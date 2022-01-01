Tarpon Springs restaurants you'll love
More about Wraps and Kabobs
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Wraps and Kabobs
40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|Popular items
|CHIC SHAWARMA PITA
|$7.99
Pita bread wrapped with grilled sliced Chicken, onion, tomato and your choice of sauce. Touma, Tzatziki, or white sauce
|BEEF SHAWARMA PITA
|$8.99
Pita bread wrapped with grilled sliced Beef, onion, tomato, cilantro and your choice of sauce. Touma, Tzatziki, or white sauce
|CHIC SHAWARMA PLATTER
|$9.99
Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce,
Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce
More about Whiskey Wings
Whiskey Wings
40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|Popular items
|PRETZEL AND BEER CHEESE DIP**
|$11.99
Soft pretzel sticks buttered, salted and served with a craft beer cheese dip
|FISH N CHIPS
|$12.99
Hand battered and deep fried haddock, served over fries, with gourmet slaw and tartar sauce
|5 BREADED WINGS**
|$9.99
5 famous bone in wings
More about Rusty Bellies
Rusty Bellies
937 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs
|Popular items
|Big Beautiful Burger
|$13.00
House-made burger topped with melted cheese, bacon, and the works on a glossy roll.
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with crunchy tempura.
|Kid Fried Chicken Strip
|$6.00
Chicken tenders that are fried to perfection.
More about SHAKA
SHAKA
900 N. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs
More about FDNY
FDNY
459 Athens St, Tarpon Springs