Korean
Barbeque

KOGI GRILL- Largo 7161 Ulmerton Road

917 Reviews

$$

7161 ULMERTON RD

Largo, FL 33771

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN BOWL
BEEF BOWL
SPICY PORK BOWL

BOWLS

CHOICE OF GRILLED MEATS SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE
BEEF BOWL

BEEF BOWL

$11.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE BEEF BOWL

LARGE BEEF BOWL

$18.00

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$9.95

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE CHICKEN BOWL

LARGE CHICKEN BOWL

$16.30

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

TRIPLE MEAT BOWL

TRIPLE MEAT BOWL

$18.75

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

SPICY PORK BOWL

SPICY PORK BOWL

$9.95

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE SPICY PORK BOWL

LARGE SPICY PORK BOWL

$16.30

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

SHRIMP BOWL

SHRIMP BOWL

$14.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE SHRIMP BOWL

LARGE SHRIMP BOWL

$20.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

VEGGIE BOWL

$9.90

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

SALMON BOWL

SALMON BOWL

$14.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE SALMON BOWL

LARGE SALMON BOWL

$20.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

BIBIMBAP BOWL

$17.25

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

Extra Rice On Side

$1.00

Catering Per Person

$14.00

Extra Burrito Shell

$1.00

5.5oz Gochu Mayo

$2.00

Extra Meat

$2.00

Taco Shell

$0.50

BURRITOS

Your choice of meat served in a bowl with steamed white rice, and lettuce mix. Topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo sauce.
BEEF BURRITO

BEEF BURRITO

$11.45

Served on a warm 12" burrito shell with steamed white rice, lettuce mix, mozzarella & provolone mix. Topped with Gochu-Mayo sauce, rolled and then toasted golden brown.

CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$9.95

Served on a warm 12" burrito shell with steamed white rice, lettuce mix, mozzarella & provolone mix. Topped with Gochu-Mayo sauce, rolled and then toasted golden brown.

SPICY PORK BURRITO

SPICY PORK BURRITO

$9.95

Served on a warm 12" burrito shell with steamed white rice, lettuce mix, mozzarella & provolone mix. Topped with Gochu-Mayo sauce, rolled and then toasted golden brown.

SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.90

Served on a warm 12" burrito shell with steamed white rice, lettuce mix, mozzarella & provolone mix. Topped with Gochu-Mayo sauce, rolled and then toasted golden brown.

SALMON BURRITO

$13.90

VEGGIE BURRITO

$7.95

SANDWICHES

Your choice of meat served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

BEEF SANDWICH

$8.95

Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.25

Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

SPICY PORK SANDWICH

$8.25

Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

SHRIMP SANDWICH

$9.15

Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

TACOS

Your choice of meat served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo
Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$3.50

Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo

CHICKEN TACO

CHICKEN TACO

$3.50

Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo

SPICY PORK TACO

SPICY PORK TACO

$3.50

Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo

SHRIMP TACO

SHRIMP TACO

$4.25

Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo

Taco Trio

$8.75

Taco Tues Beef

DRINKS

Fountain Soda

$1.95

Choice of Fountain Soda Drink

Bottled Water

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

7161 ULMERTON RD, Largo, FL 33771

Directions

