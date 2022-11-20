Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering

No reviews yet

1709 E. Railroad St

Carnegie, PA 15106

Popular Items

Brick N' Mortar Salad
Sunshine
Happy Hippie

Handhelds

Rastafarian

$10.60

Jamaican jerk chicken, our signature corn & mango salsa, greens & charred chili pepper aioli, on a grilled pita

Flankenstein

$11.79

Marinated and grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, feta, pickled sweet peppers, pickled red onions, greens & roasted garlic dijonnaise on a grilled pita

Schmucker

$11.20

Our signature slow braised pork shoulder in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce (inspired by Chef Schmucker) Burch Bites slaw, truck pickles & Schmucker sauce on grilled ciabatta bread.

Kickin Cuban

$12.38

Our signature chipotle braised pork shoulder, ham off the bone, brick cheese, truck pickles & remoulade on grilled ciabatta bread.

Hey Dude

$11.79

BBQ chicken, bacon, roasted sweet peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, truck pickles, greens on a grilled pita

Guido Sammy

$11.20

Spicy capicola, ham off the bone, brick cheese, giardiniera, greens, tomato & roasted garlic/horsey aioli on grilled ciabatta bread

Olympian

$10.60

Spiced gilled chicken, feta pickled red onion, greens, tomato & cucumber sauce on a grilled pita (sub flank steak +$1)

Fun Guy

$10.60

Sauteed Marsala portabellas, charred carrots, grilled zucchini, feta, pickled red onions, greens & honey dill vinaigrette on a grilled pita.

Hen 15

$12.97

Crispy or grilled chicken, brick cheese, bacon, tomatoes, greens, roasted garlic aioli, pickled onions, brioche bun.

Fish Sammy

$17.99+

Lettuce, tomato, onions, brioche bun, choice of house tartar/cocktail/remoulade. Try it on our homemade ciabatta for $1 ~ Tribute to Victoria Minella Of The Ritz~

Fuego Phish Tacos

$12.97

Iron City Reuben

$15.92Out of stock

Salads

Brick N' Mortar Salad

$11.79+

Fresh greens & romaine w/bacon, shredded cheese, red onion, cucumber, tomato, crumbled egg & homemade croutons

Sunshine

$11.79+

Fresh greens & romaine w/candied walnuts, toasted sunflower seeds, shards of pecorino romano, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion & lemon zest

Happy Hippie

$11.79

Fresh greens & romaine, grilled zucchini, charred carrots, roasted peppers, tomato, pickled red onion & feta

Fresh Beet

$11.79+

Fresh greens & romaine, roasted beets, dates, candied walnuts, pickled red onion & feta

Buffalo Soldier

$14.99

Our Brick n’ Mortar Salad w/crispy or grilled chicken tossed in our your choice of House hot, Tropic thunder, or Buffalo hot sauce

Heidelberg Steak

$15.99

Our Brick n’ Mortar Salad w/thinly sliced marinated/grilled flank steak & tots

Dr Dads Beets

$5.99

Beets, raw onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction. Just what the Doctor ordered.

Kids Menu

Pita Pizza

$6.99

Oven baked cheese pizza on pita bread

Kids Noodle

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

5 cheese mac & cheese (Cheddar Jack, American, Brick, Mozzarella, Provolone)

Kids Dog

$4.12

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Grilled or Crispy, choice of dipping sauce, comes with tots

Brick Single

$6.99

1/4 lb all beef burger, american cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles on half a hoagie bun

Grilled Chita

$6.99

Oven baked cheesy pita bread

Fruit Cup (2)

$4.00

Juice Box

$1.75

Pizza

Brick N' Mortar

$12.98+

Rodeo

$16.52+

Tuscan Tom

$15.34+

Buffalo Soldier

$15.34+

Garlique

$14.16+

Maui Wowie

$16.52+

Diavolo

$16.52+

Guido

$16.52+

Meat Wave

$16.52+

Funion

$15.34+

The Stamos

$16.52+

Pasta

Mortar Sauce

$12.97+

Our signature red sauce served over cavatappi w/shards of pecorino romano

Vodka Sauce

$14.15+

Vodka sauce, fresh tomato, basil, parmesan chards over cavatappi

Sunday Sauce

$16.50+

A traditional pork & beef meat sauce served over fettuccini w/ shards of pecorino romano

Arabiata

$16.50+

Crumbled hot sausage, banana peppers, roasted peppers, red onion, white wine & melty brick cheese in a spicy red sauce over cavatappi

Entree

Chicken Asiago

$19.99

2 pieces of breaded/ pan fried chicken, roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes & herbs coated w/creamy asiago served over fettuccini

Chicken Parm

$19.99

2 pieces of breaded/pan fried chicken smothered w/brick cheese, mortar sauce, roasted tomatoes, parm & romano w/ fresh basil served over fettuccini

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Pan seared chicken breasts, portabella & button mushrooms, carmelized onions w/ a creamy marsala sauce over cavatappi

Dogs

Naked Dog

$4.12

Pure all beef dog heaven w/ your choice of fixin’s

Bacon Dog

$5.06

All beef dog wrapped in a blanket of bacon w/ your choice of fixin’s

Pedro Dog

$5.30

Corn & mango salsa, charred chili pepper aioli & crushed torts

Pappy Dog

$5.30

Bacon dog, chili, cheddar jack cheese (Pap’s favorite)

Picklesburgh Dog

$5.30

Truck pickles, pickled peppers, pickled red onions & roasted garlic dijonnaise

Spoonables

Tomato Soup

$4.12+

Served w/ croutons

Mushroom Soup

$4.12+

Served w/ scallions

Chili

$4.12+

Beefy, beanie & hearty

Loaded Chili

$5.30+

Topped w/ cheese, sour cream, jalapenos & scallions

Harvest Corn Chowder

$4.12+Out of stock

Special soup

$4.12+

Ham and bean

Snacks

Cheesy Garlic Bread Stix

$9.43

Served w/ mortar sauce

Corn Mango Salsa

$2.11+

Falafel App

$8.25

Served w/ cucumber sauce & pickled onions

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.25

Served w/ buttermilk ranch

Truck Pickles

$3.53

Our signature spiced dill pickle chips

Pork And Kraut Balls

$8.60

5 balls w/ choice roasted garlic aioli or maple bourbon mustard

Burgh Bites Slaw

$3.53

A slawesome combination of cabbage, peppers & herbs

Torts N Salsa

$7.66

Veg Du Jour

$5.89

Knotty Knots

$10.00

Bruschetta

$9.43

Torts And Tots

A childhood favorite with your choice of chipotle ketchup and/or roasted garlic aioli

Torts

$3.53+

Our signature flour tortilla chips, great w/ corn & mango salsa!

Tots

$4.71

A childhood favorite served w/ your choice of chipotle ketchup or roasted garlic aioli

Loaded Torts

$11.20

Our signature torts topped w/ your choice of chili, braised pork shoulder, chicken or veggies, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, corn & mango salsa, truck pickles, pickled red onion & charred chili pepper aioli

Loaded Tots

$12.38

Our signature tots topped w/ your choice of chili, braised pork shoulder, chicken or veggies, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, corn & mango salsa, truck pickles, pickled red onion & charred chili pepper aioli

Extras

Add Dressing

$0.89

Extra Sauce

$1.18+

Garlic Bread

$1.18

Add Chicken

$3.53

Add Pita

$1.18

Extra Bun

$1.18

Add Cheese

$1.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$3.75

Cannookie

$5.25Out of stock

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$1.99

Mini Apple Pie Ala Mode

$3.99

Specials

Burger

$11.79Out of stock

½ lb all beef patty, fried tomatoes, bacon, brick cheese, greens, ranch, on a brioche bun

Jamaican Me Mango

$16.99

Thai Quinoa Cashew Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Kielbasa Haluski

$15.99Out of stock

Taco Pizza

$15.99+Out of stock

Bulk Salads (1hr Notice)

Brick N Mortar

$34.00+

Sunshine

$34.00+

Happy Hippy

$38.00+

Fresh Beet

$38.00+

Buffalo Soldier

$48.00+

Heidelberg Steak

$57.00+

Family Package

Family Package

$117.00

Pizza Party Package

Pizza Party Package

$130.00

Utensils

Utensils

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.75

H2O

$1.75

Pelly

$3.50+

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.50

Grape Soda

$2.50

Almond Soda

$2.50

Cherry Soda

$2.50

Black Cherry Cream

$2.50

2 Liter

$5.00

Beer

6 Pack

Single Beer

Pitcher O Beer

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1709 E. Railroad St, Carnegie, PA 15106

Directions

Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering image

