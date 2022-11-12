Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Wraps & Kabobs Tarpon Springs

55 Reviews

$$

40715 US highway 19 North

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Popular Items

CHIC SHAWARMA PLATTER
GYRO PITA
CHIC KABOB PLATTER

N/A BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda 24oz

$2.49

PEPSI, DIET PEPSI, MT DEW, ROOT BEER, DR PEPPER, LEMONADE & PEACH TEA

Bottled Spring Water

$1.99

Rani Pineapple

$2.99

Rani Mango

$2.99

Rani Peach

$2.99

Rani Orange

$2.99

Mirinda Green Apple

$2.99

Fayrouz Pineapple

$2.99

Schweppes Pineapple

$2.99

SPECIALITIES

SPANAKOPITA

$6.99

CHICKEN SHAWARMA FRIES

$7.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

BEEF SHAWARMA FRIES

$7.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

GYRO PITA

GYRO PITA

$7.99

Pita bread wrapped with grilled sliced Beef, onion, tomato, cilantro and your choice of sauce. Touma, Tzatziki, or white sauce

Vegetarian

$10.99

Gyro Platter

$10.99

Falafel Pita

$7.99

ADD ON KABOB

$5.99+

ADD ON SHAWERMA

$5.99+

ADD ON KOFTA

$5.99

TORTILLA WRAPS

AVOCADO WRAP

AVOCADO WRAP

$7.99

Lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, cucumbers, avocado, cilantro, white sauce

BLT WRAP

$7.99

Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, white sauce

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK WRAP

$8.99

Grilled shaved beef, peppers, onions, mushrooms, white American cheese

CHIC PHILLY WRAP

$8.99

Grilled shredded chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, white American cheese

CHIC CAESAR WRAP

$8.99

Grilled chicken chunks, chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

SHRIMP CAESAR WRAP

$8.99

Grilled seasoned shrimp, chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

SANTE FE CHIC WRAP

$9.99

Blackened grilled chicken chunks, lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled bacon, avocado, white sauce

SANTE FE SHRIMP WRAP

$9.99

Blackened grilled chicken chunks, lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled bacon, avocado, white sauce

CILANTRO LIME SHRIMP WRAP

$8.99

Grilled marinated shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, white sauce

BACON CHEESE BURGER WRAP

$8.99

Char-grilled beef patty, grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white American cheese

CHICKEN KABOB WRAP

$8.99

BEEF KABOB WRAP

$9.99

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$8.99

BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP

$9.99

MIXED SHAWARMA WRAP

$9.99

FALAFEL WRAP

$6.99

KOFTA KABOB WRAP

$8.99

PLATTER

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce
BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER

$12.99

Grilled sliced beef, onions, tomato, cilantro. Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

CHIC SHAWARMA PLATTER

$11.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

SHAWARMA COMBO PLATTER

$12.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

KOFTA KABOB PLATTER

KOFTA KABOB PLATTER

$12.99

Skewered beef chunks flame grilled. Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

BEEF KABOB PLATTER

$12.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

CHIC KABOB PLATTER

$11.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

MIXED GRILL PLATTER

$19.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

FALAFEL PLATTER

$9.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

SHRIMP SKEWER PLATTER

$11.99

Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce, Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce

ADD ON KABOB

$5.99+

ADD ON SHAWERMA

$5.99+

ADD ON KOFTA

$5.99

RICE BOWLS

TEMPURA CHIC BOWL

$10.99

Tempura battered chicken tenders, with sweet chili mustard. All bowls come with lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, cucumber, mixed pickles, basmati rice and a salad dressing choice (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette)

CHIPOTLE BEEF BOWL

$10.99

Chipotle seasoned grilled beef strips. All bowls come with lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, cucumber, mixed pickles, basmati rice and a salad dressing choice (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette)

CHIC TERIYAKI BOWL

$9.99

Grilled chicken chunks in a teriyaki glaze. All bowls come with lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, cucumber, mixed pickles, basmati rice and a salad dressing choice (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette)

BEEF TERIYAKI BOWL

$10.99

Grilled sliced beef strips in a teriyaki glaze. All bowls come with lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, cucumber, mixed pickles, basmati rice and a salad dressing choice (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette)

FRIED FALAFEL & HUMMUS BOWL

$11.99

Fried Falafel, hummus dip, with pita. All bowls come with lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, cucumber, mixed pickles, basmati rice and a salad dressing choice (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette)

SANTA FE SHRIMP BOWL

$11.99

Blackened grilled shrimp, grilled bacon, avocado, white sauce. All bowls come with lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, cucumber, mixed pickles, basmati rice and a salad dressing choice (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette)

ADD ON KABOB

$5.99+

ADD ON SHAWERMA

$5.99+

ADD ON KOFTA

$5.99

SALADS

SMALL SALAD

$5.99

LARGE SALAD

$8.99

SHAWARMA BEEF SALAD

$10.99

SHAWARMA CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

FALAFEL SALAD

$11.99
BEEF KABOB SALAD

BEEF KABOB SALAD

$11.99

CHICKEN KABOB SALAD

$10.99

COMBO SHAWARMA SALAD

$11.99

KAFTA KABOB SALAD

$9.99

SAUCE/DRESSING CHOICE

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.99

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Ranch Dressing

$0.99

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Tahini Sauce 2 oz

$0.99

Touma Sauce 2 oz

$0.99

Tzatziki Sauce 2 oz

$0.99

White Sauce 2 oz

$0.99

Hummus 2 oz

$0.99

Sweet Chili

$0.99

SIDE CHOICE

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Falafel Side

$4.99

French Fries

$2.99
Hummus Dip 6oz & PITA

Hummus Dip 6oz & PITA

$5.99

Pita Bread

$0.99

Side Of Pickles (Veggi)

$2.99

Taziki Dip 6oz & PITA

$5.99

Tomato Salad (Pico)

$3.99

Touma Dip 6oz & PITA

$5.99

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$3.50

Our baklava recipe uses the classic pistachios, walnuts and hazelnuts for a delicious and nutty taste. The nuts' crunchy texture complements the buttery texture of the dough and the orange extract also adds a touch of citrus to the drizzle, making this a dessert layered with flavor.

SKEWERS & SHAWERMAS

ADD ON KABOB

$5.99+

ADD ON SHAWERMA

$5.99+

ADD ON KOFTA

$5.99

ADD SHRIMP KABOB

$5.99

ADD Tembura Chicken Side

$4.99

ADD GYRO MEAT

$4.99

CAESAR SALAD

SMALL CAESAR

$4.99

LARGE CAESAR

$7.99

GIFT CERTIFICATES

GIFT CERT 10

$10.00

GIFT CERT 25

$25.00

GIFT CERT 50

$50.00

GIFT CERT 100

$100.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER SLIDER

$5.99

KIDS TEMPURA CHICKEN

$6.99

KIDS FALAFEL

$6.99

SHAWARMA TRAYS

3LB CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$60.00

BEEF SHAWARMA

$70.00

COMBO SHAWARMA

$70.00

1LB CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$20.00

1LB BEEF SHAWARMA

$23.00

1LB COMBO SHAWARMA

$23.00

KABOB TRAYS

CHICKEN KABOB SKEWERS

$60.00

BEEF KABOB SKEWERS

$70.00

KOFTA KABOB SKEWERS

$60.00

SHRIMP KABOB SKEWERS

$75.00

COMBO KABOB SKEWERS

$70.00

ADD ONS

8 PC SPANIKOPITA

$48.00

10 PC TRAY PITA BREAD

$12.00

HUMMUS W/ PITA FOR 10

$40.00

PT SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$8.00

MIXED SALAD TRAY FOR 10

$35.00

CAESAR SALAD TRY FOR 10

$35.00

FRENCH FRIES TRAY FOR 10

$25.00

PT SALAD DRESSING

$8.00

BASMATI RICE TRAY FOR 10

$25.00

PT SAUCE

$8.00

GYROS

BYO GYRO FOR 10

$79.00

GYRO PLATTER FOR 10

$149.00

SALADS/SIDES

SMALL CAESAR SALAD TRAY

$35.00

SMALL MIXED SALAD TRAY

$35.00

LG CEASAR SALAD TRAY

$70.00

LG MIXED SALAD TRAY

$70.00

HUMMUS & PITA DIP FOR 10

$49.00

HUMMAS AND PITA DIP FOR 1

$4.99

BAKLAVA FOR 10

$30.00

BAKLAVA FOR 1

$3.00

FALAFEL TRAY

50 PC FALAFEL TRAY

$50.00

5 PC FALAFEL

$5.99

FALAFEL PLATTER

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wraps and Kabobs image
Wraps and Kabobs image
Wraps and Kabobs image
Wraps and Kabobs image

