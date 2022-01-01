Saint Petersburg bars & lounges you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
QUESO BLANCO$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
CHIPS & DIP$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
SHRIMP BURRITO$13.00
SEASONED GRILLED SHRIMP, MEXICAN SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE. MAKE IT A CHIMICHANGA AND GET IT FRIED!
More about Red Mesa
Engine No. 9 image

 

Engine No. 9

56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAGANAKI$14.95
THE NO.9 DOG$9.25
DEMI-GOD$13.75
More about Engine No. 9
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MAHI MAHI YOUR WAY$23.95
Mahi Mahi fried, blackened, or broiled served with potato puff pastry, fries, rice, or vegetable.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
BLUE TUNA$14.95
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune
Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki!
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
GORGONZOLA CRUSTED FILET$39.95
Choice cut filet, topped with gorgonzola cheese crust over a roasted garlic demi-glace, and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS DAIRY and GLUTEN
More about Snappers Sea Grill
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Burrito$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
Dip Trio$10.50
Guacamole, salsa and queso blanco served with chips!
Churros$3.25
No meal is complete without! Homemade churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar!
2 per order
More about Red Mesa
4th Street Sandwich Shop image

 

4th Street Sandwich Shop

6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Green Relish Potato Salad$3.95
Sothern style potato salad with green relish and paprika. Delicious!
The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog$4.50
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This if for the bacon lovers, Boar's Head bacon, cooked onions in sauce and spicy brown mustard.
4th Street Italian Belly Buster Hoagie 12"$13.95
Over a half a pound of Boars Head Deluxe Ham, then we add Hard Salami, and Provolone stacked with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and red wine vinaigrette.
More about 4th Street Sandwich Shop
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.50
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
WHITE$13.00
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.
PEPPERONI$13.50
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Casita Taqueria image

TACOS • GRILL

Casita Taqueria

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BARBACOA$3.50
CAMARONES$4.25
POLLO VERDE$3.50
More about Casita Taqueria
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro image

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$32.00
POKE TUNA BOWL$25.00
GROUPER SANDWICH$28.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
CD Roma Restaurant image

 

CD Roma Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Calzone$11.00
Open faced and filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with sauce choice on the side.
Baked Ziti$13.00
Penne, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses mixed together with your choice of meat sauce or marinara and baked.
16" Cheese$14.00
Hand Tossed
More about CD Roma Restaurant
Sea Salt image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Sea Salt

183 Second Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (2523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Whole Branzino$39.00
Capers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccolini, Baked in a White Wine Sauce
Spanish Octopus$18.00
Gigante Beans, Arugula, Vernaccia-Caper Sauce
For 2$70.00
Please choose 1 Salad, 1 Entree & 1 Dessert Each. Whole Fish Excluded. Please Type in Special Instructions or call 727-873-7964
More about Sea Salt
Nueva Cantina image

 

Nueva Cantina

1625 4th St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$4.95
Avocado Salad$11.95
Rice Bowl$12.95
More about Nueva Cantina
MacDinton's St. Pete image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's St. Pete

242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.1 (1148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malt Vinegar Fries$4.00
Avocado Chix Sand$12.00
Double Caddys Burger$15.00
More about MacDinton's St. Pete
Whiskey Wings Tyrone image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER$11.99
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
Served on 3 brioche slider buns
FRIED PICKLES$8.99
Pickle chips hand breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch
10 BREADED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese w/ Soup$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
Turkey Club$17.00
turkey, ham, swiss, bacon, tomato, bibb lettuce, avocado, garlic aioli
Steak Sandwich$17.00
shaved sirloin, roasted peppers, american cheese, crispy onions, peabody sauce
More about The Library Restaurant
The Big Catch at Salt Creek image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Big Catch at Salt Creek

1500 2nd Street South, St Petersburg

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Pasta$18.00
tender penne with blackened chicken and
shrimp tossed in our signature alfredo
DIET COKE
Beef, carrot, rice DOG MENU$6.00
More about The Big Catch at Salt Creek
The Avenue DTSP image

 

The Avenue DTSP

330 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Say Cheese$14.00
More about The Avenue DTSP
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel image

 

Tap Room at Hollander Hotel

421 4th Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tap Room at Hollander Hotel
No Vacancy image

 

No Vacancy

937 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about No Vacancy
Caddy's Gulfport image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Caddy's Gulfport

3128 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.1 (795 reviews)
Takeout
More about Caddy's Gulfport
LINGR image

 

LINGR

400 6th St. S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about LINGR
Caddy's St. Pete Beach image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Caddy's St. Pete Beach

5501 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4 (340 reviews)
Takeout
More about Caddy's St. Pete Beach
Restaurant banner

 

Dirty Laundry

1742 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dirty Laundry
The Crafty Squirrel image

 

The Crafty Squirrel

259 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Popular items
VERY GOUD-A CALZONE$12.00
PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE. - PIZZA 14"$15.00
More about The Crafty Squirrel
Captain Bill's Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Captain Bill's Oyster Bar

145 107th Ave., Treasure Island

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)
More about Captain Bill's Oyster Bar
Dracula's Legacy image

 

Dracula's Legacy

111 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
More about Dracula's Legacy
Jimmy's Sports Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy's Sports Bar

3510 34th St N, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (386 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Jimmy's Sports Bar
Mad Pub image

 

Mad Pub

12933 Village Boulevard, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
More about Mad Pub
Par Bar image

 

Par Bar

2253 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
More about Par Bar
Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill

13025 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach

Avg 4.2 (844 reviews)
More about Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill
The Drunken Clam image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Drunken Clam

46 46th Ave, St. Pete Beach

Avg 4.4 (1209 reviews)
More about The Drunken Clam

