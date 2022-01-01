Nachos in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve nachos
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|TUNA NACHOS
|$14.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, wonton chips, tomatoes, green onions, cabbage drizzled with cusabi aioli & sweet soy
Juan's Mexican Grill
671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor
|Juan's Nachos
|$9.39
Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Chopped Liver "Nachos-Style"
|$12.50
chopped chicken livers, red onion, hard boiled egg, crispy bagel chips and mini rye toasts