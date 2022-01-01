Burritos in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve burritos
More about Juan's Mexican Grill
Juan's Mexican Grill
671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor
|Lunch Burrito
|$6.99
Our lunch burrito is simple, and delicious. Choice of meat and toppings. Add chips and salsa for $1.
|Grande Burrito
|$8.39
OFull of flavor and bursting with toppings!
Served wit chips & salsa.
|Monday Burrito
|$7.99
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
Fish Bowl Kitchen
654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
|The "OG" SUSHI BURRITO
|$14.99
Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Fresh Wild Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Garlic Teriyaki Glaze, Tempura Crunch. Rolled Up Fat & Cut in Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.
|"CALIFORNIA LOVE" BURRITO
|$14.99
A California Roll on Steroids! Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Shredded Yum-Yum Krab Salad, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Eel & Yum-Yum Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Masago. Rolled Up Fat & Cut In Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.
|HAWAII'S MUSUBI BURRITO
|$14.99
Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Grilled SPAM Strips, Pineapple, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tempura Crunch, Teriyaki Glaze & Yum-Yum Sauce. Rolled Up Fat & Cut In Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.