Red Mesa 4th Street

4912 4th St N

Saint Petersburg, FL 33703

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa (Online)
Del Rey Burrito (Online)
Chicken Quesadilla (Online)

Guacamoles

Chipotle Chile Guacamole (Online)

Chipotle Chile Guacamole (Online)

$14.25

Guacamole with chipolte chile in adobo, queso fresco

Chorizo & Corn Guacamole (Online)

Chorizo & Corn Guacamole (Online)

$15.75

Guacamole with Mexican chorizo, roasted corn, queso fresco. Served with corn tortilla chips

Guacamole Sampler (Online)

Guacamole Sampler (Online)

$18.00

All 3 of our guacamoles!

Traditional Guacamole (Online)

Traditional Guacamole (Online)

$13.75

Fresh avocado, onion, jalapeno, cilantro and lime

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla (Online)

$12.75

Chihauhua and Gouda cheese, poblano pepper and onion. Served with honey chipotle vinaigrette and black bean-corn salsa

Chicken Taquitos (Online)

$10.00

Three fried chicken taquitos, chile verde sauce, cilantro crema, pickled red onions, cotija cheese, pico de gallo

Chips & Salsa (Online)

Chips & Salsa (Online)

$4.25+

House-made chips and salsa

Chips and Dip Trio (Online)

$12.75

Trio of Queso Blanco, Traditional Guacamole, and Pico De Gallo

Chorizo Fundido (Online)

$12.25

Mexican chorizo, Onion, Poblano Pepper and Chihuahua Cheese Fondue.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Online)

$13.00

Lemon poached bay shrimp, avocado, tomato, serrano chile, onion, chipotle chili and sweet tomato mojito. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Pork Tamales Appetizer (Online)

$8.50

Two Handmade Pork Tamales topped with Chile Morita Sauce, Queso Fresco and Pico De Gallo

Queso Blanco (Online)

Queso Blanco (Online)

$10.50

Monterey Jack and white American cheese, chile arbol, jalapeno pepper. Served with chips

Shrimp Fundido (Online)

Shrimp Fundido (Online)

$13.25

Sun-dried tomato, feta, Monterey jack cheese fondue. Served with flour tortillas

Vegetable Quesadilla (Online)

$12.75

Mix of Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and cilantro crema

Cheese Quesadilla (Online)

$8.50

Cheese Fundido (Online)

$9.50

Salad

Taco Salad (Online)

Taco Salad (Online)

$10.00

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, black bean-corn salsa, avocado and queso fresco with chipotle caesar dressing

Red Mesa (Online)

$10.00

MIxed greens, tomato-cilantro vinaigrette, tomato, red onion, gorgonzola cheese and corn strips

Sesame Soy Salad (Online)

$10.00

Mixed greens, honey chipotle vinaigrette, tomato, poblano pepper, onion, queso fresco, toasted sesame seeds and soy-orange coulis

Soup

Cup of Black Bean Soup (Online)

$3.75

Topped with cilantro-onion and crema

Bowl of Black Bean Soup (Online)

$6.00

Topped with cilantro-onion and crema

Cup of Pinto Bean Soup (Online)

Cup of Pinto Bean Soup (Online)

$4.25

Pinto beans with chorizo, bacon, onion, jalapeno and cilantro

Bowl of Pinto Bean Soup (Online)

Bowl of Pinto Bean Soup (Online)

$7.50

Pinto beans with chorizo, bacon, onion, jalapeno and cilantro

Cup of Tortilla Soup (Online)

Cup of Tortilla Soup (Online)

$4.25

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrot-onion sofrito, avocado, queso fresco and corn strips

Bowl of Tortilla Soup (Online)

Bowl of Tortilla Soup (Online)

$7.50

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrot-onion sofrito, avocado, queso fresco and corn strips

Sides

Cilantro Rice

$3.25

Congri w/ Chimichurri

$4.25

Mixture black beans/rice

Fried Plantains (Online)

$5.25

With Cilantro Crema

Mofongo

$5.25

Smashed - yuca, plantains, chimichurri

Side Pork Tamale (Online)

$5.25

Chile Morita sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo

Side Seasonal Vegetables (Online)

$5.25

Side Seasoned Fries (Online)

$3.75

Comes with Ketchup

Side Braised Greens

$5.25

Side Guacamole 3.25oz

$4.25

Side of Black Beans (Online)

$3.75

Topped with cilantro-onion

Side Queso Blanco

$3.75

Side Salsa 5.5oz

$2.75

Side Tortillas (Online)

$2.75

Corn or Flour

Side Yuca Fries (Online)

$4.25

With Chimichurri

Mini Red Mesa Salad (Online)

$6.50

Combinations

Chile Relleno Con Enchilada (Online)

$17.50

Choice of sirloin picadillo relleno with chile verde sauce or Monterey Jack cheese relleno with salsa roja, topped with queso freseco and cilantro-onion. One cheese enchilada with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice

Chile Rellenos (Online)

Chile Rellenos (Online)

$19.00

One sirloin picadillo relleno with chile verde sauce and one Monterey Jack cheese relleno with salsa roja. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro-onion. Served with black beans and cilantro rice Additional charge for 2 steak rellenos

Favorito Combinado (Online)

Favorito Combinado (Online)

$14.25

Shredded chicken or beef crispy taco, chicken or cheese enchilada with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served withblack beans and cilantro rice

Tacos

Street Tacos (Online)

Street Tacos (Online)

$13.75

Choice of one: chicken, brisket, or silroin. Chile guajillo sauce, encurtido, pickled red onion, cilantro on soft corn tortillas

Shrimp Tacos (Online)

Shrimp Tacos (Online)

$13.75

Grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas

Crispy Taco (Online)

$13.75

Choice of shredded chicken or brisket, lettuce Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa

Enchiladas

Grilled Vegetables Enchiladas (Online)

$14.75

Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with ancho tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice

Chicken Enchiladas (Online)

Chicken Enchiladas (Online)

$14.25

Topped with salsa roja, chile verde sauce, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Seved with black beans and cilantro rice

Seafood Enchiladas (Online)

$20.00

Two Enchiladas filled with Shrimp, Salmon, and Grouper. Topped with Poblano Cream Sauce and Queso Fresco. Served with Congri and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables.

Cheese Enchilada (Online)

$14.25

Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheese toped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice

Enchilada Trio (Online)

Enchilada Trio (Online)

$23.25

Duck enchilada with raspberry chipotle cream sauce, chicken enchilada with salsa roja and a shrimp, salmon & grouper enchilada with poblano cream sauce. Served with congri.

Burritos

Del Rey Burrito (Online)

$15.75

Shredded chicken or brisket with Monterey Jack cheese, poblano pepper and onion, topped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice

Grilled Vegetables Burrito (Online)

$14.75

Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with cilantro-onion, crema and queso fresco. Served with black beans and cilantro rice. Veggie mix - NO Substitutions

Pork Carnitas Burrito (Online)

$15.75

Shredded pork carnitas, poblano pepper, onion, cilantro and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with ancho tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with congri.

Filet Mignon Burrito (Online)

$26.25

Monterey Jack cheese, poblano pepper, onion, red pepper and tomato. Served with black beans and cilantro rice. No Substitutions Spicy

Chipotle Shrimp Burrito (Online)

Chipotle Shrimp Burrito (Online)

$20.00

Spicy chipotle shrimp, congri, Monterey Jack cheese and guacamole, topped with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and queso fresco

Tex-Mex Burrito (Online)

$15.75

Ground beef, cilantro rice, refried beans, Jack cheese, grilled poblano peppers and onions. Topped with chile morita sauce, crema, pico de gallo, pickled onions, and queso fresco

Seafood

Cedar Roasted Salmon (Online)

Cedar Roasted Salmon (Online)

$21.00

Chipotle chile aioli, fried tobacco onions, cilantro rice and fresh seasonal vegetables

Ginger Crusted Salmon (Online)

$21.00

Soy-orange coulis, cilantro rice and fresh seasonal vegetables

Chipotle Shrimp Entrée (Online)

$17.00

Sauteed in spicy chipotle chile butter, topped with queso fresco and cilantro on a crispy corn tortilla. Served with black beans, cilantro rice and chipotle chile cactus salsa

Southwest Grilled Grouper (Online)

$39.00

Chile verde sauce, sun-dried tomato garlic butter, habanero aioli, braised field greens, pico de gallo and cilantro rice

Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo (Online)

Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo (Online)

$16.50

Garlic, tomato, parsley, chile arbol, tequila and lime. Served with cilantro rice and fresh seasonal vegetables Spicy

Steak, Poultry & Pork

Palomilla Steak (Online)

Palomilla Steak (Online)

$26.25

Cuban style thinly cut grilled steak piled high with seasoned fries. Served with sweet plantains and tamarind aioli

Filet Mignon Chimichurri (Online)

Filet Mignon Chimichurri (Online)

$32.75

Grilled filet mignon skewers, fried yuca and sweet plantains, topped with chimichurri sauce

Pork Carnitas Entree (Online)

$19.00

Shredded carnitas with ancho tomatillo sauce, pinto beans, cilantro rice, pickled red onion, pico de gallo and guacamole. Tortillas on request

Chicken Fernandez (Online)

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle cream sauce. Served with cilantro rice and fresh seasonal vegetables

Mesa Burger (Online)

Mesa Burger (Online)

$22.25

Chipotle aioli, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and fried tobacco onions. Served with yuca fries and chipotle ketchup

Southwest Stuffed Chicken (Online)

Southwest Stuffed Chicken (Online)

$25.25

Oven roasted chicken breast with southwest rub, stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, onion and pepper sofrito, on a bed of poblano cream sauce. Served with congri and fresh seasonal vegetables

Puntas De Filet Mignon (Online)

$38.00

Filet mignon tips sauteed in spicy chipotle chile butter with bacon, tomato, jalapeno, poblano pepper and onion. Served with black beans and cilantro rice. Tortillas on request

Vaca Frita (Online)

$17.00

Beef brisket, chile guajillo sauce, poblano pepper, onion, avocado, cilantro, plantains, congri

Desserts

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$12.75

Graham Cracker Crust with Creamy Crème Brûlée Filling, Cajeta Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream

Chocolate Spoon Cake

Chocolate Spoon Cake

$14.75

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake, Fudge and Ganache with Vanilla Ice Cream, Mexican Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Churros

Churros

$9.50

Mexican Fritters rolled in Cinnamon and Sugar with Cajeta Caramel and Mexican Chocolate Dipping Sauces

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Served with black beans & rice

Kids Chicken Enchilada

$6.50

Served with black beans & rice

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.50

Served with black beans & rice

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Served with french fries & ketchup

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Served with seasonal veggies

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
