Hudson restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
14851 STATE ROAD 52, Hudson
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Beach Bar
6325 Clark St, Hudson
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$17.95
BLACKEN MAHI, CABBAGE, CHEESE, ISLAND SAUCE, MANGO PINEAPPLE PICO AND GUAC
|SAM'S CUBAN
|$13.95
HOUSE MOJO PORK, HAM, SWISS, PICKLES AND ISLAND SAUCE
|CREOLE SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$17.95
SAUTEED SHRIMP, SMOKED SAUSAGE, CREOLE SAUCE AND CHEESE GRITS
Baer Dog Bar & Grill
9821 Denton Ave, Hudson