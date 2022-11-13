FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding 654 East Lake Road

FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding imageView gallery

654 East Lake Road

review star

No reviews yet

654 East Lake Road

Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Order Again

BUILD YOUR POKE BOWL

REGULAR (1 Protein)

$11.99

BIG KAHUNA (2 Proteins)

$13.99

ACAI BOWLS

Fruit Bowls

$10.49

WHIP SPLITS

Whip Split

$6.99

SIGNATURE BOWLS & CHEF'S SPECIALTIES

ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL

$11.99

The "CALIFORNIA BOWL"

$11.99

STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL

$13.99

SKINNY KETO BOWL

$13.99

RED CURRY THAI CHICKEN

$11.99

RED CURRY THAI SHRIMP

$13.99

RED CURRY THAI TOFU (Vegetarian)

$11.99

RED CURRY THAI MUSSELS

$11.99

RED CURRY THAI STEAK

$13.99

The BIG CHILI BOWL with Garlic Bread

$10.99

A Generous Portion of Our Chef's Famous Slow Cooked Chili with Just the Perfect Amount of Spice Served in a Bowl with Steamed Jasmine Rice and Topped with Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream and Red Onions. Served with a Side of Garlic Bread.

CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$10.99

STEAK TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$12.99

SHRIMP TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$12.99

TOFU TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$10.99

HAWAIIAN MEATBALL BOWL

$10.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN POWER BOWL

$12.99

BUFFALO SHRIMP POWER BOWL

$13.99

STEAK FAJITA BOWL

$12.99

CHICKEN FAJITA BOWL

$12.99

SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL

$12.99

HOUSE PAD THAI PLATE

$11.99

ORANGE-SESAME SPAM FRIED RICE

$12.99

GENERAL TSO'S PORK-BELLY FRIED RICE

$13.99

Fresh Seared Pork Belly Tossed in Our Chef's Chef's Sweet & Savory Asian Sauce over House Fried Rice & Topped with a Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds, Scallions and a Side of Our Signature Yum-Yum Sauce

GENERAL TSO'S CRISPY CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.99

House Fried Rice Topped with Our Chef's Tender Juicy Crispy Air-Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in General Tso's Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze and Topped with A Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions with a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE BOWL

$12.99

This May Be the BEST Mac & Cheese EVER!!! What An Amazing Flavor Combination with This Mountain of Homemade Mac & Cheese Topped with Air-Fried Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Signature Buffalo Sauce and Topped with More Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle.

BOURBON CHICKEN LO-MEIN

$12.99

House Veggie Lo-Mein Topped with a Mountain of Tender Juicy Chicken in Our Chef's Sweet & Savory Bourbon Sauce, Sunny-Side Up Egg On Top, Scallions, Fried Garlic and a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce.

APPETIZERS & SMALL PLATES

16oz. Jar of Kimchi

$5.99

SEARED TUNA APPETIZER PLATE (Customer Favorite)

$10.99

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (5 per order with Sweet Chili Sauce)

$5.99

JUMBO GENERAL TSO'S CRISPY CHICKEN LEGS

$8.99

4 JUMBO Air-Fried Breaded Spicy Chicken Legs Tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze and Topped with Sesame Seeds, Scallions and a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce.

JUMBO BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN LEGS

$8.99

4 JUMBO Air-Fried Breaded Spicy Chicken Legs Tossed in a Medium Heat Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Fresh Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions and a Side of Ranch.

ZESTY KOREAN BBQ WINGS

$8.99

VOLCANO TEMPURA SHRIMP (Customer Favorite)

$10.99

STEAMED POTSTICKERS (Customer Favorite)

$5.99

DRUNKEN VOLCANO CRAB FRIES

$9.99

HOMEMADE MISO SOUP

$4.99

SOUTHERN SHE-CRAB SOUP

$6.99

WAKAME (seaweed salad)

$4.99

JAPANESE SQUID SALAD

$6.99

MR. CRAB'S JUMBO SOFT BAKED PRETZEL

$5.99

WONTON CHIPS & FIERY MANGO-CORN SALSA

$3.99

WONTON CHIPS & QUESO

$3.99

WONTON CHIPS & WASABI GUAC

$4.99

DIRTY BRAND POTATO CHIPS

$1.99

AMAZING & UNIQUE DESSERTS

DOLE-WHIP SOFT-SERVE CUP

$3.99

DOLE-FLOAT (Pineapple Cream Soda Ice Cream Float)

$5.99

MOCHI ICE CREAM BALLS

$5.99

TARTUFO GELATO

$4.99

BIG FAT ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

$4.99

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE (WARM)

$4.99

CHOCOLATE PEANUT-BUTTER PIE

$4.99

PEANUT BUTTER CUP CHEESECAKE

$4.99

RED-VELVET CHEESECAKE

$4.99

KAHLUA CHOCOLATE TOFFEE MOUSSE CAKE

$5.99

BLUEBERRY FLAPJACK CAKE

$4.99

Is It Dessert? Is it Breakfast? It's Delicious! Fresh Layer Cake Made with Layers of Blueberry Flapjacks and a Blueberry-Maple Buttercream Icing Topped with Powdered Sugar. Soooooo Good!

KIDS MENU (Includes Fresh Fruit & a Juice Box))

MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$4.99

Kid's Meatball Bowl

$4.99

YUM YUM CHICKEN BOWL

$6.99

BOBA MILK TEAS

TARO BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

COCONUT BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

LYCHEE BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

MANGO BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

BANANA BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

STRAWBERRY BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

WATERMELON BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

THAI TEA BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

MACHA (GREEN-TEA) BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

AVOCADO BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

PINEAPPLE BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

COFFEE BOBA MILK TEA

$4.49

**BANANA SPLIT BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

**HAWAII 5-0 BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

**MUCHO MANGO BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

**STRAWBERRY-KIWI BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

**PINA COLADA BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

**PEANUT-BUTTA' BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

BIRTHDAY CAKE BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

APPLE-BOTTOM BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

ORANGE CREAMSICLE BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

CHUNKY MONKEY BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

UNCLE SAM'S BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

RED DRAGON BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

STRAW-NANA BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

VANILLA ROSE BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

FRUITY PEBBLES BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

ALMOND-JOY BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

CARAMEL MACCHIATO BOBA MILK TEA

$5.49

BIG-ISLAND BOBA TEAS (NO CREAMER)

MANGO BREEZE BOBA TEA

$3.99

TROPICAL THUNDER BOBA TEA

$3.99

PEACHY STRAWBERRY BOBA TEA

$3.99

BLUEBERRY PASSION BOBA TEA

$3.99

DRINKS, DRINKS & MORE DRINKS!

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

BOTTLED SODA

$2.49

STUBBORN CRAFT FOUNTAIN SODAS

$2.29

Fresh Brewed ICED-TEA

$2.29

RAMUNE JAPANESE SODA

$2.99

FAMOUS HAWAIIAN SUN SODAS

$1.99

VYBES CBD BOTTLE

$7.99

CHAOKOH COCONUT WATER (100% Pure)

$2.99

DOLE-FLOAT (Pineapple Cream Soda Float)

$4.99

BANG ENERGY (Pick Your Flavor)

$2.99

CELSIUS ENERGY (Pick Your Flavor)

$2.49

WINE & BEER AVAILABLE FOR TAKE-OUT

STELLA

$3.99

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.99

KIRIN ICHIBAN (Chinese Import)

$3.99

SAPPORO

$3.99

REEF DONKEY APA

$3.99

SINGHA (Thai Import)

$3.99

KONA LONGBOARD IPA

$3.99

KONA BIG WAVE IPA

$3.99

OZEKI DRY SAKE

$6.99

NIGORI SAKE (Raw Unfiltered Sake)

$6.99

CHAMPAGNE

$5.99

19 CRIMES HARD CHARDONNAY

$5.99

19 CRIMES CABERNET

$5.99

TWO CHICKS CITRUS MARGARITA

$4.99

TWO CHICKS

$4.99

TWO CHICKS SPARKLING APPLE GIMLET

$4.99

CAPRICCIO 375ML SPARKLING SANGRIA

$6.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Directions

Gallery
FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding image
FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding image

