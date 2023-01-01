Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs restaurants
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve chili

Wraps and Kabobs image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Wraps & Kabobs Tarpon Springs

40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET CHILI MUSTARD$0.99
More about Wraps & Kabobs Tarpon Springs
Item pic

 

Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE ASIAN SWEET CHILI$0.99
NACHOS BEEF CHILI$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
CHILI CON CARNE BOWL$4.99
House chili topped with cheese, onions, and crackers
More about Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

