Big Jim's Famous Steaks Tavern & Tap 10395 Seminole Boulevard

Order Again

Classic Special

Classic Special

$6.95

Deli Style

The Big New Yorker

$14.99

1/2 pound of corned beef, pastrami, or combo of both. Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll

Triple Decker Turkey Club

$14.99

Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll

Turkey Deli Style

$11.99

Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll

Ham Deli Style

$11.99

Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll

Roast Beef Deli Style

$12.99

Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll

BLT

$9.99

Deli style sandwiches available with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, mustard, or dressing and served on your choice of bread: white, wheat, rye, marble rye, or kaiser roll

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$4.95

Bread Pudding

$4.95

Chocolate Layer Cake

$4.95

Granny Apple Crumb Pie

$4.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Mississippi Mud Pie

$4.95

New York Style Cheese Cake

$4.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95

Sea Salt Caramel Cheese Cake

$4.95

Dressings

1000 Island SM

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce SM

$2.00

Au Jus SM

$0.50

Bleu Cheese SM

$0.50

Brown Gravy SM

$0.50

Caesar SM

$0.50

Carolina Gold SM

$0.50

Cilantro Sauce SM

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce SM

$0.50

Greek SM

$0.50

Hollandaise SM

$1.00

Honey Mustard SM

$0.50

Horse Radish SM

$0.50

Horsey SM

$0.50

House SM

$0.50

Italian SM

$0.50

Mango Salsa SM

$0.50

Mayo SM

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar SM

$0.50

Ranch SM

$0.50

Salsa SM

$0.50

Smokey Ranch SM

$0.50

Soy Reduction SM

$0.50

Soy Sauce SM

$0.50

Spicey Sauce SM

$0.50

Sweet BBQ SM

$0.50

Tarter Sauce SM

$0.50

Wasabi SM

$0.50

Hot pepper relish

$2.00

1000 Island LG

$0.75

Bleu Cheese LG

$0.75

Caesar LG

$0.75

Carolina Gold LG

$0.75

Ranch LG

$0.75

Greek LG

$0.75

Honey Mustard LG

$0.75

House LG

$0.75

Horsey LG

$0.75

Horse Radish LG

$0.75

Italian LG

$0.75

Smokey Ranch LG

$0.75

Sweet BBQ LG

$0.75

Spicey Sauce LG

$0.75

Soy Sauce LG

$0.75

Balsamic Reduction LG

$0.75

Cilantro Sauce LG

$0.75

Mango Salsa LG

$0.75

Salsa LG

$0.75

Brown Gravy LG

$0.75

Au Jus LG

$0.75

Mayo LG

$0.75

Wasabi LG

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar LG

$0.75

Soy Reduction LG

$0.75

Marinara Sauce LG

$0.50

Famous BBQ

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.99

slow-smoked over applewood, fall-off-the-bone delicious

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$27.99

slow-smoked over applewood, fall-off-the-bone delicious

Beef Brisket Dinner

$23.99

100% angus brisket, coated with our house rub, slow smoked for 10 hours

Pulled Pork Dinner

$14.99

the most tender pork you′ve ever eaten, slow smoked for 8 hours

BBQ Sampler

$23.99

baby back ribs, beef brisket, and pulled pork for those who can′t decide

Rib & 1/2 Chicken Combo

$19.99

slow-smoked dark and white meat, the perfect combo for any BBQ lover

Applewood Smoked Chicken

$13.99

1/2 chicken, fall of the bone good

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

fresh mozzarella, basil, plum tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

grilled chicken in spicy buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Cheese & Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.99

fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and tomato sauce

California Club Flatbread

$14.99

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, mozzarella, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic aioli drizzle

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$11.99

our homemade dip on a flatbread

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

turn any of your favorite flatbreads into a gluten free pizza

Homemade Soups

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.49

Clam Chowder Bowl

$5.99

Our Own Kickin' Chili Cup

$4.49

Our Own Kickin' Chili Bowl

$5.99

French Onion Crock

$7.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.49

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.99

Lobster Bisque Cup

$6.50

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$8.50

Kids

Mini Mac & Cheese

$4.79

served with fries

Pepperoni & Cheese Flatbread Kids

$5.99

pizza-style, thin and crispy

Corn Dog

$3.50

hand-battered & fried served with fries

Cheeseburger Kids

$5.99

100% all-beef with American cheese, served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

yellow American cheese, grilled and served with fries on your choice of bread

Chicken Tenders 2 Piece

$5.99

2 hand-breaded tenders served with fries

Kid's Drink

$1.29

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

wood-grilled chicken over homemade rich and creamy alfredo sauce, served with linguini

Parmesan Encrusted Chicken

$15.99

a delicious blend of fresh Italian herbs, parmesan cheese & bread crumbs over alfredo pasta shells

DINNER SD CAESAR SAL

$2.50

DINNER SALAD

Cup SOD

Cup Clam

$1.00

Crock French Onion

$4.50

Wedge Salad

$8.50

Salads

House Salad

$4.49

mixed greens, tomatoes and croutons

House Salad Large

$9.95

Side Caesar

$5.49

fresh roamaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons

Chicken Caesar

$13.49

fresh romaine, wood-grilled chicken tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, and topped with parmesan cheese & croutons

Salmon Caesar

$21.95

Greek

$13.99

mixed greens, potato salad, tomatoes, onions, feta & pepperoncinis, black and green olives

Antipasto

$15.99

mixed greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, cappi, provolone, onions, mozzarella, pickle, black olives & pepperoncinis

Chef

$14.99

ham, turkey, Swiss, onion, tomato, pickle & egg

Iceberg Wedge

$12.99

fresh iceberg wedge, topped with bacon, diced tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Baked Potato

$4.49

Side Onion Rings

$4.49

Potato Salad

$4.49

Coleslaw

$4.49

Steamed Vegetables

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Tater Tots

$4.49

House Salad

$4.49

French Fries

$4.49

Cinnamon Apples

$4.49

Garlic Mashed

$4.49

Wood Fired Vegetables

$4.49

Loaded Potato

$6.49

Starters

Bacon Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in bacon and offered baked or fried

APP Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

sweet thick-cut white onions tossed in beer batter

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.99

fried shrimp, tossed in our own kickin′ Boom Boom sauce, served with homemade garlic ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

fresh-pulled chicken in our spicy, creamy dip, served with tortilla chips

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

whole mushrooms, battered & fried, served with homemade garlic ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

pickles, battered and fried, served with homemade garlic ranch

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

breaded with a blend of Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

fried jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese, served with homemade garlic ranch

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

french fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce topped with applewood-smoked bacon bits served with homemade garlic ranch

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$7.99

a delicious blend of cheeses & bacon with a golden brown crust

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

served with garlic ranch

Nachos

$12.99

warm tortilla chips covered in meat, jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream

Potato Skins

$9.99

fresh skins, flash fried & topped with bacon, cheddar jack and green onion, served with sour cream

Quesadillas

$11.99

Your choice of meat & fresh cheeses served in a warm tortilla, with salsa & sour cream

Seared Ahi Tuna

$11.99

sashimi-grade ahi tuna dusted with sesame seeds & seared, served with balsamic soy, wasabi & ginger * Served raw

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

spinach, artichokes and cream cheese served with tortilla chips

Taphouse Chips

$10.99

thinly-sliced potatoes cooked to order, topped with ranch & bleu cheese crumbles

Chips /queso

$10.95

Steak & Favorites

16 oz Ribeye

$34.99

our most flavorful steak

24 oz ribeye

$44.99

our most flavorful steak

Filet Mignon

$33.99

the most tender cut of meat

New York Strip 12 oz.

$24.99

a flame broiled favorite

Sirloin

$17.99

tender, moist & seasoned to perfection

Bone-in Pork Chop

$17.99

topped with homemade cinnamon apples

Homemade Shepherd's Pie

$15.99

a traditional classic served with gravy & topped with onion straws

Mama's Meatloaf

$16.99

a family recipe topped with onion straws & served with garlic mashed potatoes

Pineapple Mango-Tango Chicken

$17.99

wood-grilled chicken with cilantro lime drizzle topped with pineapple mango salsa served over pineapple rice

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

oak-grilled & topped with mango salsa served over pineapple rice

Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 tortilla shells filled with fresh white fish, lettuce, pineapple mango salsa, & cilantro lime drizzle

DINNER SD CAESAR SAL

$2.50

DINNER SALAD

Subs & Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

The Steak that Made Us Famous! thin, hand-cut ribeye, sautéed onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and American cheese on an American roll. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Philly

$12.99

thin sliced chicken, sautéed onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and American cheese on an American roll. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Cuban

$12.99

slow roasted pork, ham, cheese, pickle, onion, and our secret sauce on fresh cuban bread. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Old Fashioned Cuban

$12.99

slow roasted pork, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and our secret sauce on fresh cuban bread. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

slow roasted pork, tossed with your choice of our homemade BBQ sauces. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Beef on a Weck

$13.99

tender, rare roast beef, served on a toasted Kummelweck roll with au jus, and your choice of horseradish and horsey sauce. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

The Special

$13.99

corned beef, pastrami, or a combo of both, stacked high & topped with fresh slaw, thousand island dressing and your choice of bread. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

The Grilled Reuben

$10.99

your choice of corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, served hot with kraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and your choice of bread. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, & onion, with choice of cheese, served on a kaiser roll. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, or hot buffalo sauce, served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion.Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Beef Brisket Sandwhich

$14.99

Our tender BBQ beef brisket, served hot, and a toasted Amoroso bun. Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Veggie Sandwich

$8.99

Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Italian Sandwich

$11.99

Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Served with with your choice of: French fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Tavern Burgers

Classic Old Fashioned Burger

$10.99

Yellow American Cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries.

Tap House Burger

$13.99

Applewood-smoked bacon & ham, served with a combination of our spicy and Carolina Gold BBQ sauces. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries.

Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger

$13.99

apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled onions. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Wild West Burger

$13.99

applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce, topped with a golden-fried onion ring. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Hawaiian Bacon Bleu

$14.99

applewood-smoked bacon, topped with grilled pineapple & bleu cheese crumbles. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.99

sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

The Better Cheddar

$13.99

cheddar, Swiss, sautéed mushrooms & caramelized onions. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

The Diablo Burger

$15.99

pulled pork, fried onion straws, fried jalapeños, cheddar cheese and sweet BBQ sauce. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Cali Burger

$14.99

bacon, avocado, fried onion straws and smoky ranch. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Seminole Sunrise

$13.99

fried egg, cheddar cheese & applewood-smoked bacon. 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Turkey Burger

$12.99

100% lean ground turkey, lettuce, tomato & onion specialties of the house! 1/2 lb 100% black Angus beef, served with your choice of: French Fries or Tater Tots or Coleslaw or Sweet Potato Fries

Wings

Chicken Fingers - 4 Piece

$8.99

lightly breaded tenders, fried until golden brown, served with fries

Wings (10)

$10.99

JUMBO wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with celery upon request

Wings (20)

$19.99

JUMBO wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with celery upon request

Wings (5)

$6.99

JUMBO wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with celery upon request

Wings (50)

$42.95

JUMBO wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with celery upon request

Wood-Roasted Wings (10)

$11.99

slow-roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sautéed onions

Wood-Roasted Wings (20)

$19.99

slow-roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sautéed onions

Wood-Roasted Wings (5)

$7.99

slow-roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sautéed onions

Wood-Roasted Wings (50)

$44.95

slow-roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sautéed onions

Wraps

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.99

Evi’s Club Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Philly Wrap

$12.99

Beer

Budweiser BTL

$2.75

Bud Lite Btl

$2.75

Coors Light BTL

$2.75

Corona BTL

$4.50

Corona Light BTL

$4.50

Heineken BTL

$3.50

Heineken Light BTL

$3.50

Magic Hat BTL

$4.50

Mich Ultra BTL

$2.75

Miller Lite BTL

$2.75

Sam Adams BTL

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Amberbock

$3.75

Nuturl 2 for 3

$3.00

Beer Special 1

Beer Special 2

Beer Special 3

Beer Special 4

Clausthaler

$2.75

Odouls

$2.75

White Claw Mango

$3.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.75

White Claw Raspberry

$3.75

Shocktop

$3.50+

Bud Lite Draft

$2.75+

Budweiser Draft

$2.75+

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.50+

Coors Lite Draft

$2.75+

Goon Squad

$9.50+

Dragons Milk Draft

$9.50+

Laquintas

$6.50+

Guinness

$5.50+

Hofbrau

$6.50+

Killians Red

$5.50+

Reef donkey

$6.50+

Mich Ultra Draft

$2.75+

Miller Lite Draft

$2.75+

Stella Artois

$5.50+

Yuengling

$3.50+

Land shark

$3.50+

Raspberry lemonade cider

$7.50+

Sam Adams

$7.50+

Amberboch

$3.50+

Tank Brewing

$6.50+Out of stock

Sierra Nevada

$6.50+

Florida Orange

$6.50+

Angry Orchard

$6.50+

Orange blossom

$6.50+

Bells

$6.50+

Beach blonde

$6.50+

Florida orange

$6.50+

Fat tire

$6.50+

Escape

$6.50+

Anchor porter

$9.50+

Atomic pumpkin

$6.50+Out of stock

Dos xx

$6.50+

lager

$6.50Out of stock

Watermelon

$4.50

COCKTAILS

Choc Martini

$9.00

Red Hibiscus

$8.50

Elvis Presley

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Golden Margarita

$12.95

Patron Margarita

$14.95

Mojito

$11.95

Call long island

$13.95

Top shelf long island

$15.95

Straw Margarita

$12.95

Watermelon Margarita

$12.95

Jalapeño Margarita

$12.95

Bahama momma

$13.95

Lava flow

$12.95

Rum runner

$13.95

Sunnsetter

$13.95

Apple tinni

$10.95

Choco tinni

$11.95

Pear tinni

$11.95

Peanut brittle man tinni

$11.95

Well long island

$10.95

Moscow mule

$9.95

Shark Bite

$9.95

Sour patch

$10.00

Well margarita

$6.50

Pina colada

$10.99

Strawberry daiquiri

$10.99

Melon margarita

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Poison apple

$10.00

Orange phantom

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.50

Firery orchard

$10.00

Fountain

Apple Juice

$2.49

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$2.49

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Craf Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Ice Tea Flavored

$3.50

Ice Tea Sweet

$2.49

Ice Tea Unsweet

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Club Soda

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$2.49

GIN

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire

$8.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$9.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$4.50

6 o'clock

$8.00

NA Beer

Odoul's

$4.50

Clausthaler

$4.50

RED WINE

House Cab GLS

$5.50

House Merlot GLS

$5.50

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$8.50+

Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00+

Menage Trois Red GLS

$7.00+

Red Sangria

$8.50

Aruma Malbec 2020

$8.00

Coppola pinot nior

$8.00+

Barossa shiraz

$8.00+Out of stock

Federalist

$9.00+

Maddalena merlot

$9.00+

RUM

Bacardi Sup

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$7.50

Well Rum

$4.50

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$4.50

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.50

1800 Silver

$9.50

1800 Rep

$9.50

SALT

TALL

LIGHT ICE

LIME

SKINNY

OJ

PINEAPPLE

SOUR

VODKA

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Sky

$7.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Stoli

$7.50

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Pinnacle

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Jack daniels

$8.50Out of stock

Jim Beam

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Seagrams VO

$5.50

Jameson

$7.50Out of stock

Makers Mark

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Canadian Club

$5.50

Fireball

$4.75

Jim Beam *RYE*

$5.50

Screwball

$7.00

Four roses

$7.00

Jefferson ocean

$9.00

LIGHT ICE

COKE

DIET

GINGERALE

TALL

SHORT

SPRITE

SODA

TONIC

SWEET

NO CHERRY

DRY

PERFECT

UNSWT TEA

SWT TEA

LEMONADE

WHITE WINE

Cavit Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

House Chardonnay GLS

$5.50

House Pinot Grigio GLS

$5.50Out of stock

House White Zin GLS

$5.50

Lunetta Prosecco GLS

$6.50

Mezzacorona Moscato GLS

$8.00+

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.50+

St. Francis Chardonnay GLS

$8.50

Wente Riesling GLS

$8.00+

White Sangria

$8.50

Maddalena chard

$8.00+

Simi chardonnay

$7.00

Simi sav blanc

$7.00

Drink Specials

Drink of the Day $5.5

$5.50

Drink of the Day $7

$7.00

2-4-1 Well Cocktail

$5.50

2-4-1 Dom Beer

$3.75

2-4-1 House Wine

$6.50

Prime Rib Weekends

Prime Rib Princess 10 oz.

$24.95

Prime Rib Queen 12 oz.

$26.95

Prime Rib King 16 oz.

$30.95

Trays

Antipasto Salad Half Tray

$50.00

Antipasto Salad Full Tray

$75.00

Caesar Salad Half Tray

$35.00

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$55.00

Chef Salad Half Tray

$45.00

Chef Salad Full Tray

$65.00

Greek Salad Half Tray

$30.00

Greek Salad Full Tray

$45.00

House Salad Half Tray

$20.00

House Salad Full Tray

$35.00

Baked Beans Half Tray

$25.00

Baked Beans Full Tray

$40.00

Cinnamon Apples Half Tray

$40.00

Cinnamon Apples Full Tray

$55.00

Mac & Cheese Half Tray

$25.00

Mac & Cheese Full Tray

$45.00

Mash Potatoes Half Tray

$40.00

Mash Potatoes Full Tray

$45.00

Wood Fire Vegetables Half Tray

$40.00

Wood Fire Vegetables Full Tray

$70.00

By the LB./Sliders

Pulled Chicken

$15.99

Pulled Pork

$15.99

Pulled Turkey

$15.99

Brisket

$17.95

Sliders (each)

$4.00

Entrees

lobster

$44.95

Specials

Juicy Lucy

$8.99

Prime Dilla

$16.95Out of stock

Lunch fish & chips

$15.95

Taco Tuesday

$8.99

Chicken Club

$15.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Open faced roast beef

$12.99

Brisket burger

$13.95

Surf and turf

$27.95

Red snapper

$27.95

Smothered prime rib

$17.95

BBQ pork flatbread

$16.95

Shrimp scampi

$22.95

White pizza

$11.99

Salmon ceaser

$16.95

taco salad

$15.95

Blkn shrimp ceaser

$16.95

Ahi dinner

$24.95

Cheeseburger flatbread

$12.95

Fried shrimp

$14.95

Prime rib hoagie

$10.95Out of stock

Stuffed cod

$25.95

Dinner fish & chips

$18.95

Lamb quesadilla

$15.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you very much!

Location

10395 Seminole Boulevard, Largo, FL 33778

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
