Good Intentions 1900 First Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

1900 First Ave S

Saint Petersburg, FL 33712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Grazing Board

$25.00+

three cheeses (catalyst creamery), pickled veg, savory jam, mixed nuts, assorted cracker & baguette, quicos, cornichons, seitan salami, dried fruit

Crab Fries

$15.00

shredded hearts of palm & jackfruit, old bay, garlic butter, parsley, roasted garlic aioli

Tofu Fries

$15.00

Buffalo Tempeh

$15.00

Devilish Crab Balls

$11.00

with remoulade and microgreens

Whipped Ricotta

$14.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Crackers

$1.00

Brussels

$11.00

Pan Charred Shisitos

$11.00Out of stock

lime, flaked salt, chili oil, roasted red pepper aioli

Baskets

Whole pretzel

$99.00Out of stock

Salads & Handhelds

Tarpon Style Greek Salad

$18.00

tossed and dressed romaine, purple potato salad feta, red pepper, thinly sliced red onion, roasted & pickled beets, baby heirloom tomatoes, fried halloumi

Wedge Salad

$13.00

crumbled bacon, chopped tomato, pickled red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing

Beyond Sausage Shisito Pepper Sandwich

$18.00

spicy sausage, tahini sauce, whipped feta, hot pepper relish, grilled onion & shishitos, fries

Skyway Melt Burger

$19.00

smashed beyond burger, st pete ferments kimchi mayo, caramelized onion, white cheese, toasted garlic sourdough, fries

Crispy Tofu Sandwich

$17.00

Chopped Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

choice of sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

choice of sauce

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sauce

Sautéed seasonal veg

$99.00Out of stock

Smashed new potato

$99.00Out of stock

Mains

Seasonal Gnocchi

$21.00

Lemon garlic cream sauce, sauteed mushroom, sun-dried tomato, blistered tomato, charred corn, caramelized onion, grated parmesan, basil szechuan oil

Grits n Greens

$24.00

Cheesy grits with creole sausage etouffee sauce, blackened tofu, green onions and crystal hot sauce

Chimichurri tempeh

$25.00

Chimichurri lions mane mushroom

$35.00

Chimichurri tofu

$25.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$23.00

Butternut Pasta

$23.00

Chimichurri seitan

$99.00Out of stock

Dessert

Thai Tea Tiramisu Cake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

'honey' soaked vanilla bean sponge with roasted peaches & thyme buttercream - courtesy of gabby bakes

Panna Cotta (GF)

$12.00Out of stock

Poached Pear Cake

$12.00

Brunch Food

Stuffed French Toast

$18.00

Cornflake crusted Stuffed French Toast: Strawberry Babka Bread stuffed with lemon maple cream cheese, topped with strawberry, bananas, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, maple syrup

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Avocado tomatillo chilaquiles with soyrizo, pickled onions, cilantro, onion, crema.

Loco Moco

$18.00

Loco Moco with crispy jasmine kimchi rice, Beyond burger, soft scramble, Hawaiian mushroom gravy, crispy onions, scallion

Good Morning Burger

$18.00

Crab Omelette

$17.00

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Traditional Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Salads & Handhelds

Tarpon Style Greek Salad

$18.00

tossed and dressed romaine, purple potato salad feta, red pepper, thinly sliced red onion, roasted & pickled beets, baby heirloom tomatoes, fried halloumi

Wedge Salad

$13.00

crumbled bacon, chopped tomato, pickled red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing

Chopped Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Starters

Grazing Board

$25.00+

three cheeses (catalyst creamery), pickled veg, savory jam, mixed nuts, assorted cracker & baguette, quicos, cornichons, seitan salami, dried fruit

Whipped Ricotta

$14.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Crackers

$1.00

Brunch Sides

Fries

$5.00

choice of sauce

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Cheddar Grits Side

$4.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Bar

$35.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Goodies Daquiri

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Saturn

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

Mind Reader

$8.00

Mind Reader Vodka

$13.00

Frankie Goes to Dollywood

$9.00

Frankie Goes to Dollywood - Rum

$14.00

Bitter Buddy

$11.00

Damn Baby

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The coolest one you've ever been to - got food, got drinks

Location

1900 First Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
