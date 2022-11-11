- Home
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sip & Scoop
No reviews yet
13015 Village Blvd Suite C
Madeira Beach, FL 33708
Breakfast
Enjoy one of our delicious breakfast options!
Asiago Bagel
$3.99
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
$5.99
Breakfast Cuban
$5.99
Fresh Cuban Bread with Eggs, Bacon, Salami, Serrano Ham and Swiss Cheese
Croissant
$3.99
Make your Own Favorite Breakfast Croissant
Cuban Toast 4"
$0.99
Cuban Toast 8"
$1.99
Egg, Cheese Sandwich
$4.99
Everything Bagel
$3.99
Extra Cheese
$0.50
Extra Meat
$1.50
Ham, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
$5.99
Plain Bagel
$3.99
Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
$5.99
Waffle
$2.99
Waffle with syrup and optional toppings.
Candy
Various grab and go candy!
Airhead Blue Raspberry
$0.49
Airhead Cherry
$0.49
Airhead Grape
$0.49
Airhead Orange
$0.49
Airhead Watermelon
$0.49
Airhead White Mystery
$0.49
Baby Bottle Pop
$3.99
Buried Treasures
$3.99
Buried Treasures Konz
$3.99
Candy Ice Cream
$2.99
Coco Patty
$3.49
Coconut Patties
$6.99
Pina Colada Coconut Patty
$3.49
Cream Saver Orange
$1.99
Cream Saver Strawberry
$1.99Out of stock
Coconut Patties Key Lime
$6.99
Coffee Candy
$5.49
Coffee Espresso Candy
$5.49
Coffee Latte Candy
$5.49
Cotton Candy
$2.99
Cotton Candy Lemonade
$2.99
Cotton Candy Orange
$2.99
Dinosaur Doo Candy
$3.99
Gummy Tarantula
$1.49
Florida Dolphin Poop
$4.99
Florida Gummy Dolphin
$4.99
Florida Key Lime Pretzels
$2.99
Florida Manatee Poop
$4.99
Florida Sea Turtle Poop
$1.99
Fun Dip Bag
$3.49
Mallo Cups
$1.99
Necco
$2.99
Necco Chocolate
$2.99Out of stock
Nerd Rope
$2.99
Paw Patrol
$4.99
Pixy Stix
$2.99
Pop Rocks Crackling gum
$1.99
Pop Rocks Strawberry
$1.99
Pop Rocks Watermelon
$1.99
Reeds Root Beer
$2.99
Ring Pop
$0.99
Star Wars
$4.99
Sweet Tarts Giant
$1.99
Unicorn Pops
$1.49
Whirly Pops
$4.49
Fruity Pebble Bar
$2.99
Haribro Roll
$2.49
Hot Cocoa Mini Marshmellow
$4.49
Ho Cocoa Salted Caramel
$4.49
Snowman Peeps
$2.99
Gourmet Pops
$1.49
Florida Plate Mint
$3.99
Orange Mint Tin
$3.99
Sour Power Rainbow
$0.49
Sour Power Strawberry
$0.49
Sour Power Watermelon
$0.49
Zotz
$0.75
Zotz
$0.75
Mr Craw's Taffy
$2.49
Chips
Drinks
Celsius Artic Vibe
$3.49
Celsius Fuji Apple Pear
$3.49
Celsius Kiwi Guava
$3.49
Celsius Mango Passionfruit
$3.49
Celsius Orange
$3.49
Celsius Peach Mango
$3.49
Celsius Peach Vibe
$3.49
Celsius Raspberry Acai
$3.49
Celsius Sparkling Cola
$3.49
Celsius Strawberry Guava
$3.49
Celsius Strawberry Lemonade
$3.49
Celsius Tropical Vibe
$3.49
Celsius Watermelon
$3.49
Celsius Wild Berry
$3.49
Cocunut Water
$3.49
Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Dr Browns Root Beer
$2.96
Dr Pepper
$2.99
Fanta Orange
$2.99
Gatorade Fruit Punch
$2.99
Gatorade Lemon Lime
$2.99
Gatorade Orange
$2.99
IBC Root Beer
$2.99
Iced Tea
$2.99
Jarritos Fruit Punch
$2.99
Jarritos Guava
$2.99
Jarritos Lime
$2.99