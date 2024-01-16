- Home
Positanos Italian Restaurant 3309 Tampa Road
3309 Tampa Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Calamari$19.00
Sautéed with olive oil, garlic, lemon and crushed red pepper or breaded and fried and served with cherry pepper sauce
- Bruschetta$13.00
Toasted bread rounds topped with our marinated diced fresh tomatoes
- Mussels - Marinara$18.00
Black mussels sautéed with marinara
- Mussels - Fra Diavolo$18.00
Black mussels sautéed with fra diavolo
- Mussels - Bianco$18.00
Black mussels sautéed with bianco
- Clams Marechiaro$18.00
Our famous baby clams sautéed in garlic, fresh basil and white wine with a touch of marinara
- Antipasto$18.00
Chef's selection of cured meats, cheeses and marinated vegetables
- Mozzarella Caprese$14.00
Fresh mozzarella and ripe tomatoes dressed with balsamic glaze and fresh basil
- Stuffed Mushrooms$18.00
Jumbo mushroom caps with our sausage stuffing, baked with mozzarella cheese in a sherry wine sauce
- Fiocchi$18.00
Pasta purses filled with a blend of four cheeses and pear, served with a prosciutto, basil and rosemary butter sauce
- Mozzarella Marinara$14.00
Breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce
- Dozen Clams Italiano$18.00
Middle neck clams on the half shell broiled with bacon, fennel, shallots, lemon butter and breadcrumbs
- Serves 2-4 Appetizer Platter$35.00
Mozzarella caprese, bruschetta, fried calamari and clams marechiara
- Serves 4-6 Appetizer Platter$55.00
Mozzarella caprese, bruschetta, fried calamari and clams marechiara
- Fried Ravioli$14.00
Pasta & Casseroles
- Spaghetti$18.00
With choice of house-made sauce
- Penne$18.00
With choice of house-made sauce
- Linguine$18.00
With choice of house-made sauce
- Angel Hair$18.00
With choice of house-made sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$21.00
Cream, butter, Parmesan, garlic and black pepper
- Eggplant Rollatini$23.00
Tender eggplant rolled with seasoned ricotta, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta
- Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca$21.00
Tomatoes, onions, garlic, anchovies, capers, Kalamata olives, fresh basil, crushed red pepper
- Baked Ziti Sorrentino$19.00
Penne baked with ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Lasagne$23.00
House-made pasta layered with seasoned ricotta and bolognese, baked with mozzarella
- Penne Alla Vodka$21.00
Onions, prosciutto, bacon, vodka, cream sauce and a touch of marinara
- Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Eggplant layered with mozzarella cheese and baked in our tomato sauce, served with angel hair pasta
- Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
Potato dumplings with our house-made bolognese
- Manicotti$19.00
Stuffed with ricotta and pecorino Romano, baked with mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Ravioli$19.00
Cheese filled ravioli served with tomato sauce or baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Vitello & Pollo
- Positano$25.00
Egg battered, sautéed and baked with fresh spinach, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella in a white wine-prosciutto sauce with a touch of marinara
- Marsala$25.00
Sautéed with mushrooms and garlic in a rich marsala wine sauce
- Saltimbocca Alla Romana$25.00
Sautéed in a marsala demi-glace, layered with fresh spinach and mozzarella, topped with prosciutto crisps
- Piccata$25.00
Sautéed with shallots, capers, white wine and lemon
- Parmigiana$25.00
Lightly breaded and fried, then baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Arrabiata$25.00
Garlic, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, crushed red pepper finished with white wine and a splash of red wine vinegar
- Abruzzi$25.00
Sautéed with garlic and mushrooms, layered with seasoned ricotta and eggplant, baked with mozzarella and topped with a sherry demi
- Francese$25.00
Egg battered and sautéed with white wine and lemon
Pesce
- Seafood Pompeii$29.00
Basa filet broiled with lump crabmeat stuffing and a garlic white wine sauce, served on a bed of fresh vegetables
- Frutti Di Mare$35.00
Clams, black mussels, calamari and shrimp sautéed with your choice of sauce
- Shrimp Over Pasta$28.00
Your choice of marinara, fra diavolo, bianco or scampi style
- Shrimp Sophia$30.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil, topped with crumbled feta
- Seafood Pescara$34.00
Basa filet, shrimp, clams, scallops and mussels, sautéed with garlic, shallots, fresh basil and diced roma tomatoes, in a white wine lemon sauce
- Seafood Oreganato$29.00
Basa filet sautéed with garlic, lemon and white wine, broiled with seasoned breadcrumbs
- Black Mussels Over Pasta$26.00
Sautéed with your choice of marinara, fra diavolo or bianco sauce
- Baby Clams Over Pasta$26.00
Sautéed with your choice of marinara, fra diavolo or bianco sauce
- Salmon$29.00
Norwegian salmon filet pan seared with a sweet and savory spice rub, served with a medley of toasted orzo, spinach and tomato
Carne
- Filet Mignon$42.00
Center cut filet served with a marsala demi-glace with sautéed onions, garlic and mushrooms
- Stuffed Pork Chop$29.00
A 16-ounce, double-bone French cut chop, with sausage stuffing and a sauce of garlic, mushrooms and sherry
- Filet Gorgonzola$45.00
Our filet mignon topped with Gorgonzola cheese, served with a creamy roasted red pepper sauce and fresh vegetables
- Sausage with Peppers & Onions$22.00
Served over angel hair pasta
Wood Fired Pizza
- Classic Margherita Pizza$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and sea salt
- Regina Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and sea salt
- Marinara Pizza$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano, roasted garlic, olive oil and sea salt (no cheese)
- Pizza Puttanesca$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, anchovies, capers, Kalamata olives, onions, tomato sauce and crushed red pepper
- Quattro Formagi Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, provolone, Gorgonzola and pecorino Romano (no sauce)
- Spinaci Pizza$16.00
Spinaci ricotta, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and garlic (no sauce)
- Italian Sausage Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions and provolone
- Prosciutto Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, provolone, fresh basil
- Meatball Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Funghi Pizza$16.00
Pancetta, mushrooms and provolone (no sauce)
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Mozzarella Custom Pizza$16.00
Drinks
Sides
- Soup of the Day$7.00
- Lobster Bisque Soup$15.00
- Small House Salad$7.00
- Large House Salad$11.00
- Small Caesar Salad$8.00
- Large Caesar Salad$12.00
- Chef's Fresh Vegetable Medley$7.00
- Mild Italian Sausage$7.00
- House-Made Meatballs$7.00
- Sautéed Fresh Broccoli$7.00
- Sautéed Spinach$7.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms$7.00
- Pasta Marinara$7.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo$10.00
- Side Penne Alla Vodka$10.00
Catering Menu
Salads & Appetizers (Serves 8-10)
- Positano Salad TRAY$25.00
Romaine blended with spring mix, topped with red onion, toasted sliced almonds, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes and a sprinkling of feta cheese. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Gorgonzola dressing
- Mozzarella Caprese TRAY$50.00
Sliced ripe tomatoes with fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle and basil chiffonade
- Pasta Salad TRAY$40.00
Penne pasta combined with bell peppers, artichoke hearts, broccoli florets, red onions and Kalamata olives, tossed with a creamy Italian dressing
- Scungilli Salad TRAY$70.00
Tender scungilli and diced celery dressed with olive oil, oregano and fresh lemon juice served on a bed of mixed greens
- Italian Cobb Salad TRAY$60.00
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, prosciutto, grape tomatoes, boiled egg, diced avocado and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette or our creamy Gorgonzola dressing
- Spinach Salad TRAY$40.00
Fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, and red onions with shaved pecorino, crispy pancetta and pine nuts, served with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette
- Tuna Salad Siciliano TRAY$55.00
Penne tossed with Italian style tonno (imported olive oil packed tuna), with kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, grape tomatoes and red onion, finished with olive oil, lemon juice and oregano
- Caesar Salad TRAY$30.00
Chopped romaine, house-made garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan served with our rich Caesar dressing
- Antipasti Platter TRAY$45.00
Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano and fontina cheese with marinated vegetables and olives
- Meatballs TRAY$30.00
House-made Italian meatballs simmered in our tomato sauce
- Italian Sausage Bites TRAY$30.00
Mild Italian sausage with sautéed onions and peppers and a touch of marinara
- Stuffed Mushrooms TRAY$30.00
Mushroom caps filled with our special sausage stuffing and baked with mozzarella cheese in our sherry wine sauce
Pasta (Serves 8-10)
Veal & Chicken (Serves 8-10)
Eggplant (Catering)
Seafood (Serves 8-10)
- Shrimp Sophia TRAY$90.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil, topped with crumbled feta
- Calamari with Choice of Sauce TRAY$85.00
Tender calamari sautéed with spicy fra diavlo, marinara or bianco sauce
- Shrimp Scampi TRAY$90.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter, sherry, a touch of lemon and Parmesan cheese
- Frutti Di Mare TRAY$100.00
Clams, mussels, calamari, scungilli and shrimp sautéed in garlic with white wine and marinara sauce
Desserts (Serves 8-10)
- Homemade Tiramisu TRAY$50.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala wine, layered with mascarpone cheese and fresh whipping cream
- Flourless Chocolate Cake TRAY$50.00
With orange mascarpone whipped cream
- Cannoli TRAY$45.00
Crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate
Side Items (Serves 8-10)
Hors D'oeuvres
- Bruschetta Caprese (1)$1.25
Each. Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and red wine vinegar
- Cocktail Meatballs (1)$1.00
Each. Petite meatballs in savory tomato sauce
- Italian Sausage Bites (1)$1.00
Each. Sweet Italian sausage sautéed with onions and peppers
- Stuffed Mushrooms (1)$1.50
Each. Mushroom caps filled with our special sausage stuffing and baked with mozzarella cheese and in a sherry wine sauce
- Iced Jumbo Shrimp (1)$2.00
Each. Served with cocktail sauce
- Shrimp Sophia (1)$2.00
Each. Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil, topped with crumbled feta
- Scallops Wrapped with Pancetta (1)$2.00
Each. Tender scallops wrapped in pancetta and broiled until crispy
- Fiocchi (1)$1.00
Each. Pasta purses filled with a blend of four cheeses and pear, served with a prosciutto, basil and rosemary butter sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3309 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684