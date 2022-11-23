Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop

34940 US Hwy 19 N

Palm Harbor, FL 33556

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (14)
The Piper-Roni (14)

Popular Items: PROMO CODE 5OFF25

The Piper-Roni (18)

The Piper-Roni (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, double cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey

4 House-made Meatballs

4 House-made Meatballs

$13.00

6-7 0z. The 100-year grandma recipe is made with Angus beef, pork, fresh Italian herbs, and lots of love. Served with our house-made sauce then topped with fresh grated Grande parmesan and parsley.

Marley the Meatball (18)

Marley the Meatball (18)

$22.00

18-inch pizza - House-made sauce as the base, topped with house-made meatballs, fresh garlic and fresh spinach, and Grande mozzarella.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$22.00

Our XL fresh dough rolled into a perfect Stromboli with up to three toppings of your choice.

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh cut local romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini

Spaghetti Dinners

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.49

12 oz of spaghetti, house-made marinara, and 5 mini house-made meatballs. Dusted with grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.

Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner for 2

Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner for 2

$19.99

Dinner for two: 12 oz of spaghetti, house-made marinara, and 5 mini house-made meatballs. Dusted with grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley. Comes with a fresh Caesar salad and 4 garlic knots.

Spaghetti and Marinara

$9.99

12 oz of spaghetti and house-made marinara. Dusted with grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.

Spaghetti and Chicken Parmesan

Spaghetti and Chicken Parmesan

$14.99Out of stock

12 oz of spaghetti, house-made marinara, and 6 to 7 oz house-made chicken parmesan cutlets. Dusted with grated parmesan, fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh parsley.

Appetizers

2 House-made Meatballs

2 House-made Meatballs

$8.00

6-7 0z. The 100-year recipe is made with Angus beef, pork, fresh Italian herbs, and lots of love. Served with our house-made sauce then topped with fresh grated Grande parmesan and parsley.

4 House-made Meatballs

4 House-made Meatballs

$14.00

6-7 0z. The 100-year grandma recipe is made with Angus beef, pork, fresh Italian herbs, and lots of love. Served with our house-made sauce then topped with fresh grated Grande parmesan and parsley.

Garlic Knots (6)*

Garlic Knots (6)*

$4.00Out of stock

Made fresh and tossed in oil, fresh garlic & parsley

Garlic Knots (12)

Garlic Knots (12)

$7.00Out of stock

Made fresh and tossed in oil, fresh garlic & parsley

Cinnamon Sugar Knots (6)*

Cinnamon Sugar Knots (6)*

$4.00Out of stock

Made fresh, coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with icing

Cinnamon Sugar Knots (12)

Cinnamon Sugar Knots (12)

$7.00Out of stock

Made fresh, coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with icing

Side Of Sauce

Side Of Sauce

$1.00

4 oz of our house-made sauce that is made with LOVE and the freshest ingredients to light your taste buds up - yummy!

Side Of Ranch

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

4 oz of creamy ranch dressing to dip your knots or amazing pizza crust. So good!

Side Of Ketchup

Side Of Ketchup

$0.50
2 oz. Hot Honey Bear

2 oz. Hot Honey Bear

$4.00

2 oz Hot Honey Bear for you to drizzle and add to whatever you want! So good!

16oz. Hot Honey

16oz. Hot Honey

$15.00Out of stock

16 oz Hot Honey Bear for you to drizzle and add to whatever you want! So good!

Salads

Our Salads are made from the freshest local produce and Boars Head Meats and cheeses. Coupled with our house-made dressings served on the side, our salads are big enough for two!
House Salad

House Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh cut local romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh cut local romaine, grated parmesan & garlic croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh cut local romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, topped with potato salad

Subs

Our subs are all served on fresh Amoroso Rolls to provide that perfect bite. Our Meatball and chicken parm subs are made from scratch daily, Board Head meat on the Italian subs and mouth-watering sirloin on our Philly steak.
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.00

House-made meatballs, house-made marinara, mozzarella & provolone

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.00

House-made marinara and breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella & grated parmesan

Uncle Steve's Philly Cheese Steak

Uncle Steve's Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Grilled Prime sirloin steak, provolone, grilled peppers & onions. *If you would like to sub chicken for the steak to have. Chicken Philly please select.

Pizzas

BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (14)

BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (14)

$13.00

Start with an 14-inch cheese pizza and add your favorite fresh toppings

BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (18)

BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (18)

$17.00Out of stock

Start with an 18 inch cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings

Deep Dish Pizza 12x12

Deep Dish Pizza 12x12

$17.00Out of stock

You can pick up to three of your favorite topping of your choice. The deep-dish style pizza starts with a base of EVOO, our 18" dough baked in our 12x12 pan, house-made sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

BYOP - 12" Gluten-free Crust

BYOP - 12" Gluten-free Crust

$12.00

Build your own 12” gluten-free pizza crust. Create your own favorite pizza with any of our fresh toppings. * If you have celiac or other medical conditions that require a gluten-free, please understand that cross-contamination may happen in our kitchen.

BYOP - 12" Cauliflower Crust

BYOP - 12" Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

Build your own 12” gluten-free, cauliflower pizza crust. Create your own favorite pizza with any of our fresh toppings. * If you have celiac or other medical conditions that require a gluten-free, please understand that cross-contamination may happen in our kitchen.

The Goomba - Cheese (14)

The Goomba - Cheese (14)

$13.00

14 inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with the finest Grande mozzarella

The Goomba - Cheese (18)

The Goomba - Cheese (18)

$17.00Out of stock

18 inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with the finest Grande mozzarella

The Piper-Roni (14)

The Piper-Roni (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey

The Piper-Roni (18)

The Piper-Roni (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, double cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey

World Series Philly Cheese Steak Pizza (14)

World Series Philly Cheese Steak Pizza (14)

$20.00Out of stock

Start with a base of white American cheese, topped with 6oz of grilled rib eye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, then sprinkled with dice provolone and diced mozzarella cheese. If you want to remove any topping, please request it.

World Series Philly Cheese Steak Pizza (18)

World Series Philly Cheese Steak Pizza (18)

$26.00Out of stock

Start with a base of white American cheese, topped with 11oz of grilled rib eye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, then sprinkled with dice provolone and diced mozzarella cheese. If you want to remove any topping, please request it.

The 5th Element - Supreme (14)

The 5th Element - Supreme (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers

The 5th Element - Supreme (18)

The 5th Element - Supreme (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers

The Joker - Veggie (14)

The Joker - Veggie (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, black olives & banana peppers

The Joker - Veggie (18)

The Joker - Veggie (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, black olives & banana peppers

Cloud 9 - Bianca (14)

Cloud 9 - Bianca (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - House-made dough brushed with garlic and oil, topped with Grande mozzarella, ricotta, provolone & parmesan

Cloud 9 - Bianca (18)

Cloud 9 - Bianca (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made dough brushed with garlic and oil, topped with Grande mozzarella, ricotta, provolone & parmesan

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere - Margherita (14)

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere - Margherita (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - House-made dough and light pizza sauce topped with EVOO, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan & basil

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere - Margherita (18)

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere - Margherita (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made dough and light pizza sauce topped with EVOO, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan & basil

Twisted Margherita (14)

Twisted Margherita (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - made with our House-made dough then topped with EVOO, both fresh sliced and diced Grande mozzarella, grated parmesan. Finished off with circular drizzles of house-made sauce & basil reduction.

Twisted Margherita (18)

Twisted Margherita (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - made with our House-made dough then topped with EVOO, both fresh sliced and diced Grande mozzarella, grated parmesan. Finished off with circular drizzles of house-made sauce & basil reduction.

The Four Horseman - Meat Lovers (14)

The Four Horseman - Meat Lovers (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham & house-made meatballs

The Four Horseman - Meat Lovers (18)

The Four Horseman - Meat Lovers (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham & house-made meatballs

The Pineapple Express - Hawaiian (14)

The Pineapple Express - Hawaiian (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, Boars Head ham, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon & Fresh Pineapple

The Pineapple Express - Hawaiian (18)

The Pineapple Express - Hawaiian (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, Boars Head ham, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon & Fresh Pineapple

Marley the Meatball (14)

Marley the Meatball (14)

$17.00

14-inch pizza - House-made sauce as the base, topped with house-made meatballs, fresh garlic, and fresh spinach, and Grande mozzarella.

Marley the Meatball (18)

Marley the Meatball (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18-inch pizza - House-made sauce as the base, topped with house-made meatballs, fresh garlic and fresh spinach, and Grande mozzarella.

The Hot Chick (14)

The Hot Chick (14)

$17.00

14 inch pizza - House-made dough topped with house-made buffalo sauce, marinated, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Grande mozzarella & drizzled with ranch

The Hot Chick (18)

The Hot Chick (18)

$23.00Out of stock

18 inch pizza - House-made dough topped with house-made buffalo sauce, marinated, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Grande mozzarella & drizzled with ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch (14)

Chicken Bacon Ranch (14)

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, Boars Head Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Garlic and finished with drizzled Ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch (18)

Chicken Bacon Ranch (18)

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast, Boars Head Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Garlic and finished with drizzled Ranch dressing.

The Cowboy (14)

The Cowboy (14)

$17.00Out of stock

This pizza starts out with a base of our house-made BBQ sauce, and is topped with melt in your mouth sliced smoked brisket, Grande mozzarella cheese and fresh red onions. Wow. Get you some of that!

The Cowboy (18)

The Cowboy (18)

$23.00Out of stock
The Cowgirl: BBQ Chicken and Bacon (14)

The Cowgirl: BBQ Chicken and Bacon (14)

$17.00

Starts with a base of house made BBQ sauce, Grilled chicken breast, Boars Head Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and Fresh red onions.

The Cowgirl: BBQ Chicken and Bacon (18)

The Cowgirl: BBQ Chicken and Bacon (18)

$23.00

Starts with a base of house made BBQ sauce, Grilled chicken breast, Boars Head Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and Fresh red onions.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Large calzone filled with Grandemozzarella & ricotta cheeses & a side of sauce

One Topping Calzone

One Topping Calzone

$15.00

Filled with Grande mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, one topping of your choice & a side of sauce

Three Topping Calzone

Three Topping Calzone

$19.00

Filled with Grande mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, up to three toppings & a side of sauce

Stromboli's

Pick up to 3 toppings on a bed of Grande mozzarella served with house-made pizza sauce on the side.
Stromboli

Stromboli

$23.00Out of stock

Our XL fresh dough rolled into a perfect Stromboli with up to three toppings of your choice.

Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli

Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli

$28.00Out of stock

Our XL fresh dough rolled into a perfect version of a Philly Cheese Steak rolled into a mouth-watering stromboli that includes double the steak plus grilled onions and mushrooms all smothered in a mix of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Served with three pizza sauces.

Dessert

Cannolis

Cannolis

$8.00

Two cannolis with house-made sweet cream filling and mini chocolate chips

Drinks

Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle

Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25

Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle

Diet Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle

Diet Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25

Diet Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle

Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle

Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25

Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle

Mountain Dew 20 oz. Bottle

Mountain Dew 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25

Mountain Dew 20 oz. Bottle

Mug Root Beer 20 oz. Bottle

Mug Root Beer 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25

Mug Root Beer 20 oz. Bottle

Watermelon Redbull

Watermelon Redbull

$3.50

Sierra Mist 20 oz. Bottle

Dole Lemonade 20 oz. Bottle

Dole Lemonade 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25

Dole Lemonade 20 oz. Bottle

Orange Crush 20 oz. Bottle

Orange Crush 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Orange Crush 20 oz. Bottle

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20 oz. Bottle

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20 oz. Bottle

Aquafina Bottled Water

Aquafina Bottled Water

$1.50

Aquafina Bottled Water

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 oz. Bottle

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 oz. Bottle

Gatorade Lemon Lime 20 oz. Bottle

Gatorade Lemon Lime 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Gatorade Lemon Lime 20 oz. Bottle

Gatorade Orange 20 oz. Bottle

Gatorade Orange 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25Out of stock
Lipton Iced Citrus Green Tea 20 oz. Bottle

Lipton Iced Citrus Green Tea 20 oz. Bottle

$2.25

Lipton Iced Citrus Green Tea 20 oz. Bottle

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea - 18.5 oz. Bottle

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea - 18.5 oz. Bottle

2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.25
2 Liter Sierra Mist

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.25Out of stock
2 Liter Mtn Dew

2 Liter Mtn Dew

$3.25
2 Liter Dr, Pepper

2 Liter Dr, Pepper

$3.25
All hours
Sunday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

SPECIALIZING IN PIZZA - MADE FROM SCRATCH Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop is a scratch pizza kitchen in the heart of Palm Harbor, FL. Cheap ingredients were not used to make your pizza, salad, or sub. Pizza is our passion…it's what we love to do. Our pizza dough and sauce are made fresh daily And our produce is bought locally. Your tummy and taste buds will thank you Most say our pizza is NY-style. We just say it's made with love. We are a small but mighty pizzeria Slices are while supplies last Nobody here is Italian or from New York. We are just self-proclaimed pizza snobs Pizza is best friends with beer… Our neighbors at House of Beer have over 50 taps to enjoy We love talking pizza with customers. Just not during a rush Thanks for supporting a locally made pizzeria.

Website

Location

34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 33556

Directions

