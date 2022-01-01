Chicken sandwiches in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Greek City Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Greek City Cafe
10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo
|RUSTIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.19
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, aioli sauce
More about KOGI GRILL
CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
KOGI GRILL
7161 ULMERTON RD, Largo
|Kogi Chicken Sandwich
|$7.65
Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.
More about Whiskey Wings Largo #106
Whiskey Wings Largo #106
2480 e bay dr, largo
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH*
|$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
More about Frida's Cafe and Bakery
Frida's Cafe and Bakery
9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.19
|Organic Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Organic Chipotle Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, Chipotle Mayo and Sesame Dressing on French Baguette pressed to perfection.