Saint Petersburg bars & lounges you'll love

Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|QUESO BLANCO
|$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
|CHIPS & DIP
|$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$13.00
SEASONED GRILLED SHRIMP, MEXICAN SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE. MAKE IT A CHIMICHANGA AND GET IT FRIED!
Engine No. 9
56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG
|Popular items
|SAGANAKI
|$14.95
|THE NO.9 DOG
|$9.25
|DEMI-GOD
|$13.75
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|Popular items
|MAHI MAHI YOUR WAY
|$23.95
Mahi Mahi fried, blackened, or broiled served with potato puff pastry, fries, rice, or vegetable.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
|BLUE TUNA
|$14.95
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune
Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki!
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
|GORGONZOLA CRUSTED FILET
|$39.95
Choice cut filet, topped with gorgonzola cheese crust over a roasted garlic demi-glace, and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS DAIRY and GLUTEN
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Cali Burrito
|$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
|Dip Trio
|$10.50
Guacamole, salsa and queso blanco served with chips!
|Churros
|$3.25
No meal is complete without! Homemade churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar!
2 per order
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Green Relish Potato Salad
|$3.95
Sothern style potato salad with green relish and paprika. Delicious!
|The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog
|$4.50
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This if for the bacon lovers, Boar's Head bacon, cooked onions in sauce and spicy brown mustard.
|4th Street Italian Belly Buster Hoagie 12"
|$13.95
Over a half a pound of Boars Head Deluxe Ham, then we add Hard Salami, and Provolone stacked with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and red wine vinaigrette.
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.50
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|WHITE
|$13.00
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.
|PEPPERONI
|$13.50
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
TACOS • GRILL
Casita Taqueria
2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|BARBACOA
|$3.50
|CAMARONES
|$4.25
|POLLO VERDE
|$3.50
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
|POKE TUNA BOWL
|$25.00
|GROUPER SANDWICH
|$28.00
CD Roma Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Calzone
|$11.00
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.
|Baked Ziti
|$13.00
Penne, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses mixed together with your choice of meat sauce or marinara and baked.
|16" Cheese
|$14.00
Hand Tossed
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Sea Salt
183 Second Ave N, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Boneless Whole Branzino
|$39.00
Capers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccolini, Baked in a White Wine Sauce
|Spanish Octopus
|$18.00
Gigante Beans, Arugula, Vernaccia-Caper Sauce
|For 2
|$70.00
Please choose 1 Salad, 1 Entree & 1 Dessert Each. Whole Fish Excluded. Please Type in Special Instructions or call 727-873-7964
Nueva Cantina
1625 4th St S, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.95
|Avocado Salad
|$11.95
|Rice Bowl
|$12.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's St. Pete
242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Malt Vinegar Fries
|$4.00
|Avocado Chix Sand
|$12.00
|Double Caddys Burger
|$15.00
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg
|Popular items
|SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER
|$11.99
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
Served on 3 brioche slider buns
|FRIED PICKLES
|$8.99
Pickle chips hand breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch
|10 BREADED WINGS**
|$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese w/ Soup
|$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
|Turkey Club
|$17.00
turkey, ham, swiss, bacon, tomato, bibb lettuce, avocado, garlic aioli
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
shaved sirloin, roasted peppers, american cheese, crispy onions, peabody sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Big Catch at Salt Creek
1500 2nd Street South, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|Cajun Pasta
|$18.00
tender penne with blackened chicken and
shrimp tossed in our signature alfredo
|DIET COKE
|Beef, carrot, rice DOG MENU
|$6.00
The Avenue DTSP
330 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Say Cheese
|$14.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Caddy's Gulfport
3128 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Caddy's St. Pete Beach
5501 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
The Crafty Squirrel
259 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|VERY GOUD-A CALZONE
|$12.00
|PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE. - PIZZA 14"
|$15.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Captain Bill's Oyster Bar
145 107th Ave., Treasure Island
Dracula's Legacy
111 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy's Sports Bar
3510 34th St N, St. Petersburg
Mad Pub
12933 Village Boulevard, Madeira Beach
Par Bar
2253 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill
13025 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Drunken Clam
46 46th Ave, St. Pete Beach
- 2