Burritos in Largo

Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
2961 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs
|Big Bustin Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Large flour tortilla filled with eggs, sausage, bacon, onions, black beans, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
KOGI GRILL- Largo - 7161 Ulmerton Road
7161 ULMERTON RD, Largo
|SPICY PORK BURRITO
|$10.25
Served on a warm 12" burrito shell with steamed white rice, lettuce mix, mozzarella & provolone mix. Topped with Gochu-Mayo sauce, rolled and then toasted golden brown.
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$7.95
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$13.90
Served on a warm 12" burrito shell with steamed white rice, lettuce mix, mozzarella & provolone mix. Topped with Gochu-Mayo sauce, rolled and then toasted golden brown.