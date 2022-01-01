Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bayou Bistro Tarpon

607 Island Drive

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Order Again

Starters

Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Bam Bam Shrimp

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Fish Bites

Fish Spread

$12.00

Gator Sausage Bites

$12.00

Peel n Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$14.00

Peel n Eat Shrimp 1lb

$19.00

Oysters 1/2 Shell

$2.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Salads

Bam Bam Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Small House Salad

$4.00

Large House Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

$12.00

Maine Lobster Roll

$28.00

Cuban

$13.00

French Dip

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Bayou Burger

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

Pork Tacos

$14.00

Fish Tacos

Hot Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Basket of Fries

$2.50

Basket of Chips

$2.50

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Side of Veg

$3.00

Side of Potato

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sub Salad

$1.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Bottles & Cans

Budweiser Bottle

$2.80

Bud Light Bottle

$2.80

Mich Ultra Bottle

$2.80

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.80

Coors Light Bottle

$2.80

Yuengling Bottle

$2.80

Yuengling Flight Bottle

$2.80

Busch Light Can

$2.80

Bud Select 55

$2.80

Corona Bottle

$4.44

Corona Light Bottle

$4.44

Heineken Bottle

$4.44

Sol Beer Bottle

$2.80

Stella Bottle

$4.44

ShockTop

$3.74

Goose Island IPA

$5.61

Jai Alai Can

$5.61

Wicked Weed

$4.44

Blue Point

$5.61Out of stock

Space Dust

$5.61

Bromosa

$5.61

Ace Pineapple

$4.44Out of stock

Big Storm Key Lime

$5.61

3 Daughters Cider

$4.44

Cutwater

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

Nutrl

$4.00

Guiness Can

$4.44

Big Wave

$5.61

St. Pauli N/A

$3.00

Keel Cider

$4.44

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00Out of stock

Red Stripe

$4.44

LandShark

$3.74

Twisted Tea

$3.74

Dos Equis

$4.44

Modelo

$4.44

Blue Moon

$3.74

Reef Donkey

$5.61

Rolling Rock

$4.44

Domestic Bucket

$13.08

Import Bucket

$16.82

White Claw Bucket

$15.00

Draft

Mich Ultra Draft

$2.80

Miller Lite Draft

$2.80

Bud Light Draft

$2.80

Yuengling Draft

$2.80

Marker 48 Hazy Draft

$5.61

Escape IPA Draft

$5.61

Stelia Draft

$5.61

Mango Cart Draft

$5.61

3 Daughters Draft

$5.61

Marker 48 Irish Draft

$5.61

Domestic Pitcher

$11.21

Craft Pitcher

$22.43

Wine

Cabernet

$4.67

Merlot

$4.67

Pinot Noir

$4.67

Chardonnay

$4.67

Sauvignon Blanc

$4.67

Pinot Grigio

$4.67

Riesling

$4.67

White Zinfandel

$4.67

Moscato

$4.67

Champagne

$4.67

Wine Spritzer

$4.67

Prosecco

$5.61

Bottle Wine

$16.82

Prosecco Bucket

$25.00

Champagne Bucket

$18.69

Mimosa

$5.61

Sangria Red

$8.00

Sangria White

$8.00

Sangria Blackberry

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Specialty Drinks

Rum

$4.67

Vodka

$4.67

Cape Coddah

$4.67

Dirty Arni

$4.67

Maddress

$4.67

Margarita

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$4.67

Long Island

$5.61

Shrimp Skewer

$3.00

White Claw Clodder

$4.67

White Claw Rita

$4.67

Bayou Rita

$12.00

Fireball Shooter

$3.00

Southern Comfort

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A great view, great food, and a great time!

Location

607 Island Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Directions

