Hudson restaurants you'll love

Must-try Hudson restaurants

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14851 STATE ROAD 52, Hudson

Avg 4.2 (1412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Beach Bar

6325 Clark St, Hudson

Avg 4.2 (4755 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
BLACKEN MAHI, CABBAGE, CHEESE, ISLAND SAUCE, MANGO PINEAPPLE PICO AND GUAC
SAM'S CUBAN$13.95
HOUSE MOJO PORK, HAM, SWISS, PICKLES AND ISLAND SAUCE
CREOLE SHRIMP AND GRITS$17.95
SAUTEED SHRIMP, SMOKED SAUSAGE, CREOLE SAUCE AND CHEESE GRITS
Rockin Tiki Hut - 11909 St Rd 52

11909 St RD 52, HUDSON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baer Dog Bar & Grill

9821 Denton Ave, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
