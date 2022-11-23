Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop
34940 US Hwy 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 33556
Popular Items
Popular Items: PROMO CODE 5OFF25
The Piper-Roni (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, double cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
4 House-made Meatballs
6-7 0z. The 100-year grandma recipe is made with Angus beef, pork, fresh Italian herbs, and lots of love. Served with our house-made sauce then topped with fresh grated Grande parmesan and parsley.
Marley the Meatball (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made sauce as the base, topped with house-made meatballs, fresh garlic and fresh spinach, and Grande mozzarella.
Stromboli
Our XL fresh dough rolled into a perfect Stromboli with up to three toppings of your choice.
House Salad
Fresh cut local romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini
Spaghetti Dinners
Spaghetti and Meatballs
12 oz of spaghetti, house-made marinara, and 5 mini house-made meatballs. Dusted with grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.
Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner for 2
Dinner for two: 12 oz of spaghetti, house-made marinara, and 5 mini house-made meatballs. Dusted with grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley. Comes with a fresh Caesar salad and 4 garlic knots.
Spaghetti and Marinara
12 oz of spaghetti and house-made marinara. Dusted with grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.
Spaghetti and Chicken Parmesan
12 oz of spaghetti, house-made marinara, and 6 to 7 oz house-made chicken parmesan cutlets. Dusted with grated parmesan, fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh parsley.
Appetizers
2 House-made Meatballs
6-7 0z. The 100-year recipe is made with Angus beef, pork, fresh Italian herbs, and lots of love. Served with our house-made sauce then topped with fresh grated Grande parmesan and parsley.
4 House-made Meatballs
6-7 0z. The 100-year grandma recipe is made with Angus beef, pork, fresh Italian herbs, and lots of love. Served with our house-made sauce then topped with fresh grated Grande parmesan and parsley.
Garlic Knots (6)*
Made fresh and tossed in oil, fresh garlic & parsley
Garlic Knots (12)
Made fresh and tossed in oil, fresh garlic & parsley
Cinnamon Sugar Knots (6)*
Made fresh, coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with icing
Cinnamon Sugar Knots (12)
Made fresh, coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with icing
Side Of Sauce
4 oz of our house-made sauce that is made with LOVE and the freshest ingredients to light your taste buds up - yummy!
Side Of Ranch
4 oz of creamy ranch dressing to dip your knots or amazing pizza crust. So good!
Side Of Ketchup
2 oz. Hot Honey Bear
2 oz Hot Honey Bear for you to drizzle and add to whatever you want! So good!
16oz. Hot Honey
16 oz Hot Honey Bear for you to drizzle and add to whatever you want! So good!
Salads
House Salad
Fresh cut local romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut local romaine, grated parmesan & garlic croutons
Greek Salad
Fresh cut local romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, topped with potato salad
Subs
Meatball Sub
House-made meatballs, house-made marinara, mozzarella & provolone
Chicken Parmesan Sub
House-made marinara and breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella & grated parmesan
Uncle Steve's Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled Prime sirloin steak, provolone, grilled peppers & onions. *If you would like to sub chicken for the steak to have. Chicken Philly please select.
Pizzas
BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (14)
Start with an 14-inch cheese pizza and add your favorite fresh toppings
BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (18)
Start with an 18 inch cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings
Deep Dish Pizza 12x12
You can pick up to three of your favorite topping of your choice. The deep-dish style pizza starts with a base of EVOO, our 18" dough baked in our 12x12 pan, house-made sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
BYOP - 12" Gluten-free Crust
Build your own 12” gluten-free pizza crust. Create your own favorite pizza with any of our fresh toppings. * If you have celiac or other medical conditions that require a gluten-free, please understand that cross-contamination may happen in our kitchen.
BYOP - 12" Cauliflower Crust
Build your own 12” gluten-free, cauliflower pizza crust. Create your own favorite pizza with any of our fresh toppings. * If you have celiac or other medical conditions that require a gluten-free, please understand that cross-contamination may happen in our kitchen.
The Goomba - Cheese (14)
14 inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with the finest Grande mozzarella
The Goomba - Cheese (18)
18 inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with the finest Grande mozzarella
The Piper-Roni (14)
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
The Piper-Roni (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, double cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
World Series Philly Cheese Steak Pizza (14)
Start with a base of white American cheese, topped with 6oz of grilled rib eye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, then sprinkled with dice provolone and diced mozzarella cheese. If you want to remove any topping, please request it.
World Series Philly Cheese Steak Pizza (18)
Start with a base of white American cheese, topped with 11oz of grilled rib eye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, then sprinkled with dice provolone and diced mozzarella cheese. If you want to remove any topping, please request it.
The 5th Element - Supreme (14)
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers
The 5th Element - Supreme (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers
The Joker - Veggie (14)
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, black olives & banana peppers
The Joker - Veggie (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, black olives & banana peppers
Cloud 9 - Bianca (14)
14-inch pizza - House-made dough brushed with garlic and oil, topped with Grande mozzarella, ricotta, provolone & parmesan
Cloud 9 - Bianca (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made dough brushed with garlic and oil, topped with Grande mozzarella, ricotta, provolone & parmesan
It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere - Margherita (14)
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and light pizza sauce topped with EVOO, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan & basil
It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere - Margherita (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and light pizza sauce topped with EVOO, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan & basil
Twisted Margherita (14)
14-inch pizza - made with our House-made dough then topped with EVOO, both fresh sliced and diced Grande mozzarella, grated parmesan. Finished off with circular drizzles of house-made sauce & basil reduction.
Twisted Margherita (18)
18-inch pizza - made with our House-made dough then topped with EVOO, both fresh sliced and diced Grande mozzarella, grated parmesan. Finished off with circular drizzles of house-made sauce & basil reduction.
The Four Horseman - Meat Lovers (14)
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham & house-made meatballs
The Four Horseman - Meat Lovers (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham & house-made meatballs
The Pineapple Express - Hawaiian (14)
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, Boars Head ham, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon & Fresh Pineapple
The Pineapple Express - Hawaiian (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, Boars Head ham, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon & Fresh Pineapple
Marley the Meatball (14)
14-inch pizza - House-made sauce as the base, topped with house-made meatballs, fresh garlic, and fresh spinach, and Grande mozzarella.
Marley the Meatball (18)
18-inch pizza - House-made sauce as the base, topped with house-made meatballs, fresh garlic and fresh spinach, and Grande mozzarella.
The Hot Chick (14)
14 inch pizza - House-made dough topped with house-made buffalo sauce, marinated, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Grande mozzarella & drizzled with ranch
The Hot Chick (18)
18 inch pizza - House-made dough topped with house-made buffalo sauce, marinated, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Grande mozzarella & drizzled with ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch (14)
Grilled chicken breast, Boars Head Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Garlic and finished with drizzled Ranch dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch (18)
Grilled chicken breast, Boars Head Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Garlic and finished with drizzled Ranch dressing.
The Cowboy (14)
This pizza starts out with a base of our house-made BBQ sauce, and is topped with melt in your mouth sliced smoked brisket, Grande mozzarella cheese and fresh red onions. Wow. Get you some of that!
The Cowboy (18)
The Cowgirl: BBQ Chicken and Bacon (14)
Starts with a base of house made BBQ sauce, Grilled chicken breast, Boars Head Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and Fresh red onions.
The Cowgirl: BBQ Chicken and Bacon (18)
Starts with a base of house made BBQ sauce, Grilled chicken breast, Boars Head Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and Fresh red onions.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Large calzone filled with Grandemozzarella & ricotta cheeses & a side of sauce
One Topping Calzone
Filled with Grande mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, one topping of your choice & a side of sauce
Three Topping Calzone
Filled with Grande mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, up to three toppings & a side of sauce
Stromboli's
Stromboli
Our XL fresh dough rolled into a perfect Stromboli with up to three toppings of your choice.
Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli
Our XL fresh dough rolled into a perfect version of a Philly Cheese Steak rolled into a mouth-watering stromboli that includes double the steak plus grilled onions and mushrooms all smothered in a mix of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Served with three pizza sauces.
Drinks
Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle
Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle
Diet Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle
Diet Pepsi 20 oz. Bottle
Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle
Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle
Mountain Dew 20 oz. Bottle
Mountain Dew 20 oz. Bottle
Mug Root Beer 20 oz. Bottle
Mug Root Beer 20 oz. Bottle
Watermelon Redbull
Sierra Mist 20 oz. Bottle
Dole Lemonade 20 oz. Bottle
Dole Lemonade 20 oz. Bottle
Orange Crush 20 oz. Bottle
Orange Crush 20 oz. Bottle
Schweppes Ginger Ale 20 oz. Bottle
Schweppes Ginger Ale 20 oz. Bottle
Aquafina Bottled Water
Aquafina Bottled Water
Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 oz. Bottle
Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 oz. Bottle
Gatorade Lemon Lime 20 oz. Bottle
Gatorade Lemon Lime 20 oz. Bottle
Gatorade Orange 20 oz. Bottle
Lipton Iced Citrus Green Tea 20 oz. Bottle
Lipton Iced Citrus Green Tea 20 oz. Bottle
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea - 18.5 oz. Bottle
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea - 18.5 oz. Bottle
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Sierra Mist
2 Liter Mtn Dew
2 Liter Dr, Pepper
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SPECIALIZING IN PIZZA - MADE FROM SCRATCH Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop is a scratch pizza kitchen in the heart of Palm Harbor, FL. Cheap ingredients were not used to make your pizza, salad, or sub. Pizza is our passion…it’s what we love to do. Our pizza dough and sauce are made fresh daily And our produce is bought locally. Your tummy and taste buds will thank you Most say our pizza is NY-style. We just say it’s made with love. We are a small but mighty pizzeria Slices are while supplies last Nobody here is Italian or from New York. We are just self-proclaimed pizza snobs Pizza is best friends with beer… Our neighbors at House of Beer have over 50 taps to enjoy We love talking pizza with customers. Just not during a rush Thanks for supporting a locally made pizzeria.
