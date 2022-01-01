Bayou Bistro Tarpon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A great view, great food, and a great time!
Location
607 Island Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tarpon Springs
More near Tarpon Springs