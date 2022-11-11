Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sip & Scoop

review star

No reviews yet

13015 Village Blvd Suite C

Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Popular Items

Cafe Mocha Frap
8" Turkey & Swiss with Chips
4" Cuban with Chips

Breakfast

Enjoy one of our delicious breakfast options!

Asiago Bagel

$3.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.99
Breakfast Cuban

$5.99

Fresh Cuban Bread with Eggs, Bacon, Salami, Serrano Ham and Swiss Cheese

Croissant

$3.99

Make your Own Favorite Breakfast Croissant

Cuban Toast 4"

$0.99

Cuban Toast 8"

$1.99

Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Everything Bagel

$3.99

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Meat

$1.50

Ham, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Plain Bagel

$3.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.99
Waffle

$2.99

Waffle with syrup and optional toppings.

Candy

Various grab and go candy!
Airhead Blue Raspberry

$0.49
Airhead Cherry

$0.49
Airhead Grape

$0.49
Airhead Orange

$0.49
Airhead Watermelon

$0.49
Airhead White Mystery

$0.49
Baby Bottle Pop

$3.99
Buried Treasures

$3.99

Buried Treasures Konz

$3.99
Candy Ice Cream

$2.99

Coco Patty

$3.49

Coconut Patties

$6.99

Pina Colada Coconut Patty

$3.49

Cream Saver Orange

$1.99

Cream Saver Strawberry

$1.99Out of stock

Coconut Patties Key Lime

$6.99

Coffee Candy

$5.49

Coffee Espresso Candy

$5.49

Coffee Latte Candy

$5.49

Cotton Candy

$2.99

Cotton Candy Lemonade

$2.99

Cotton Candy Orange

$2.99

Dinosaur Doo Candy

$3.99

Gummy Tarantula

$1.49

Florida Dolphin Poop

$4.99

Florida Gummy Dolphin

$4.99

Florida Key Lime Pretzels

$2.99

Florida Manatee Poop

$4.99

Florida Sea Turtle Poop

$1.99

Fun Dip Bag

$3.49

Mallo Cups

$1.99
Necco

$2.99
Necco Chocolate

$2.99Out of stock

Nerd Rope

$2.99

Paw Patrol

$4.99

Pixy Stix

$2.99

Pop Rocks Crackling gum

$1.99

Pop Rocks Strawberry

$1.99

Pop Rocks Watermelon

$1.99

Reeds Root Beer

$2.99

Ring Pop

$0.99

Star Wars

$4.99

Sweet Tarts Giant

$1.99

Unicorn Pops

$1.49

Whirly Pops

$4.49

Fruity Pebble Bar

$2.99

Haribro Roll

$2.49

Hot Cocoa Mini Marshmellow

$4.49

Ho Cocoa Salted Caramel

$4.49

Snowman Peeps

$2.99

Gourmet Pops

$1.49

Florida Plate Mint

$3.99

Orange Mint Tin

$3.99

Sour Power Rainbow

$0.49

Sour Power Strawberry

$0.49

Sour Power Watermelon

$0.49

Zotz

$0.75

$0.75

Mr Craw's Taffy

$2.49

Chips

Cheetos

$1.49

Doritos Cheese

$1.49

Fritos

$1.49

Lays

$1.49

Miss Vickie's BBQ

$1.49

Miss Vickie's Jalapenos

$1.49

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar

$1.49

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.49

Lays BBQ

$1.49

Zapp's Voodoo

$1.49

Drinks

Celsius Artic Vibe

$3.49

Celsius Fuji Apple Pear

$3.49

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$3.49

Celsius Mango Passionfruit

$3.49

Celsius Orange

$3.49

Celsius Peach Mango

$3.49

Celsius Peach Vibe

$3.49

Celsius Raspberry Acai

$3.49

Celsius Sparkling Cola

$3.49

Celsius Strawberry Guava

$3.49

Celsius Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Celsius Tropical Vibe

$3.49

Celsius Watermelon

$3.49

Celsius Wild Berry

$3.49

Cocunut Water

$3.49

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Browns Root Beer

$2.96

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.99

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.99

Gatorade Orange

$2.99

IBC Root Beer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jarritos Guava

$2.99

Jarritos Lime

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin