Full Menu
Beverages
Antipasti / Appetizer
Affettato Misto
Assorted imported aged and cured meats, cheeses and mixed olives, levoni mortadella, prosciutto galloni, salamino fellini, speck-recla alto adige
Calamari Fritti
Fried, golden calamari served with marinara sauce and fresh lemon
Burrata E Speck
Fresh mozzarella pouch served with arugula, imported speck, cherry tomatoes and crostini; topped with imported extra-virgin-olive-oil
Misto E Caponata
Diced eggplant marinated in red sauce, celery, olives and capers served with a side of mozzarella ovalini, marinated red peppers and mixed olives
Vongole Oreganate
Fresh top neck clams topped with seasoned bread crumbs baked
Polpo Alla Griglia
Grilled octopus topped with extra-virgin-olive-oil garlic and fresh squeezed lemon juice
Zuppa Di Cozze
Mussels marinated in a white wine or red sauce, seasoned with garlic
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, garlic and basil drizzled with extra-virgin-olive-oil and balsamic reduction served over toasted crostinis and parmesan cheese
Gambero Oreganato
Grilled breaded shrimp
Antipasto Di Pesce
Golden-fried calamari, breaded and baked top neck clams grilled shrimp and grilled octopus
Shrimp Cocktail
Eggplant rollatini app
Pizza
Pollani
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, mixed peppers, and onions
Burrata Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma and burrata
Arugula Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma and padana cheese
Quattro Gusti
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham artichokes and olives
Vegetarania
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, green peppers mushrooms, artichoke and onion
Contadina
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, onions, olives & mushrooms
Biancaneve
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach and garlic
Caprese
Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and fresh mozzarella
Margherita
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Soup and Salad
Side salad
Soup of the Day
Chef's choice
Caprese*
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil topped with balsamic glaze
Mixed Greens
Cherry tomatoes, imported olives, onions, carrots and cucumbers
Arugula*
Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and imported olives - garnished with shaved grana padano cheese and walnuts
Caesar Lg
Homemade caesar salad with fresh parmigiano served with crostini
Specials
Salmone Pasta
Red snapper
Shrimp Risotto
Scallop
Baby Lamb Rack
Roasted chicken
Red snapper
Pork chop Milanese
Cacio e pepe
Veal chop Milanese
Ortolana Ravioli
Bronzino
Osso bucco
Risotto Pescatore
Risotto Della Nonna
Risotto Gambero Zucchini
Porcini Pasta
Cacio e Pepe
Parmigiana
Eggplant Rollatini
Fresh eggplant rolled with imported ricotta, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmigiana served with spaghetti and tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh eggplant with tomato sauce and melted fresh mozzarella served with spaghetti and tomato sauce
Pollo Parmigiana
Fresh cutlet lightly breaded with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti and tomato sauce
Vitello Parmigiana
Fresh cutlet lightly breaded with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti and tomato sauce
Entrées
Fish / Pesce
Primi / Pasta
Penne Vodka
Spg garlic oil
Fett Alfredo
Spg Meat sauce
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
Homemade 4 cheese gnocchi with tomato sauce and fresh basil topped with melted mozzarella
Lasagna
Homemade pasta layered with angus beef, tomato sauce imported ricotta and melted mozzarella
Truffle Ravioli
Arborio rice in white wine sauce infused with truffle, portobello mushroom and onion
Casarecce Alla Mediterranea
Homemade pasta with our delicious walnut pesto sauce with shrimp, cherry tomato, and mushrooms
Linguini Con Vongole
Fresh top neck clams in sautéed garlic served with a white or red sauce
Frutti Di Mare
Linguini sautéed with garlic in a white wine or red sauce; topped with shrimp, mussels and top neck clams
Pappardelle Ragu
Homemade pasta with our delicious rosay meat sauce (bolognese style)
Tortellini Boscaiola
Homemade tortellini in a Parmigiano rosay sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto, and peas
Lobster Ravioli
Homemade pasta, infused with lobster over a rosay sauce topped with shrimp and cherry tomatoes
Contorni / Sides
Desserts
Top Cellar Wines - Bottle List
Barolo Di Barolo Virna
Deep ruby red colour. Elegance and fruit combined with power and full body, giving this barolo intense notes of small red fruit, chocolate, notes of oak and vanilla in a fusion that surprises and satisfies. Complex and complete with rounded tannins. 18-24
Brunello Di Montalcino Ventolaio Reserva
This riserva shows beautiful characteristics of ripe berries, spices, dried flowers, and licorice. Full bodied and well integrated silky tannins, lead to a long enjoyable finish. Approx. 60 months in slavonian and French oak barrels
Brunello Eremus
Elegant and distinctive, structured and firm with ultra-fine tannins and a juicy, delicious and very persistent finish. A full bodied, opulent wine that shows complexity and finesse. Aged 30 months in French barrique and 2 years in the bottle
Nero D'avola Harmonium Firriato
Power, elegance, lively tannins, matchless softness and freshness. Marvelous scents of cherry, prunes, mulberries, blackberries and blackcurrants stand out followed by a duet with fine hints of rhubarb, cinchona, pepper, tobacco, nutmeg and dark chocolate.
Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Doc "Villa Almadi" Cherry Jam
Deep garnet red in colour. Intense flavour of black cherry jam, liquorice, dark chocolate. Full bodied and velvety soft tannins a long Finnish with hints of cinnamon. After an aging period in steel vats the wine is finished in small oak barriques for a min
Langhe Nebbiolo Virna Baby Barolo
Bright ruby-red which softens on ageing; delicate, fruity nose of raspberries and violets. Dry, balanced flavor, with good body that softens after ageing and lingers on the finish. The wine is laid down in bottles for 6 months before packaging and consignm
Masseria Colline Furnaresi 2018
Ruby red and purple. Intense, pleasantly fruity with a reminder of liquor infused cherries, dark chocolate and black pepper. It has vegetal notes of Mediterranean woodlands with hints of sage, rosemary and thyme followed by scents of spicy vanilla, wood an
Ribeca Perricone Firriato
You can perceive scents of marasca cherry jam, blackberries and prunes with nuances of cloves, ginger, juniper, ink and liquorice. Balanced acidity, silky, caressing and dynamic tannins. Maturation 12 months in French barriques
Kio Nocera Passito I.g.p
Intense ruby red with garnet reflections. Rich, intense and complex, with strong aromas and hints ranging from fruity liquor-infused cherries, blackberry jam and prunes, to spicy notes of vanilla, dark chocolate and caramel. Ageing: in French oak barrels f
Amarone Valpolicella Almadi
Amarone is one of the most iconic Italian wines, pairs well with a wide range of foods. Dark red, full-bodied and rich with ripe black cherry fruit notes of tar and dark bitter chocolate and spices with a long finish. 15 months in French barriques
Nero D'avola - Syrah Firriato Santagostino
A Sicilian blend, with a powerful texture. Suave, soft and caressing and silky with fine tannins. Well-defined nuances of marasca cherries, wild berries, rhubarb, cloves and aromatic herbs and prunes. Maturation: 8 months in American durmast barriques
Chianti Classico Orsumella
Intense ruby red colour. Elegant with a distinctive aroma of red berries and blackberry and violet notes. The elevation in oak barrels adds complexity and vanilla fragrances. The wine is poured in stainless steel tanks where the malolactic fermentation hap
Nerello Etna Rosso Firriato
Bright ruby red color with lively shades of purple. Pinot noir style nerello mascalese and capuccio grapes. Notes of cinnamon, cherry and black currant. Volcanic soil are distinguished by their high nutrience content. Maturation: 6 months in bottle
Nero D'avola Chiaramonte Firriato
Intense ruby red with lively purplish hues along the edges. Fragrant fruit, surprising sharpness, silky tannins. Maturation: 6 months in American durmast barriques
Ripasso "Baby Amarone" Valpolicella Superiore Almadi
A dry, full-bodied red with a deep and bright ruby red colour. The nose shows the characteristic scent of black cherries and ripe berries with a hint of vanilla and cloves from the oak aging. Ripe and fruity, soft tannins, clean acidity
Chianti Classico Riserva Conte Rinieri
Produced from handpicked sangiovese and cabernet sauvignon grapes. Intense ruby red color, juicy fruit notes of raspberry and blackberry and a spicy undertone, exuberant, dusty mineral notes. 14 months in French oak barrels where it completes its malolacti
Barbaresco Bersano
The refinement in wood gives the wine a rich and velvety taste with a great fine elegance. From the hills nearby the village of barbaresco, that's where the nebbiolo grapes grow and give the wine this name. Refinement: minimum 24 months in large slavonian
Montepulciano Sabbiano Single Vineyard Abruzzo
Deep dark red color with complex aromas. Warm, soft tannins, good body, and balanced. Aging: 6 months in stainless steel, 6 months in oak barrels, 3 months in bottle
Cork fee
Wine List
House White
Gls Pinot Grigio Favugne
Btl Pinot Grigio Favugne
Gls Chardonnay Favugne
Btl Chardonnay Favugne
Gls Sauvignon Blanc Laguna
Btl Sauvignon Blanc Laguna
Gls Moscato (Sweet)
Btl Moscato (Sweet)
Btl Chardonnay Branciforte
Gls Chardonnay Branciforti
Btl Rosato Teanum
Gls Rosato Teanum
House Red
Gls Cabernet Heros
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon Heros
Gls Merlot Eterna
Btl Merlot Eterna
Gls Pinot Noir Signoria
Btl Pinot Noir Signoria
Gls Montepulciano Paradosso
Btl Montepulciano Paradosso
Gls Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Reserve
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Reserve
Btl Nero D'avola Alcesti Sicilia
Gls Nero D'avola Alcesti Sicilia
Btl Supertuscan Valle Segreta
Gls Supertuscan Valle Segreta
Btl Primitivo Otre Zifandel Style
Gls Primitivo Otre Zifandel Style
Btl Teanum Sangiovese
Gls Teanum Sangiovese
Btl Sangue Di Giuda (Sweet)
Gls Sangue Di Giuda (Sweet)
Btl Chianti Cerevelli
Gls Chianti Cerevelli
White
Bottle Moscato (Sweet) Lombardia
Bottle Chardonnay "Branciforti" Sicilia
Chardonnay Otre Puglia
Falanghina Fontanavecchia. Campania
Etna Bianco Firriato Sicilia
Grillo Firriato Sicilia
Pinot Grigio Antico Borgo Dei Colli Friuli
Sauvignon Blanc Antico Borgo Dei Colli Friuli
