Chicken sandwiches in Largo

Largo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Greek City Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
RUSTIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.19
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, aioli sauce
More about Greek City Cafe
KOGI GRILL image

CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

KOGI GRILL

7161 ULMERTON RD, Largo

Avg 4.8 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Kogi Chicken Sandwich$7.65
Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.
More about KOGI GRILL
Whiskey Wings Largo #106 image

 

Whiskey Wings Largo #106

2480 e bay dr, largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH*$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
More about Whiskey Wings Largo #106
Item pic

 

Frida's Cafe and Bakery

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.19
Organic Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Organic Chipotle Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, Chipotle Mayo and Sesame Dressing on French Baguette pressed to perfection.
More about Frida's Cafe and Bakery

