Burrito Social 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103

27 Reviews

$$

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103

North Redington Beach, FL 33708

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESADILLAS
SOCIAL BOWL
CHIPS&QUESO

N/A BEVS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Red bull

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.25

JARRITOS LIME

$3.50

APPETIZERS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce-Seasoned Croutons-Cotija Cheese-Ceasar Dressing

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.99

Mild House Chipotle Crema

CHIP REFILL

$0.99

CHIPS TRIO

$12.99

House Made Guacamole Pico and Refrito-Corn Tortilla Chips

CHIPS&GUAC

$8.99

4 oz of house made Guac with large portion of corn chips

CHIPS&QUESO

$8.99

CHIPS&SALSA

$3.85

4oz of fresh made salsa with large portion of chips

CUCUMBER SALAD

$4.99

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.00

Cream Cheese Filled Char Grilled Jalapenos-Crispy Bacon Wrapped

NACHOS SOCIAL

$11.99

Corn Tortilla Chips-Refried Beans-Guacamole-Jalapenos-Sliced Green Onion-Shredded Lettuce-Pico-Manchego Cheese-Sour Cream

CHICKEN E SOUP

$4.49Out of stock

SHELLFISH COBB

$17.95

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$14.99

16/20 shrimp marinated in a sweet coconut spice sauce with red onion, peppers, green onion garnish. Served with corn chips

POKE TACOS

$15.99

LOADED FRIES

$6.99

CRABCAKES

$9.99

PRETZELS

$9.99

TACO MEALS

AVOCADO

AVOCADO

$14.99

Battered fried avocado-poblano ranch crema-cabbage slaw-cotija cheese-cilantro-flour tortilla

BAJA FISH

$16.99

Battered crispy Mahi Mahi-cabbage slaw-crema-habanero mango salsa-flour tortilla

BANGBANG

$16.49

Flash fried shrimp tossed in Thai chili sauce, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, green onion served on flour tortillas.

BARBACOA

BARBACOA

$15.49

Flour tortilla-refried beans-9 hour braised beef-avo sauce-queso fresco-pickled onions-frito crumble-crema-cilantro

BLACKENED FISH

BLACKENED FISH

$16.99

Flour tortilla-blackened mahi mahi-corn salsa-red cabbage slaw-crema-chipotle crema-cilantro

CABO GRILLED SHRIMP

CABO GRILLED SHRIMP

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp-Guacamole-Pico-Crema-Chipotle Cream Sauce-Cilantro-Crumbled Queso Fresco-Corn Tortilla

CARNITAS&PORK RINDS

CARNITAS&PORK RINDS

$14.99

Corn Tortilla-9 hour braised pork-salsa verde-pickled onion-pork rinds

CHIX-GRILLED CHICKEN

CHIX-GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.49

Manchego Cheese-Pico-Pickled Onions-Salsa Aguacate and Cilatro-Corn Tortilla

COSTRA MEAL

COSTRA MEAL

$16.99

Steak-Manchego Cheese-Guacamole-Refried Beans-Pickled Onions-Pico-Salsa Aguacate and Cilantro- Flour Tortilla

GRINGA AL PASTOR

$16.24

Pastor Pork-Manchego Cheese-Raw Onions-Salsa Roja-Pineapple and Cilantro-Flour Tortilla

LOBSTER TACO

$24.99

Maine Lobster claw, corn salsa, corn salsa, sliced avocado, poblano ranch, cotija served on corn tortillas.

MUSHROOMS&QUESO

MUSHROOMS&QUESO

$13.99

Manchego Cheese-Guacamole-Pico-Crema and Cilantro-Flour Tortilla

Staff Taco

TACO TATU

TACO TATU

$17.49

9 Hour Braised Pork-Pico-Monterrey Jack-Salsa Verde and Sour Cream-Crispy Corn Shell

TROMPO AL PASTOR

TROMPO AL PASTOR

$11.99

Corn tortilla-marinated pork loin-salsa roja-fresh pineapple-white onion-cilantro

VIEJO PASO

VIEJO PASO

$12.99

Ground Beef-Pico-Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses-Lettuce-Crema-Crispy Corn Shell

VOLCAN

$16.99

Steak-Molten Manchego Cheese-Crispy Bacon-Chipotle Crema-Sliced Avocado-Crispy Corn Tostada

VEGAN PASTOR

$13.99Out of stock

BURRITOS & BOWLS

Our House Burrito (Unofficially)-Crispy French Fries-Pico-Salsa Verde-Sour Cream-Monterrey Jack-House Queso-Guacamole-Crispy Bacon-Choice of Protein

GRINGOS BURRITOS

$14.99

Ground Beef-Filled with Crispy French Fries-Refried Beans-Queso-Raw Onion-Crema and Cilantro

MANNY 'S CARNITAS BURRITO

$15.49

9 Hour Braised Pork-Cilantro Lime White Rice-Crispy French Fries-Pork Rinds-Salsa Verde-Black Beans-Bacon-Sour Cream-Fajita Veggies-Queso Fresco-Monterrey Jack-Chipotle Crema

CALI-STYLE BURRITO

SOCIAL BOWL

SOCIAL BOWL

Bed of lettuce-cilantro lime rice-black beans-pico-corn salsa-fajita veggies-crema-Monterey cheese-salsa roja-salsa verde-choice of protein.

BYO Burrito

BYO Bowl

VEGGIE BURRITO

$14.99

Crispy French Fries-Shredded Lettuce-Cilantro Lime White Rice-Black Beans-Fajita Veggies-Pico-Roasted Corn-Salsa Verde and Roja-Monterrey Jack-Sour Cream-Guacamole-Grilled Mushrooms

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

CHICKEN FAJITA

$18.99

Grilled Chicken-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole

STEAK FAJITA

$24.49

Grilled Steak-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole

GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITA

$26.99

Grilled Shrimp-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole

GRILLED MUSHROOM FAJITA

$17.49

Grilled Mushrooms-Grilled Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole

GRILLED TRIO FAJITA

$28.99

Grilled Steak Chicken and Shrimp-Sauteed Onions and Poblano Peppers-Queso Fresco and Monterrey Jack Cheeses-Pico-Sour Cream-Guacamole

QUESADILLAS

$9.99

Large Burrito Tortilla-Manchego Cheese- Side of Guacamole Pico and Sour Cream

Veggie Quesadila

$12.99

GOBBLEATO

$15.99

DESSERTS

Churros

$5.99

Key Lime pie

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99Out of stock

PB Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Apple Empanadas

$8.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

SANDWICHES

Jala Burger

$14.99

Mahi Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

TACOS

CABO GRILLED SHRIMP

CABO GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.49

Grilled Shrimp-Guacamole-Pico-Crema-Chipotle Cream Sauce-Cilantro-Crumbled Queso Fresco-Corn Tortilla

COSTRA

COSTRA

$7.49

Steak-Manchego Cheese-Guacamole-Refried Beans-Pickled Onions-Pico-Salsa Aguacate and Cilantro- Flour Tortilla

VOLCAN

$7.49

Steak-Molten Manchego Cheese-Crispy Bacon-Chipotle Crema-Sliced Avocado-Crispy Corn Tostada

Bang Bang Taco

$5.99

Lobster Taco

$12.99

SIDES

2 oz BANG BANG

$0.50

2 oz MANGO Salsa

$0.75

2 oz QUESO

$1.00

2oz GUAC

$2.49

2oz NARANJA

APPLESAUCE

$1.99

BLACK BEANS

$2.99

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$2.95

CORN TORTILLAS (3)

$1.49

CUCUMBER SALAD

$4.99

FLOUR TORTILLAS(3)

$1.49

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

GUACAMOLE

$6.99

O-RINGS

$4.49

PICO DE GALLO

$4.49

REFRIED BEANS

$3.45

SD AHI

$12.99

SD CHIPOTLE CREMA

$1.49

SD GRILLED CHX

$4.49

SD GRILLED STEAK

$5.99

SD GROUND BEEF

$4.49

SD LETTUCE

$0.35

SD MJ CHEESE

$0.50

SD POBLANO RANCH

$0.75

SD QUESO

$4.99

SD ROJA

SD SALSA

$1.95

SD SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SD VERDE

SHRIMP (6)

$10.99

SLICED AVO

$2.99

SD PICKLED JAPS

$0.25

SD FRESH JAPS

$0.25

SD GRILLED SHROOMS

$3.25

CATERING

Fajita Bar

$144.00

Catering Rice

$36.00

Catering Beans

$30.00

SAUCES

2oz Guac

$2.49

2oz Pico

$1.00

2oz Queso

$1.00

Sd Aguacate

Sd Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Sd Ceasar

$0.75

Sd Chipotle Crema

$1.49

Sd Cholula

Sd Crema

$0.50

Sd Cucumber Dressing

$0.75

Sd Habanero Crema

$0.75

Sd Ketchup

Sd Pineapple Habanero

Sd Mayo

Sd Poblano Ranch

$0.75

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Roja

Sd Sour Cream

$0.50

Sd Tobasco

Sd Verde

MARGARITAS

PINK CADILLAC

$10.00

PASSIONFRUIT MARG

$6.00

SIGNATURE MARG

$6.00

Reg 1800 Marg

$8.50

STRAWBERRY MARG

$6.00

THE MODERN

$11.00

THE SOCIALITE

$6.00

Spicy Melon

$11.00

18 Karat

$11.50Out of stock

Blood & Honey

$11.00

Red Pepper Marg

$11.00

Virgin Marg

$4.25

WINE

Broadside Cab

$7.00

GL Auspicion

$6.00

GL Caposaldo

$6.00

GL RUSSIAN RIVER CHARD

$11.00

GL RUSSIAN RIVER PN

$11.00

GL SANGRIA RED

$7.00

GL SANGRIA WHITE

$7.00

GL Moscato

$6.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Ikella Malbec

$7.00

Bonanza Cab

$9.00Out of stock

GL Fransiscan

$13.00

GL 7 Deadly

$7.00

BTL Auspicion

$14.00

BTL BROADSIDE CAB

$16.00

BTL Caposaldo

$14.00

BTL RUSSIAN RIVER CHARD

$48.00

BTL RUSSIAN RIVER PN

$48.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$36.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$36.00

BTL Moscato

$14.00

BTL Ikella

$16.00

BTL Groth

$27.00

BTL Bonanza

$18.00

SHOTS

Espresso Tequila

$9.00

Pineapple Tequila

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

$5 Espolon

$5.00

SPECIALS

Bottomless Bloody

$13.99

Bottomless Mimosa

$13.99

Bloody Refill

Mimosa Refill

Mini Old Fashioned

$6.25

FLIGHTS

1800 Flight

$18.00

Cincoro Flight

$61.00

Herradura Flight

$31.00

Hiatus Flight

$37.00

Komos Flight

$91.00

Volcan Flight

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach, FL 33708

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

