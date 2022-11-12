Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Frida's Catering & Cakes

323 Reviews

$$

9700 Ulmerton rd

Largo, FL 33771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo, FL 33771

Directions

Gallery
Frida's Catering & Cakes image
Frida's Catering & Cakes image
Frida's Catering & Cakes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Frida's Cafe & Bakery
orange star4.6 • 323
9700 Ulmerton rd Largo, FL 33771
View restaurantnext
OCC Road House - 10575 49th Street N
orange starNo Reviews
10575 49th Street N Pinellas Park, FL 33762
View restaurantnext
Sip & Scoop
orange starNo Reviews
13015 Village Blvd Suite C Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
The Crumb Factory - 5701 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5701 Central Ave Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
View restaurantnext
The Left Bank Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1225 Dr M.L.K. Street N. Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
LINGR - 400 6th St. S
orange starNo Reviews
400 6th St. S Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Largo

KOGI GRILL- Largo - 7161 Ulmerton Road
orange star4.8 • 917
7161 ULMERTON RD Largo, FL 33771
View restaurantnext
Corner Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 409
2116 East Bay Drive Largo, FL 33771
View restaurantnext
Frida's Cafe & Bakery
orange star4.6 • 323
9700 Ulmerton rd Largo, FL 33771
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe
orange star4.5 • 215
10500 Ulmerton Road Largo, FL 33771
View restaurantnext
Speggtacular - Indian Rocks
orange star4.3 • 162
12125 Indian Rocks rd Largo, FL 33774
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Largo
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston