Fish Bowl Kitchen

Poke Sushi Bowls, Acai Fruit Bowls, Boba Teas, Daily Specials & Much, Much More!

654 East Lake Road

Popular Items

BIG KAHUNA (2 Proteins)$14.99
CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL$12.99
Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
STEAMED POTSTICKERS (Customer Favorite)$5.99
Steamed Pork & Vegetable Pot Stickers with Our House Dipping Sauce
REGULAR (1 Protein)$12.99
TEMPURA "SHRIMP-WRECK" BOWL$14.99
White Rice Topped with Delicately Air-Fried Panko Crusted Jumbo Tempura Shrimp, Our Famous House Krab Surimi Salad, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Avocado, House Yum-Yum Sauce, Sweet-Chili Sauce, Scallions & Crispy Onion and Garlic.
TARO BOBA MILK TEA$4.49
Includes Regular Boba
FRUIT BOWLS$11.99
ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL$12.99
White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds
GENERAL TSO'S CRISPY CHICKEN FRIED RICE$13.99
House Fried Rice Topped with Our Chef's Tender Juicy Crispy Air-Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in General Tso's Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze and Topped with A Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions with a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce
STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL$14.99
White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.
654 East Lake Road

Palm Harbor FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
