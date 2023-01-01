Urban Grounds - 150 East Tarpon Avenue
Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
150 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs FL 34689
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
No Reviews
40737 US highway 19 North Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
View restaurant