Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
1709 E. Railroad St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Popular Items
Handhelds
Rastafarian
Jamaican jerk chicken, our signature corn & mango salsa, greens & charred chili pepper aioli, on a grilled pita
Flankenstein
Marinated and grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, feta, pickled sweet peppers, pickled red onions, greens & roasted garlic dijonnaise on a grilled pita
Schmucker
Our signature slow braised pork shoulder in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce (inspired by Chef Schmucker) Burch Bites slaw, truck pickles & Schmucker sauce on grilled ciabatta bread.
Kickin Cuban
Our signature chipotle braised pork shoulder, ham off the bone, brick cheese, truck pickles & remoulade on grilled ciabatta bread.
Hey Dude
BBQ chicken, bacon, roasted sweet peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, truck pickles, greens on a grilled pita
Guido Sammy
Spicy capicola, ham off the bone, brick cheese, giardiniera, greens, tomato & roasted garlic/horsey aioli on grilled ciabatta bread
Olympian
Spiced gilled chicken, feta pickled red onion, greens, tomato & cucumber sauce on a grilled pita (sub flank steak +$1)
Fun Guy
Sauteed Marsala portabellas, charred carrots, grilled zucchini, feta, pickled red onions, greens & honey dill vinaigrette on a grilled pita.
Hen 15
Crispy or grilled chicken, brick cheese, bacon, tomatoes, greens, roasted garlic aioli, pickled onions, brioche bun.
Fish Sammy
Lettuce, tomato, onions, brioche bun, choice of house tartar/cocktail/remoulade. Try it on our homemade ciabatta for $1 ~ Tribute to Victoria Minella Of The Ritz~
Fuego Phish Tacos
Iron City Reuben
Salads
Brick N' Mortar Salad
Fresh greens & romaine w/bacon, shredded cheese, red onion, cucumber, tomato, crumbled egg & homemade croutons
Sunshine
Fresh greens & romaine w/candied walnuts, toasted sunflower seeds, shards of pecorino romano, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion & lemon zest
Happy Hippie
Fresh greens & romaine, grilled zucchini, charred carrots, roasted peppers, tomato, pickled red onion & feta
Fresh Beet
Fresh greens & romaine, roasted beets, dates, candied walnuts, pickled red onion & feta
Buffalo Soldier
Our Brick n’ Mortar Salad w/crispy or grilled chicken tossed in our your choice of House hot, Tropic thunder, or Buffalo hot sauce
Heidelberg Steak
Our Brick n’ Mortar Salad w/thinly sliced marinated/grilled flank steak & tots
Dr Dads Beets
Beets, raw onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction. Just what the Doctor ordered.
Kids Menu
Pita Pizza
Oven baked cheese pizza on pita bread
Kids Noodle
Mac & Cheese
5 cheese mac & cheese (Cheddar Jack, American, Brick, Mozzarella, Provolone)
Kids Dog
Chicken Strips
Grilled or Crispy, choice of dipping sauce, comes with tots
Brick Single
1/4 lb all beef burger, american cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles on half a hoagie bun
Grilled Chita
Oven baked cheesy pita bread
Fruit Cup (2)
Juice Box
Pizza
Pasta
Mortar Sauce
Our signature red sauce served over cavatappi w/shards of pecorino romano
Vodka Sauce
Vodka sauce, fresh tomato, basil, parmesan chards over cavatappi
Sunday Sauce
A traditional pork & beef meat sauce served over fettuccini w/ shards of pecorino romano
Arabiata
Crumbled hot sausage, banana peppers, roasted peppers, red onion, white wine & melty brick cheese in a spicy red sauce over cavatappi
Entree
Chicken Asiago
2 pieces of breaded/ pan fried chicken, roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes & herbs coated w/creamy asiago served over fettuccini
Chicken Parm
2 pieces of breaded/pan fried chicken smothered w/brick cheese, mortar sauce, roasted tomatoes, parm & romano w/ fresh basil served over fettuccini
Chicken Marsala
Pan seared chicken breasts, portabella & button mushrooms, carmelized onions w/ a creamy marsala sauce over cavatappi
Dogs
Naked Dog
Pure all beef dog heaven w/ your choice of fixin’s
Bacon Dog
All beef dog wrapped in a blanket of bacon w/ your choice of fixin’s
Pedro Dog
Corn & mango salsa, charred chili pepper aioli & crushed torts
Pappy Dog
Bacon dog, chili, cheddar jack cheese (Pap’s favorite)
Picklesburgh Dog
Truck pickles, pickled peppers, pickled red onions & roasted garlic dijonnaise
Spoonables
Snacks
Cheesy Garlic Bread Stix
Served w/ mortar sauce
Corn Mango Salsa
Falafel App
Served w/ cucumber sauce & pickled onions
Fried Pickle Chips
Served w/ buttermilk ranch
Truck Pickles
Our signature spiced dill pickle chips
Pork And Kraut Balls
5 balls w/ choice roasted garlic aioli or maple bourbon mustard
Burgh Bites Slaw
A slawesome combination of cabbage, peppers & herbs
Torts N Salsa
Veg Du Jour
Knotty Knots
Bruschetta
Torts And Tots
Torts
Our signature flour tortilla chips, great w/ corn & mango salsa!
Tots
A childhood favorite served w/ your choice of chipotle ketchup or roasted garlic aioli
Loaded Torts
Our signature torts topped w/ your choice of chili, braised pork shoulder, chicken or veggies, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, corn & mango salsa, truck pickles, pickled red onion & charred chili pepper aioli
Loaded Tots
Our signature tots topped w/ your choice of chili, braised pork shoulder, chicken or veggies, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, corn & mango salsa, truck pickles, pickled red onion & charred chili pepper aioli
Extras
Dessert
Specials
Bulk Salads (1hr Notice)
Family Package
Pizza Party Package
Utensils
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1709 E. Railroad St, Carnegie, PA 15106