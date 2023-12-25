- Home
NEW LUCKY DILL DELI 33180 US Hwy 19 N
No reviews yet
33180 US Hwy 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Bakery
Bakery Cakes
- 2-Layer Carrot Cake Slice$9.00
- 7- Sins Cake Slice$12.00
Cake-Seven different types of chocolate make up this delicate and pleasing seven layer cake, each layer uniquely flavored. Stating with Godiva chocolate liqueur, rich chocolate fudge, followed by dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse, then beautifully decorated with dark and white chocolate pirouettes.
- Banana Foster Slice$12.00
- Big Carrot Cake Slice$12.00
7 layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with our smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and shards of fresh toasted coconut
- Big Chocolate Cake Slice$12.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake
- Big Red Velvet Cake Slice$12.00
The deeply flavorful and textured red velvet cake, true to it's name is velvety smooth, frosted with fresh cream cheese icing.
- Cannoli Cake Slice$12.00
A layer cake with a crispy hand rolled pastry filled with sweetened ricotta and mascarpone cheeses, studded with mini chocolate chips
- Caramel Nouget Slice$12.00
- Caramel Vanilla Crunch Slice$10.00
- Choc chip cookie and milk Slice$11.00
- Chocolate Banana Swirl Slice$10.00
- Chocolate Decadence Slice$10.00
- Chocolate Fourless Torte Slice$7.00
- Chocolate Lovin’ Spoonful Cake Slice$9.95Out of stock
Creamy chocolate pudding between two layers of dark chocolate drenched chocolate cake
- Chocolate Mosiac Slice$9.00
- Chocolate Overload Cake Slice$12.00
- Chocolate Overload Cake Slice$12.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Explosion Cake Slice$9.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Explosion Cake Slice$9.00
- Chocolate Peanutbutter Cake Slice$10.00
- Chocolate Suicide Cake Slice$12.00
Cake-Layers of soft moist chocolate cake surrounded by our rich chocolate fudge icing and topping with chocolate fudge and imported European chocolate shavings and surrounded by sinful chocolate curls.
- Chocolate Thunda Slice$11.00
- Chocolate Tower Slice$11.00
- Coconut Cloud Cake Slice$8.95
Three towering layers of ultra moist coconut cake are filled with clouds of creamy vanilla-coconut mousse made with real coconut milk. Snowy flaked and toasted coconut surrounds this heavenly experience.
- German Chocolate Cake Slice$10.95Out of stock
Layers of moist Devil's food cake filled with tasty coconut and caramel icing.
- Gingerbread Cream Cheese Cake Slice$8.95Out of stock
- Hummingbird Cake Slice$12.00
Delicious layers of spice cake filled with bananas, pineapple, and pecans. Iced with real cream cheese icing.
- Italian Cream Cake Slice$12.00
Layers of vanilla cake, each filled with coconut and pecans and soaked with frangelico liqueur and iced with fresh cream cheese icing.
- Italian Rum Cake Slice$10.00
- Lemon Cream Cake Slice$12.00
Light moist yellow cake layered with lemon cream cheese icing decorated with white chocolate curls and dollops of lemon cream cheese
- ltalian Lemon Cream Slice$10.00
- Milky Way Cake Slice$12.00
You wont believe your taste buds! Chocolate cake layered between caramel and chocolate bits of Milky Way® Candies in a delicious creamy filling.
- Peanut Butter Cup Cake Slice$10.00
- Rainbow Layer Cake Slice$12.00
A cake the dessert epicure will die for! Five bright and colorful layers of this delightful cake are perfect for celebrating any happy or festive occasion! lightly flavored vanilla icing to keep this colorful surprise a secret until you cut the first slice
- Reese's Mousse Slice$12.00
- Salted Caramel Crunch Cake Slice$10.00Out of stock
Light, buttery vanilla-flecked cake has waves of caramel cake and layered with salted caramel crunch and a creamy custard layer
- Small Red Velvet Cake Slice$7.00
Brilliant red velvet cake layers, stacked two high, are spread with deep chocolate truffle filling, then filled and frosted with tangy cream cheese icing (2 layers)
- Strawberry Cake Slice$10.00
- Ultimate Chocolate Cake Slice$11.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice$10.00
This cake combines white chocolate cake layers with a white chocolate swiss meringue buttercream, fresh raspberries, and raspberry jam. A perfect flavor combination!
Bakery Cheesecakes and Pie Slices
- Banana Foster Cheesecake$9.00
- Big Apple Pie$9.00
Mounds and mounds of tart, fresh, crisp apples, saucy with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy granola'd crumbs.
- BlackCherry Ricotta Cheesecake$9.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake$11.00
A towering slice of our classic, velvety New York-style cheesecake, made with the finest ingredients atop a buttery graham cracker crumb crust. Finished with delicious blueberry topping.
- Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake$8.00
The comfort of Blueberry Cobbler- moist chunks of vanilla-bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote- meets the creamiest of White Chocolate Cheesecake in this indulgent hybrid. An unfolding experience of nature’s tartly sweet, antioxidant-packed indigo gem, the Blueberry, is finished with pure whipping cream and dusted with white chocolate shavings…all speckled with infused dried blueberries.
- Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake$9.00
- Bourbon Pecan Pie$8.00
Mammoth toasted pecan halves in an intoxicating filling, laced with Kentucky bourbon.
- Caramel Apple Pie$7.95Out of stock
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard hug fresh Granny Smith apples piled high in our melt-in-the-mouth shortbread crust.
- Caramel Pecan Cheesecake$9.00
- Cherry Cheesecake$11.00
A towering slice of our classic, velvety New York-style cheesecake, made with the finest ingredients atop a buttery graham cracker crumb crust. Finished with delicious cherry topping.
- Chicago Baklava$10.00
- Chocolate Turtle Cheesecake$8.00
- Cookies & Cream Cheesecake$7.99Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie$8.00
Authentic Florida Key Lime....tart and sweet, this pie is sure to be a family favorite! delicious graham cracker crust filled to the brim with an incredibly creamy filling.
- Lemon Raspberry Layered (Cake/Cheesecake)$8.00
The buttery honey graham cracker crust holds moist lemon cake between layers of raspberry jam and creamy vanilla cheesecake, with lemon mousse icing and white chocolate curls on top.
- Maple Sweet Potato Cheesecake$10.00
- New York Raspberry Swirl$9.00
- NYC Cheesecake$10.00
A towering slice of our classic, velvety New York-style cheesecake, made with the finest ingredients atop a buttery graham cracker crumb crust.
- Peach Cheesecake$11.00
- Pina Colada Cheesecake$11.00
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$6.00
- Raspberry Doughnut Cheesecake$9.00
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$8.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake$11.00
A towering slice of our classic, velvety New York-style cheesecake, made with the finest ingredients atop a buttery graham cracker crumb crust. Finished with delicious strawberry topping.
- Sugar Free Vanilla Cheesecake$8.00
- Turtle Cheesecake$9.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$9.00
A silken smooth white chocolate cheese all aswirl with vibrant red raspberry. Hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance.
- Strawberry Cream Pie$7.00
- Chocolate Cream Pie$7.00
- Mixed Berry Crunch pie$10.00
- Big Cherry Pie$9.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$10.00
Bakery Bars, and Brownies
- Apple Danish$5.00
- Apple Dumpling$7.00
- Apple Strudel$13.00
- Apple Turnover$5.50
- Apricot Cigar$5.25
- Baklava$5.00
- Banana Bread$6.25
- Blondie$4.50
- Blueberry Cheese Pocket$5.50
- Blueberry Danish$5.00
- Brownie$5.50
Rich chocolate truffle brownie iced and finished with chocolate shavings or walnuts
- Brownie With Nuts$5.50
- Canoes (Raspeberry, apricot, chocolate)$6.50
- Cap Mousse$10.00
- Caramel Turtle$8.00
- Cheese Danish$5.00
- Cherry Cheese Pocket$5.50
- Cherry Danish$5.00
- Cherry Strudel$15.00
- Cherry Turnover$5.50
- Chocolate banana Swirl$5.00
- Chocolate Blunt Lava$7.00
- Chocolate Chip Brownie$5.50
- Chocolate Chip Lava$7.00
- Chocolate Cigar$5.25
- Cinnamon Buns$5.00
- Coconut Macroons$4.50
- Cream Puff$2.25
- Crumb Buns (traditioanl, apple, rasp, blueberry)$5.00
- Dulee De Leche up$7.00
- Large Cannoli$6.00
- Large Chocolate Cannoli$7.00
- Large Eclair$6.50
- Large Muffins$5.00
- Lemon Bar$4.50
Our tart and sweet lemon curd made with three types of lemon – lemon juice, natural lemon flavor and lemon oil - sits atop a rich, buttery shortbread crust. Baked to perfection, this melt-in-your-mouth treat is topped with dusting sugar.
- Lemon Bars$4.75
- Mini cheesecake Bites$3.25
- Napolean$7.25
- Pecan Sticky buns$4.75
- Pineapple Upside down Cake$7.25
- Pumpkin Roll Spice$6.75
- Pumpkin Swirl Loaf$5.00
- Raspberry Cigar$5.25
- Rugalach$14.99
Buttery and flaky with a light and crisp pastry dough and sweet cinnamon filling
- Seasonal Small Loaf$6.50
- SMall Canoli$3.75
- Small Chocolate Cannoli$4.50
- Small Eclair$3.75
- Tir Misu$7.00
- Tiramisu Cup$8.00
- Tiramisu mousse$8.00
- Toasted Almond Cup$7.00
- Tres Leche$9.00
- Tuxedo Bomb$9.00