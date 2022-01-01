Chocolate cake in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
|$10.00
Juan's Mexican Grill
671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor
|GF Chocolate Cake
|$5.69
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Chocolate Suicide Cake
|$8.95
Cake-Layers of soft moist chocolate cake surrounded by our rich chocolate fudge icing and topping with chocolate fudge and imported European chocolate shavings and surrounded by sinful
chocolate curls.
|White Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$8.95
this cake combines white chocolate cake layers with a white chocolate swiss meringue buttercream, fresh raspberries, and raspberry jam. A perfect flavor combination!
|Big Chocolate Cake
|$8.95
colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake