DK's Sports Grill 734 South Pinellas Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
734 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tin Man's Rockin BBQ - 734 South Pinellas Avenue
No Reviews
734 South Pinellas Avenue Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
View restaurant
Urban Grounds - 150 East Tarpon Avenue
No Reviews
150 East Tarpon Avenue Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
View restaurant
Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
No Reviews
40737 US highway 19 North Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tarpon Springs
More near Tarpon Springs