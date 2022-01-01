Big Jim's Famous Steaks Tavern & Tap 10395 Seminole Boulevard
10395 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33778
Classic Special
Deli Style
The Big New Yorker
1/2 pound of corned beef, pastrami, or combo of both. Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll
Triple Decker Turkey Club
Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll
Turkey Deli Style
Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll
Ham Deli Style
Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll
Roast Beef Deli Style
Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll
BLT
Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll
Desserts
Dressings
1000 Island SM
Alfredo Sauce SM
Au Jus SM
Bleu Cheese SM
Brown Gravy SM
Caesar SM
Carolina Gold SM
Cilantro Sauce SM
Cocktail Sauce SM
Greek SM
Hollandaise SM
Honey Mustard SM
Horse Radish SM
Horsey SM
House SM
Italian SM
Mango Salsa SM
Mayo SM
Oil & Vinegar SM
Ranch SM
Salsa SM
Smokey Ranch SM
Soy Reduction SM
Soy Sauce SM
Spicey Sauce SM
Sweet BBQ SM
Tarter Sauce SM
Wasabi SM
Hot pepper relish
1000 Island LG
Bleu Cheese LG
Caesar LG
Carolina Gold LG
Ranch LG
Greek LG
Honey Mustard LG
House LG
Horsey LG
Horse Radish LG
Italian LG
Smokey Ranch LG
Sweet BBQ LG
Spicey Sauce LG
Soy Sauce LG
Balsamic Reduction LG
Cilantro Sauce LG
Mango Salsa LG
Salsa LG
Brown Gravy LG
Au Jus LG
Mayo LG
Wasabi LG
Oil & Vinegar LG
Soy Reduction LG
Marinara Sauce LG
Famous BBQ
Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack
slow-smoked over applewood, fall-off-the-bone delicious
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
slow-smoked over applewood, fall-off-the-bone delicious
Beef Brisket Dinner
100% angus brisket, coated with our house rub, slow smoked for 10 hours
Pulled Pork Dinner
the most tender pork you′ve ever eaten, slow smoked for 8 hours
BBQ Sampler
baby back ribs, beef brisket, and pulled pork for those who can′t decide
Rib & 1/2 Chicken Combo
slow-smoked dark and white meat, the perfect combo for any BBQ lover
Applewood Smoked Chicken
1/2 chicken, fall of the bone good
Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
fresh mozzarella, basil, plum tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
grilled chicken in spicy buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Cheese & Pepperoni Flatbread
fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and tomato sauce
California Club Flatbread
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, mozzarella, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic aioli drizzle
Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread
our homemade dip on a flatbread
Gluten Free Pizza
turn any of your favorite flatbreads into a gluten free pizza
Homemade Soups
Kids
Mini Mac & Cheese
served with fries
Pepperoni & Cheese Flatbread Kids
pizza-style, thin and crispy
Corn Dog
hand-battered & fried served with fries
Cheeseburger Kids
100% all-beef with American cheese, served with fries
Grilled Cheese
yellow American cheese, grilled and served with fries on your choice of bread
Chicken Tenders 2 Piece
2 hand-breaded tenders served with fries
Kid's Drink
Kid's Hamburger
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
wood-grilled chicken over homemade rich and creamy alfredo sauce, served with linguini
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken
a delicious blend of fresh Italian herbs, parmesan cheese & bread crumbs over alfredo pasta shells
DINNER SD CAESAR SAL
DINNER SALAD
Cup SOD
Cup Clam
Crock French Onion
Wedge Salad
Salads
House Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes and croutons
House Salad Large
Side Caesar
fresh roamaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons
Chicken Caesar
fresh romaine, wood-grilled chicken tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, and topped with parmesan cheese & croutons
Salmon Caesar
Greek
mixed greens, potato salad, tomatoes, onions, feta & pepperoncinis, black and green olives
Antipasto
mixed greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, cappi, provolone, onions, mozzarella, pickle, black olives & pepperoncinis
Chef
ham, turkey, Swiss, onion, tomato, pickle & egg
Iceberg Wedge
fresh iceberg wedge, topped with bacon, diced tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles
Large Caesar Salad
Sides
Starters
Bacon Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in bacon and offered baked or fried
APP Beer Battered Onion Rings
sweet thick-cut white onions tossed in beer batter
Boom Boom Shrimp
fried shrimp, tossed in our own kickin′ Boom Boom sauce, served with homemade garlic ranch or bleu cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip
fresh-pulled chicken in our spicy, creamy dip, served with tortilla chips
Fried Mushrooms
whole mushrooms, battered & fried, served with homemade garlic ranch
Fried Pickles
pickles, battered and fried, served with homemade garlic ranch
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
breaded with a blend of Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
fried jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese, served with homemade garlic ranch
Loaded Cheese Fries
french fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce topped with applewood-smoked bacon bits served with homemade garlic ranch
Loaded Mac & Cheese
a delicious blend of cheeses & bacon with a golden brown crust
Mac & Cheese Bites
served with garlic ranch
Nachos
warm tortilla chips covered in meat, jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream
Potato Skins
fresh skins, flash fried & topped with bacon, cheddar jack and green onion, served with sour cream
Quesadillas
Your choice of meat & fresh cheeses served in a warm tortilla, with salsa & sour cream
Seared Ahi Tuna
sashimi-grade ahi tuna dusted with sesame seeds & seared, served with balsamic soy, wasabi & ginger * Served raw
Spinach Artichoke Dip
spinach, artichokes and cream cheese served with tortilla chips
Taphouse Chips
thinly-sliced potatoes cooked to order, topped with ranch & bleu cheese crumbles
Chips /queso
Steak & Favorites
16 oz Ribeye
our most flavorful steak
24 oz ribeye
our most flavorful steak
Filet Mignon
the most tender cut of meat
New York Strip 12 oz.
a flame broiled favorite
Sirloin
tender, moist & seasoned to perfection
Bone-in Pork Chop
topped with homemade cinnamon apples
Homemade Shepherd's Pie
a traditional classic served with gravy & topped with onion straws
Mama's Meatloaf
a family recipe topped with onion straws & served with garlic mashed potatoes
Pineapple Mango-Tango Chicken
wood-grilled chicken with cilantro lime drizzle topped with pineapple mango salsa served over pineapple rice
Grilled Salmon
oak-grilled & topped with mango salsa served over pineapple rice
Fish Tacos
3 tortilla shells filled with fresh white fish, lettuce, pineapple mango salsa, & cilantro lime drizzle
DINNER SD CAESAR SAL
DINNER SALAD
Subs & Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak
The Steak that Made Us Famous! thin, hand-cut ribeye, sautéed onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and American cheese on an American roll. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Philly
thin sliced chicken, sautéed onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and American cheese on an American roll. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Cuban
slow roasted pork, ham, cheese, pickle, onion, and our secret sauce on fresh cuban bread. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Old Fashioned Cuban
slow roasted pork, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and our secret sauce on fresh cuban bread. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
slow roasted pork, tossed with your choice of our homemade BBQ sauces. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Beef on a Weck
tender, rare roast beef, served on a toasted Kummelweck roll with au jus, and your choice of horseradish and horsey sauce. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
The Special
corned beef, pastrami, or a combo of both, stacked high & topped with fresh slaw, thousand island dressing and your choice of bread. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
The Grilled Reuben
your choice of corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, served hot with kraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and your choice of bread. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, & onion, with choice of cheese, served on a kaiser roll. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, or hot buffalo sauce, served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion.Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Beef Brisket Sandwhich
Our tender BBQ beef brisket, served hot, and a toasted Amoroso bun. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Turkey Sandwich
Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Ham Sandwich
Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Veggie Sandwich
Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Italian Sandwich
Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Corned Beef Sandwich
Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Tavern Burgers
Classic Old Fashioned Burger
Yellow American Cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries.
Tap House Burger
Applewood-smoked bacon & ham, served with a combination of our spicy and Carolina Gold BBQ sauces. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries.
Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger
apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled onions. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Wild West Burger
applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce, topped with a golden-fried onion ring. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Hawaiian Bacon Bleu
applewood-smoked bacon, topped with grilled pineapple & bleu cheese crumbles. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Mushroom & Swiss
sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
The Better Cheddar
cheddar, Swiss, sautéed mushrooms & caramelized onions. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
The Diablo Burger
pulled pork, fried onion straws, fried jalapeños, cheddar cheese and sweet BBQ sauce. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Cali Burger
bacon, avocado, fried onion straws and smoky ranch. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Seminole Sunrise
fried egg, cheddar cheese & applewood-smoked bacon. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Turkey Burger
100% lean ground turkey, lettuce, tomato & onion specialties of the house! 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries
Wings
Chicken Fingers - 4 Piece
lightly breaded tenders, fried until golden brown, served with fries
Wings (10)
JUMBO wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with celery upon request
Wings (20)
JUMBO wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with celery upon request
Wings (5)
JUMBO wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with celery upon request
Wings (50)
JUMBO wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with celery upon request
Wood-Roasted Wings (10)
slow-roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sautéed onions
Wood-Roasted Wings (20)
slow-roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sautéed onions
Wood-Roasted Wings (5)
slow-roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sautéed onions
Wood-Roasted Wings (50)
slow-roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sautéed onions
Wraps
Beer
Budweiser BTL
Bud Lite Btl
Coors Light BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Light BTL
Heineken BTL
Heineken Light BTL
Magic Hat BTL
Mich Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Sam Adams BTL
Modelo
Amberbock
Nuturl 2 for 3
Beer Special 1
Beer Special 2
Beer Special 3
Beer Special 4
Clausthaler
Odouls
White Claw Mango
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Raspberry
Shocktop
Bud Lite Draft
Budweiser Draft
Cigar City Jai Alai
Coors Lite Draft
Goon Squad
Dragons Milk Draft
Laquintas
Guinness
Hofbrau
Killians Red
Reef donkey
Mich Ultra Draft
Miller Lite Draft
Stella Artois
Yuengling
Land shark
Raspberry lemonade cider
Sam Adams
Amberboch
Tank Brewing
Sierra Nevada
Florida Orange
Angry Orchard
Orange blossom
Bells
Beach blonde
Florida orange
Fat tire
Escape
Anchor porter
Atomic pumpkin
Dos xx
lager
Watermelon
COCKTAILS
Choc Martini
Red Hibiscus
Elvis Presley
Old Fashioned
Golden Margarita
Patron Margarita
Mojito
Call long island
Top shelf long island
Straw Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Jalapeño Margarita
Bahama momma
Lava flow
Rum runner
Sunnsetter
Apple tinni
Choco tinni
Pear tinni
Peanut brittle man tinni
Well long island
Moscow mule
Shark Bite
Sour patch
Well margarita
Pina colada
Strawberry daiquiri
Melon margarita
White Russian
Poison apple
Orange phantom
Manhattan
Firery orchard
Fountain
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer Sweet
Arnold Palmer Unsweet
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Craf Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Hot Tea
Ice Tea Flavored
Ice Tea Sweet
Ice Tea Unsweet
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Club Soda
Cherry Coke
GIN
NA Beer
RED WINE
TEQUILA
VODKA
WHISKEY
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Jack daniels
Jim Beam
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Jameson
Makers Mark
Knob Creek
Canadian Club
Fireball
Jim Beam *RYE*
Screwball
Four roses
Jefferson ocean
LIGHT ICE
COKE
DIET
GINGERALE
TALL
SHORT
SPRITE
SODA
TONIC
SWEET
NO CHERRY
DRY
PERFECT
UNSWT TEA
SWT TEA
LEMONADE
WHITE WINE
Cavit Pinot Grigio GLS
House Chardonnay GLS
House Pinot Grigio GLS
House White Zin GLS
Lunetta Prosecco GLS
Mezzacorona Moscato GLS
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc GLS
St. Francis Chardonnay GLS
Wente Riesling GLS
White Sangria
Maddalena chard
Simi chardonnay
Simi sav blanc
Trays
Antipasto Salad Half Tray
Antipasto Salad Full Tray
Caesar Salad Half Tray
Caesar Salad Full Tray
Chef Salad Half Tray
Chef Salad Full Tray
Greek Salad Half Tray
Greek Salad Full Tray
House Salad Half Tray
House Salad Full Tray
Baked Beans Half Tray
Baked Beans Full Tray
Cinnamon Apples Half Tray
Cinnamon Apples Full Tray
Mac & Cheese Half Tray
Mac & Cheese Full Tray
Mash Potatoes Half Tray
Mash Potatoes Full Tray
Wood Fire Vegetables Half Tray
Wood Fire Vegetables Full Tray
By the LB./Sliders
Allergy Alert
As meal
Specials
Juicy Lucy
Prime Dilla
Lunch fish & chips
Taco Tuesday
Chicken Club
Patty Melt
Open faced roast beef
Brisket burger
Surf and turf
Red snapper
Smothered prime rib
BBQ pork flatbread
Shrimp scampi
White pizza
Salmon ceaser
taco salad
Blkn shrimp ceaser
Ahi dinner
Cheeseburger flatbread
Fried shrimp
Prime rib hoagie
Stuffed cod
Dinner fish & chips
Lamb quesadilla
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
10395 Seminole Boulevard, Largo, FL 33778
Photos coming soon!