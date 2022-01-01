Fish Bowl Kitchen
Poke Sushi Bowls, Acai Fruit Bowls, Boba Teas, Daily Specials & Much, Much More!
654 East Lake Road
Popular Items
Location
654 East Lake Road
Palm Harbor FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding
Come in and enjoy!
The Crafty Brew
Come in and enjoy!
Craft Street Kitchen
"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."
Shaker & Peel
Contact Free Curbside
UnCommon Hospitality
Delicious Food!