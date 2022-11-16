Fish Bowl Kitchen Boot Ranch

Fish Bowl Kitchen imageView gallery

Popular Items

REGULAR (1 Protein)
"MUCHO-MANGO" BOBA MILK TEA
BIG KAHUNA (2 Proteins)

BUILD YOUR POKE BOWL

REGULAR (1 Protein)

$12.99

BIG KAHUNA (2 Proteins)

$15.99

SUSHI BURRITOS & TACOS

All Sushi Burritos Served with Won Ton Chips and Salsa on the Side.

The "OG" SUSHI BURRITO

$14.99

Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Fresh Wild Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Garlic Teriyaki Glaze, Tempura Crunch. Rolled Up Fat & Cut in Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.

HAWAII'S MUSUBI BURRITO

$14.99

Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Grilled SPAM Strips, Pineapple, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tempura Crunch, Teriyaki Glaze & Yum-Yum Sauce. Rolled Up Fat & Cut In Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.

"HOT CHEETO-BURRITO"

$14.99

Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Spicy Krab Salad, Cucumber, Corn, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Avocado, Crushed Hot Cheetos, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce. Rolled Up Fat & Cut In Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.

"CALIFORNIA LOVE" BURRITO

$14.99

A California Roll on Steroids! Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Shredded Yum-Yum Krab Salad, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Eel & Yum-Yum Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Masago. Rolled Up Fat & Cut In Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.

WONTON TUNA TACOS (3)

$12.99

3 Fresh Made Crispy Wonton Shells Stuffed with Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallions, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Poke Sauce & Sesame Seeds with a Small Side of Seaweed Salad.

AVOCADO TOAST SPECIALTIES

PLAIN-JANE AVOCADO TOAST

$5.99

Fresh Toasted Split Top Thick Cut Sourdough, with Avocado Spread and Everything Seasoning.

the LOX-SMITH AVOCADO TOAST

$11.99

Fresh Toasted Thick Cut Sour Dough with Avocado Spread, Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon, Truffle Cream Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg, Everything Seasoning, Spring Greens, Balsamic Pickled Red Onion

ACAI BOWLS

FRUIT BOWLS

$12.49

"WHIP SPLITS" (Healthier Banana Split)

Introducing, the "Healthier Banana Split!" Gluten-Free and Vegan Pick Between The Famous Pineapple Dole Whip or Fat-Free Organic Greek Vanilla Yogurt. Next, We Add a Whole Banana and Then You Pick 4 Toppings (Each Additional is .79). Topped Off with Non-Dairy Whip Topping & Cherries.

WHIP SPLIT

$8.99

Introducing, the "Healthier Banana Split!" Gluten-Free and VeganPick Between The Famous Pineapple Dole Whip or Fat-Free Organic Greek Vanilla Yogurt. Next, We Add a Whole Banana and Then You Pick 4 Toppings (Each Additional is .79). Topped Off with Non-Dairy Whip Topping & Cherries.

SIGNATURE BOWLS & CHEF'S SPECIALTIES

ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL

$13.99

White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds

the "CALIFORNIA BOWL"

$13.99

Just Like a California Roll but in a Bowl! White Rice Topped with Our Signature Krab Surimi Salad, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped with Yum Yum Sauce, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Masago.

STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL

$15.99

White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.

SKINNY KETO BOWL

$14.99

Wild Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Ahi-Tuna, Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg, Cucumbers, Scallions, Cilantro, Masago, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds over Organic Mixed Greens w. Our Signature Fish Bowl Keto-Asian Vinaigrette

PHILADELPHIA BOWL

$13.99

Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon Served over a Bed of Our Perfectly Cooked Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Red & Green Onion, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Capers, Sweet Chili Sauce, House Yum-Yum Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Crunchy Garlic and Onion

TEMPURA "SHRIMP-WRECK" BOWL

$17.99

White Rice Topped with Delicately Air-Fried Panko Crusted Jumbo Tempura Shrimp, Our Famous House Krab Surimi Salad, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Avocado, House Yum-Yum Sauce, Sweet-Chili Sauce, Scallions & Crispy Onion and Garlic.

YUMMY-YUMMY CRAB BOWL (Limited-Time)

$18.99

A HUGE BOWL of White Rice Topped with a Homemade Delicious Maryland Style Crab Cake Made with Real Crab, Our Famous House Krab Surimi Salad, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Avocado, House Yum-Yum Sauce, Sweet-Chili Sauce, Scallions & Crispy Onion and Garlic.

"the CAPTAIN'S" SEARED TUNA POKE BOWL

$14.99

Choose Your Base and Then We Will Top It with Seared Tuna, Cucumbers, Carrots, Edamame, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Ginger, Wasabi Cucumber Sauce, Garlic Teriyaki Sauce & Sesame Seeds.

RED CURRY THAI CHICKEN

$12.99

Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Tender Grilled Chicken.

RED CURRY THAI MUSSELS

$12.99

Over 1lb. of Fresh Steamed Mussels Topped with Our Chef's Signature Sweet & Spicy Red Curry Sauce Made with a Blend of Mild Peppers & Zucchini. Topped with Cilantro & Green Onions. Served with White Rice Topped with Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Jalapenos & Fried Garlic.

RED CURRY THAI SHRIMP

$14.99

Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Jumbo, Wild Caught Steamed Shrimp. Rice Garnished w. Jalapenos, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Carrots & Green Onion

RED CURRY THAI TOFU (Vegetarian)

$12.99

Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Firm Tofu. Rice Garnished w. Jalapenos, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Carrots & Green Onion

RED CURRY THAI STEAK

$14.99

Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Juicy Strips of NY Strip Steak. Rice Garnished w. Jalapenos, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Carrots & Green Onion

ASIAN VEGETABLE RED CURRY

$12.99

Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and a Blend of Steamed Asian Vegetables. Rice Garnished w. Jalapenos, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Carrots & Green Onion.

CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$12.99

Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds

STEAK TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$14.99

Fresh Grilled NY Strip Steak, Sliced & Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds

SHRIMP TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$14.99

Fresh Steamed Wild Caught Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds

TOFU TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$12.99

Firm Tofu, Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts, and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds

HAWAIIAN MEATBALL BOWL

$11.99

100% All Beef Meatballs in Our House-Made BBQ Apricot Sauce w. Cherries and Pineapple. Topped w. Green Onion & Crispy Garlic over White Rice.

BUFFALO CHICKEN POWER BOWL

$12.99

Grilled Chicken in a Medium Heat Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Black Beans, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumbers, Corn, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Boiled Egg, Red Onion Drizzled with Creamy Ranch and Buffalo Sauce

BUFFALO SHRIMP POWER BOWL

$13.99

Fresh Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Our Medium Heat Buffalo Sauce with avocado, black beans, red onion, corn, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, Buffalo drizzle, and ranch over white rice.

STEAK FAJITA BOWL

$13.99

Tender Juicy Grilled Steak with Sauteed Tri-Colored Pepper Strips & Onions over Rice with Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa & Guac

CHICKEN FAJITA BOWL

$12.99

Tender Juicy Grilled Chicken with Sauteed Tri-Colored Pepper Strips & Onions over Rice with Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa & Guac

SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL

$13.99

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp with Sauteed Tri-Colored Pepper Strips & Onions over Rice with Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa & Guac

GENERAL TSO'S CRISPY CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.99

House Fried Rice Topped with Our Chef's Tender Juicy Crispy Air-Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in General Tso's Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze and Topped with A Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions with a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce

HAWAIIAN SPAM FRIED RICE

$12.99

House Fried Rice Topped with Perfectly Seared SPAM Tossed in Our Chef's Orange Sesame Glaze and Topped with a Sunny-Side Up Egg, Mixed Sesame Seeds, Scallions and a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce.

GENERAL TSO'S PORK-BELLY FRIED RICE

$13.99

Fresh Seared Pork Belly Tossed in Our Chef's Chef's Sweet & Savory Asian Sauce over House Fried Rice & Topped with a Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds, Scallions and a Side of Our Signature Yum-Yum Sauce

HAVANA'S MOJO PORK PLATTER

$13.99

Fresh Steamed White Rice Topped with A Mountain of Slow-Cooked Marinated MOJO Pulled Pork, Fried Plantains, Black Beans, Cilantro, Corn, Red Onion and Our Signature Havana Sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE BOWL

$13.99

This May Be the BEST Mac & Cheese EVER!!! What An Amazing Flavor Combination with This Mountain of Homemade Mac & Cheese Topped with Air-Fried Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Signature Buffalo Sauce and Topped with More Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle.

APPETIZERS & SMALL PLATES

16oz. Jar of Kimchi

16oz. Jar of Kimchi

$6.99

Our Locally Made Kimchi That You Love is a Great Source of Natural Probiotics and is Available Now in a Sealed 16oz. Jar. INGREDIENTS: Napa Cabbage, Korean Radish, Red Pepper, Anchovy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Sugar, Fructose, Water, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein.

SEARED TUNA APPETIZER PLATE (Customer Favorite)

$10.99

The Finest in Quality of Saku-Block Ahi Tuna Seared in Sesame Seeds and Served w. Seaweed Salad, Crispy Won-tons, Green Onion & a Wasabi-Cucumber Sauce and a Mild Poke

PORK & VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS (3)

$6.99

Served with Our Thai Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.

STEAMED POTSTICKERS (Customer Favorite)

$5.99

Steamed Pork & Vegetable Pot Stickers with Our House Dipping Sauce

CLAMS CASINO BITES

$7.99

Mini Cheesy Bites Stuffed with Clams, Mixed Peppers, Bacon, Corn & Mozzarella Cheese with a Spicy Remoulade Dipping Sauce on the Side.

CRAB RANGOON

$6.99

6 Fresh Crispy Air-Fried Crab & Cheese Rangoon served with a Side of Sweet-Chili Dipping Sauce.

VOLCANO TEMPURA SHRIMP (Customer Favorite)

$10.99

5 Jumbo Tempura Air-Fried Shrimp Tossed over a Bed of Our Lightly Heated Krab Surimi & Won-Ton Chips Topped with Our Sweet Chili & Zesty Volcano Sauce and a Touch of Scallions.

the "1 & ONLY" SUSHI ROLL

$13.99

Tempura Air Fried Roll with Sushi Rice, Crab Surimi, Cream Cheese, Avocado Wrapped in Delicate Seaweed Paper & Served Around a Bed of Our Yum-Yum Crab Surimi Salad Topped with Yum Yum Sauce, Sweet Chili, Eel Sauce, Crunchy Onion & Garlic, Masago, Sesame Seeds with a Side of Ginger & Wasabi. (THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MODIFIED)

DRUNKEN VOLCANO CRAB FRIES

$9.99

Our Beer-Battered Air-Fried French Fries Topped with Fish Bowl's Signature Shredded Crab Surimi Salad, Volcano Sauce (Spicy-Mayo), Sriracha, Furikake Seasoning, Jalapenos & Scallions. These Fries Are Friggin' Insanely Delicious! (Limited-Time)

HOMEMADE MISO SOUP

$4.99

SOUTHERN SHE-CRAB SOUP

$6.99

served with Fresh Baked Garlic Bread

WAKAME (seaweed salad)

$4.99

JAPANESE SQUID SALAD

$6.99

MR. CRAB'S JUMBO SOFT BAKED PRETZEL

$5.99

Crab shaped, Jumbo fresh baked lightly salted soft pretzel with a Side of Mustard or Queso or Nutella or Peanut Butter for Dipping.

WONTON CHIPS & FIERY MANGO-CORN SALSA

$3.99

WONTON CHIPS & WASABI GUAC

$4.99

WONTON CHIPS & QUESO

$4.99

DIRTY BRAND POTATO CHIPS

$1.99

AMAZING & UNIQUE DESSERTS

DOLE-WHIP SOFT-SERVE CUP

$4.99

The Original Pineapple Soft Serve Made Famous by Disney is Now Available Here in Pineapple or Black Cherry or a Swirl of Both Flavors Together! Fat-Free, Gluten-Free, Lactose & Dairy-Free, Vegan, Kosher & Cholesterol Free. Must Try This Amazingness!

DOLE-FLOAT (Pineapple Cream Soda Ice Cream Float)

$5.99

An Insanely Delicious & Refreshing Combination of Craft Stubborn All Natural Pineapple Cream Soda & Pineapple Dole Whip Soft Serve.

MOCHI ICE CREAM BALLS

$5.99

Japanese Ice Cream Wrapped in Chewy Rice Dough and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE (WARM)

$4.99

3 Jumbo Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.99

3 Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$3.99

JUMBO CHOCOLATE CHIP CANNOLI

$4.99

(2) CARAMEL DRIZZLED BROWNIES

$4.99

CHOCOLATE ALMOND COFFEE CAKE

$3.99

MARSHMALLOW COOKIE DOUGH CAKE

$5.99

CARAMEL-KISS CHEESECAKE

$4.99

HONEY-BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE

$4.99

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE CAKE

$5.99

PEANUT BUTTER CUP CHEESECAKE

$4.99

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE CAKE

$5.99

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$4.99

KIDS MENU (Includes Fresh Fruit & a Juice Box))

Kid's Meals are Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup and a Drink

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

KID'S CHEESE PIZZA

$4.99

Kid's Meatball Bowl

$4.99

All Beef Meatballs in Our Chef's Hawaiian Style Apricot BBQ Sauce with Pineapples & Cherries. Served over White Rice.

YUM YUM CHICKEN BOWL

$7.99

White Rice, Chicken, Up To 3 Toppings, Yum Yum Sauce (certain substitutions available on request)

BOBA MILK TEAS

ORIGINAL MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Traditional Boba

TARO BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

COCONUT BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

LYCHEE BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

MANGO BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

BANANA BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

STRAWBERRY BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

WATERMELON BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

THAI TEA BOBA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

MACHA (GREEN-TEA) BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

AVOCADO BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

PINEAPPLE BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

HONEYDEW BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Traditional Boba

COFFEE-MOCHA BOBA MILK TEA

$4.99

Includes Regular Boba

HAWAII 5-0 BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Coconut-Mango Blended Milk Tea with Pineapple-Coconut Jellies, Kiwi Popping Boba, Passion-Fruit Popping Boba

STRAWBERRY KIWI BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Strawberry Milk-Tea with Kiwi Popping Boba and Strawberry Jellies

BANANA-SPLIT BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Banana, Strawberry + Chocolate Blended Milk Tea with Strawberry Jellies and Strawberry Popping Boba

"MUCHO-MANGO" BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Mango Milk Tea with Mango Popping Boba & Mango Jellies

PINA-COLADA BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Smooth Pineapple-Coconut Blend, Pineapple Jellies and Traditional Boba

"PEANUT-BUTTA' CUP BOBA" MILK TEA

$5.99

Chocolate Milk Tea Blended with Reese's Peanut Butter, Nutella Sauce & Traditional Boba

"Birthday Cake" BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Creamy Vanilla Milk Tea with Regular Boba and Rainbow Sprinkles

APPLE-BOTTOM BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Green Apple Milk Tea, Green Apple Popping Boba, Green Apple Jellies

ORANGE CREAMSICLE BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Creamy Orange Vanilla Blend with Orange Popping Boba

"CHUNKY MONKEY" BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Our Banana Creamy Banana Milk Tea Blended with Peanut Butter & Chocolate and served over Traditional Boba.

"UNCLE SAM'S" BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Vanilla Boba Milk Tea with Strawberry and Blueberry Popping Boba. Go Red, White & Blue!

VANILLA-ROSE BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Vanilla Milk Tea Infused with the Famous Mediterranean Rose Flavor and Filled with Rose Popping Boba. "Different.Delicious."

RED DRAGON BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

Dragon-Fruit and Vanilla Blended Milk Tea with Dragon-Fruit Popping Boba.

"STRAW-NANA" BOBA MILK TEA

$5.99

CARAMEL MACCHIATO BOBA

$5.99

The Perfect Blend of Espresso Coffee, Sweet Caramel & Vanilla Blended into an Ice Cold Delicious Drink with Traditional Boba

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN BOBA

$5.99

Includes Regular Boba

CHOCOLATE COVERED CHEERY BOBA

$5.99

Served with Traditional Boba

BIG-ISLAND BOBA TEAS (NO CREAMER)

Fresh Brewed Organic All Naturally Flavored Teas Served on Ice with Popping Boba

MANGO BREEZE BOBA TEA

$4.99

Fresh Brewed Mango Infused Iced Tea on Ice with Mango Popping Boba

TROPICAL THUNDER BOBA TEA

$4.99

Fresh Brewed Pineapple and Tropical Iced Tea on Ice with Passion Fruit and Kiwi Popping Bobas

PEACHY STRAWBERRY BOBA TEA

$4.99

Fresh Brewed Peach and Strawberry Infused Iced Tea on Ice with Strawberry Popping Boba

BLUEBERRY PASSION BOBA TEA

$4.99

Fresh Brewed Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea on Ice with Passion Fruit Popping Boba

DRINKS, DRINKS & MORE DRINKS!

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

BOTTLED SODA

$2.49

CA PHE SUA (Vietnamese Chilled Coffee)

$2.99

FAMOUS HAWAIIAN SUN SODAS

$1.99

CBD VYBES DRINK

$7.99

The West Coast's Popular Vegan, Gluten-Free, Certified Organic CBD Wellness Drinks, Vybes, are Now Here! (Contain NO THC) Enjoy One of Our Delicious Flavors Today!

KOMBUCHA (PASSION FRUIT-TANGERINE)

$4.99

BAI POMEGRANATE

$2.99

BAI COCONUT MANGO

$2.99

RAMUNE JAPANESE SODA

$3.49

A Japanese Signature Soda Where you as the Consumer Releases the Marble Ball Through the Top of The Bottle by Pressing Down. This Creates a Fizz. (Naturally Flavored and Made with Real Sugar)

STUBBORN CRAFT FOUNTAIN SODAS

$2.79

Made ONLY with Real Sugar and NO High Fructose Corn Syrup

Fresh Brewed ICED-TEA

$2.49

COCONUT WATER (100% Pure)

$3.49

DOLE-FLOAT (Pineapple Cream Soda Float)

$5.99

An Insanely Delicious & Refreshing Combination of Craft Stubborn All Natural Pineapple Cream Soda & Pineapple Dole Whip Soft Serve.

CELSIUS ENERGY (Pick Your Flavor)

$3.49

WINE & BEER AVAILABLE FOR TAKE-OUT

MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE TO PURCHASE & CONSUME. WE WILL ID WHEN ORDER IS PICKED UP.

STELLA

$3.99

SPACEDUST IPA

$4.99

REEF DONKEY APA

$4.99

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.99

KIRIN ICHIBAN (Chinese Import)

$3.99

KONA LONGBOARD IPA

$3.99

KONA BIG WAVE IPA

$3.99

OZEKI DRY SAKE (Large 375ml)

$8.99

NIGORI SAKE (Raw Unfiltered Sake)

$7.99

HIRO RED SAKE

$7.99

CHAMPAGNE

$5.99

PAPI PINK MOSCATO

$4.99

PAPI ROSE

$4.99

19 CRIMES CHARDONNAY

19 CRIMES RED BLEND

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Poke Sushi Bowls, Acai Fruit Bowls, Boba Teas, Daily Specials & Much, Much More!

Location

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Directions

Gallery
Fish Bowl Kitchen image

