greens and Lemon Dressing

The Crumb's Greek

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Olives, Tomatoes, Feta, Hummus, Pickled red onions, EVO, Vinegar, Pumpkin Seeds, side of sourdough toast

Sandwich

Avocado Toast

$10.50

2 Slices of Sourdough Toast and Fresh Avocado.

Butter and Brie Baguette

$8.50

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Chicken Croissant

$10.00

Chicken, avocado, mayo on a crunchy and flufy croissant

Egg whites and spinach Croissant

$10.00

Egg whites with spinach and feta cheese on our butter croissant.

Grill Cheese

$8.50
Ham, eggs and chesse on sourdough

Ham, eggs and chesse on sourdough

$9.50

Breakfast classic on sourdough

Mediterrean Baguette

Mediterrean Baguette

$11.00

A taste of Europe (Brie, Prosciutto, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Imported EVO)

Metro Chicken

$9.75

Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Duke’s Mayo and Mixed Greens, on sourdough

Reuben on Sourdough

$11.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, gouda cheese and a fried egg to make it a complete meal on our Sourdough bread and Chipotle Mayo.

Sourdough Ham Panini

$8.50

Ham and chesse panini, perfect for breakfast

Turkey and Cheese Croissant

$8.50

So simple.. so good

Hummus Baguette

$11.00

Hummus, feta, arugula, sundried tomatoes, cucumber

Vegan Veggie Baguette

$11.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, arugula, pickled red onions, tomatoes, and eggplant.

Egg and Cheese on Sourdough

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Water

$1.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Orange Juice, Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Orange Pelegrino, Lemon Pelegrino, Sparkling Water

Kid Choc

$2.00

Olive Oil

Single Origen, certified and delicious Olive Oil
Organic Olive Oil

Organic Olive Oil

$16.00

Single Origen, Organic extra virgin Olive Oil with notes of ripe almond and green tomato. 0.2% acidity with high polyphenol count: From 380-420mg/Kg, compared to the average bottle of EVOO, which only has 100-250mg/Kg Carbon Neutral, non GMO, and Kosher certified Certified fresh by harvest date on bottle Certified Organic

Robust Olive Oil

Robust Olive Oil

$14.00

Single Origen extra virgin olive oil, bold and peppery. 0.2% acidity with high polyphenol count: From 380-420mg/Kg, compared to the average bottle of EVOO, which only has 100-250mg/Kg. Carbon Neutral, non GMO, and Kosher certified. Certified fresh by harvest date on bottle.

Coffee (retail)

Coffee we like and serve
Dancing Goats

Dancing Goats

$15.00

Bolivia (organic)

$16.00Out of stock

Decaf Box

$10.00

Branded items

Shirts

$15.00

Bags

$8.00

Hat

$25.00

Tea

Earl Grey

$7.50
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$9.00

Moroccan Mint

$7.50

Gift boxes

Christmas Box

Christmas Box

$95.00

A perfect box to start Thanksgiving: Two cheeses from Sweet Grass Dairy, one salame, one bottle of EVO, one fresh Sourdough loaf, one family size Christmas cake, organic honey and mixed nuts. Limited quantities, pre-order only.

Meeting

Meeting room

$100.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan bakery and café

Location

5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710

Directions

Gallery
The Crumb Factory image
The Crumb Factory image

