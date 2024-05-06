- Home
Eggtown Palm Harbor
32922 US Hwy 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Beverages
- Soft Drinks$3.75
- Milk$2.95+
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (made to order)$7.95+
- Apple Juice$5.25
- Cranberry Juice$5.25
- Iced Tea$3.95+
- Arnold Palmer$4.95
- Regular Coffee$3.75
- Decaf Coffee$3.75
- Flavor Coffee$4.55
- Hot Tea$3.95
- Hot Chocolate$4.95
- Iced Coffee$3.75
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$6.75
- Oreo Mocha Iced Coffee$6.75
- Flavor Iced Coffee$5.25
- Kids Drink$2.95
- Fiji Water Bottle$4.00
Feature & 222
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$11.45
- Power Omelette$14.75
Three egg whites, turkey sausage, onions and mushrooms, topped with salsa. Served with a cup of fruit and wheat toast.
- Steak Omelette$15.95
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Hash Omelette$14.45
Corned beef hash and cheddar cheese.
- Meat Lovers Omelette$14.75
Ham, sausauge, bacon and cheddar cheese
- Smoked Salmon Omelette$16.95
Smoked salmon, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce and capers.
- Cali Omelette$13.95
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream.
- Veggie Omelette$13.75
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
- Spicy Chorizo Omelette$14.45
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese
- B.L.T. Avocado Omelette$14.45
Spinach omelette, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado
Benedicts
- EggTown Benedict$14.75
Two eggs poached, grilled smoked ham, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Spicy Chorizo Benedict$14.45
Two eggs poached, grilled chorizo, pepper jack cheese and avocado on an english muffin topped with tomatillo sauce.
- Southern Benedict$14.45
Scrambled eggs and sausage patties on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy.
- Crab Cake Benedict$16.95
Two eggs poached, two crab cakes and tomatoes on an english muffin topped topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Salmon Benedict$16.95
Two eggs poached and grilled smoked salmon on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, onions and capers.
- Hash Benedict$14.45
Scrambled eggs and corned beef hash on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Florentine Benedict$14.45
Two eggs poached, spinach, bacon and tomatoes on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Chicken Waffle Benedict$15.95
Two eggs poached and fried chicken on a waffle topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Steak Benedict$15.95
Two eggs poached, shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Traditional Benedict$12.95
Country Skillets
- EggTown Skillet$14.95
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs.
- Veggie Skillet$13.75
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.
- Southern Skillet$14.45
Bacon, onions, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and scrambled eggs.
- Spicy Chorizo Skillet$14.45
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, avocado, and scrambled eggs.
Sweet Temptations
- Loaded French Toast$6.45+
- Loaded Pancakes$6.45+
- Loaded Waffle$13.75
- Oreo Pancakes$7.95+
- Orange Pecan French Toast$7.45+
- Nutella Crepes$6.95+
- Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes$8.95+
- Plain Waffle$9.95
- Plain French Toast$3.45+
- Plain Pancake$3.45+
- Stuffed Strawberry French Toast$9.95+
- Pancake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$8.95+
- French Toast Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$8.95+
- Gluten Free Pancakes$5.95+
- Gluten Free Waffle$11.95
- Plain Crepes$4.95+
Specialties
- Chorizo Tacos$14.25
Three tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, chipotle mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Two scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese and parsley. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
- Avocado Toast$14.95
Hearth multi grain toast with fresh smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, broccoli sprouts, feta cheese crumbles and scrambled eggs.
- Everything Bagel$16.95
Everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, fresh sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, poached eggs and broccoli sprouts.
- Huevos Rancheros$15.45
Three flour tortillas with cheddar cheese and black beans. Topped with two eggs over medium, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream.
Hearty Favorites
- Chicken & Waffles$14.95
- Country Fried Steak$15.95
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
- Corn Beef Hash$14.45
Corn beef hash served with two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
- Country Fried Chicken$15.95
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
- Biscuit & Gravy$13.75
One biscuit topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and seasoned potatoes with onions.
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Chicken Waffle Sandwich$14.95
Two eggs over hard, fried chicken breast and american cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
- Bagel Sandwich$12.75
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
- Sausage Waffle Sandwich$12.95
Two eggs over hard, sausage patties and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
- Breakfast Croissant$12.95
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions