Burritos in Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor restaurants
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve burritos

Grande Burrito image

 

Juan's Mexican Grill

671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor

Lunch Burrito$6.99
Our lunch burrito is simple, and delicious. Choice of meat and toppings. Add chips and salsa for $1.
Grande Burrito$8.39
OFull of flavor and bursting with toppings!
Served wit chips & salsa.
Monday Burrito$7.99
Fish Bowl Kitchen image

 

Fish Bowl Kitchen

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

The "OG" SUSHI BURRITO$14.99
Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Fresh Wild Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Garlic Teriyaki Glaze, Tempura Crunch. Rolled Up Fat & Cut in Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.
"CALIFORNIA LOVE" BURRITO$14.99
A California Roll on Steroids! Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Shredded Yum-Yum Krab Salad, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Eel & Yum-Yum Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Masago. Rolled Up Fat & Cut In Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.
HAWAII'S MUSUBI BURRITO$14.99
Seaweed Paper & Sushi Rice Stuffed with Grilled SPAM Strips, Pineapple, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tempura Crunch, Teriyaki Glaze & Yum-Yum Sauce. Rolled Up Fat & Cut In Half. Served with WonTon Chips and Mango Corn Salsa on the Side.
