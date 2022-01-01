Tarpon Springs restaurants you'll love

Go
Tarpon Springs restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Tarpon Springs restaurants

Wraps and Kabobs image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Wraps and Kabobs

40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHIC SHAWARMA PITA$7.99
Pita bread wrapped with grilled sliced Chicken, onion, tomato and your choice of sauce. Touma, Tzatziki, or white sauce
BEEF SHAWARMA PITA$8.99
Pita bread wrapped with grilled sliced Beef, onion, tomato, cilantro and your choice of sauce. Touma, Tzatziki, or white sauce
CHIC SHAWARMA PLATTER$9.99
Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce,
Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce
More about Wraps and Kabobs
Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings

40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PRETZEL AND BEER CHEESE DIP**$11.99
Soft pretzel sticks buttered, salted and served with a craft beer cheese dip
FISH N CHIPS$12.99
Hand battered and deep fried haddock, served over fries, with gourmet slaw and tartar sauce
5 BREADED WINGS**$9.99
5 famous bone in wings
More about Whiskey Wings
Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill image

 

Rusty Bellies

937 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Beautiful Burger$13.00
House-made burger topped with melted cheese, bacon, and the works on a glossy roll.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with crunchy tempura.
Kid Fried Chicken Strip$6.00
Chicken tenders that are fried to perfection.
More about Rusty Bellies
SHAKA image

 

SHAKA

900 N. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about SHAKA
Restaurant banner

 

FDNY

459 Athens St, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about FDNY

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tarpon Springs

Philly Cheesesteaks

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Tarpon Springs to explore

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston