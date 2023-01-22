Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
American

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South

St Petersburg, FL 33701

Latte

Food

Seasonal Muffin

$4.00
Cookie

$4.00

Coffee Bev

Americano

$3.50
Brewed Coffee

$3.00
Cappuccino

$3.50
Cold Brew

$6.00
Espresso

$2.50
Latte

$3.75
Hot Tea

$4.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At The Library, the familiar aroma of coffee, the promise of a delicious meal, and the anticipation of friendly buzz will offer a reprieve from the daily chaos. It is where the community as a whole comes to refill their cup, both proverbially and, often, quite literally.

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg, FL 33701

