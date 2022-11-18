Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brix 25° Gig Harbor, WA

2,089 Reviews

$$$

3315 Harborview Dr

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ASPARAGUS CAESAR SALAD
BRAISED SHORT RIB
THAI LARB LETTUCE CUPS

DINNER PACKAGES FOR 2

PUB BURGER PACKAGE

$70.00

Pub Burger Package: (1) Appetizer: Chutney & Cambozola Spread creamy cambozola cheese, chopped hazelnuts, balsamic-honeyed pears, toasted french baguette (2) Pub Burgers ; beef patty smashed cooked with griddled onions; pimento cheese, hatch chile aioli, chow chow slaw, & a poppy seed bun; served with warm potato salad Dessert: (1) Swiss Carrot Cake olive oil- almond flour cake, whipped cream cheese schlag, topped with french butter cream & candied carrots and served with chantilly and (1) Double Dark Chocolate Brownie dark valrhona chocolate brownies, filled with buttercream & chantilly creme, topped with macerated strawberries

APPETIZERS & SALADS

ASPARAGUS CAESAR SALAD

$11.25

Grilled Asparagus Caesar Salad creamy smoked salmon caesar dressing, anchovy essence, herb & garlic croutons, shaved grana padana

WILTED ARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto

THAI LARB LETTUCE CUPS

$13.50

spiced & herbed chicken in a cast iron pot; with lime & cilantro

CHUTNEY & CAMBOZOLA SPREAD

$14.50

creamy cambozola cheese, chopped hazelnuts, balsamic-honeyed pears, toasted french baguette

STEAK TARTARE

$15.25

chopped filet mignon and rib eye; cream cheese lemon aioli, sun dried tomato vinaigrette & frisse, served with everything lavosh

SQUASH SALAD

$13.75Out of stock

Roasted Squash Salad roasted delicata squash, radicchio, belgian endive, golden raisin vinaigrette, pt. reyes orginal bleu cheese, cashew brickle

SOUP

BREAD & BUTTER

$3.75

house made sourdough, artisan compound butter, sea salt

HALIBUT CIOPPINO SOUP

$11.50

Halibut Cioppino Soup salmon, mussels, potatoes, celery, fennels

ENTREES

CHICKEN CASSOULET

$29.00

white bean & sausage stew, sofritto, sautéed baby kale

PANCETTA "PORK CHOP"

$30.00

roasted hen of the wood & chanterelle mushrooms, creamy risotto, parmesan, preserved lemons, baby kale, red wine butter

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$37.75

pangrattato with warm fall greens, pomegranates, toasted hazelnuts, blackberry glaze, braisng jus

DRY AGED COWBOY TOMAHAWK, 2+ POUND, BONE-IN RIB EYE STEAK

$94.00

whole roasted garlic, laura chenel brie, brown butter

PAN SEARED BC KING SALMON

$38.00Out of stock

Pan Seared BC King Salmon* sauteed patty pan squash, parisian gnocchi, golden chanterelle mushrooms, blackberry relish

PUB BURGER

$19.75

DESSERTS

DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$11.00

dark valrhona chocolate brownies, filled with buttercream & chantilly creme, topped with macerated strawberries

SWISS CARRROT CAKE

$10.25

olive oil- almond flour cake, whipped cream cheese schlag, topped with french butter cream & candied carrots and served with chantilly

DARK CHOCOLATE "CREME BRULEE"

$10.50

seasonal fruit, olive oil-pie crust crumbles. This dessert is dairy free and can be made gluten free upon request

VANILLA BEAN CHEESECAKE

$10.75

chevre, graham cracker crust, chocolate sauce, toasted meringue, sugared brûléed top

NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S TIRAMISU

$11.00

griddled lady fingers, layered with french butter cream, topped with chantilly cream and a tableside pour of coffee liqueur & coffee sauce

COCKTAILS. (Must be ordered with food)

Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519.

EARL OF DERBY COCKTAIL KIT (serves 2)

$16.00

Earl of Derby - Cocktail Kit (Makes 2 cocktails) - May only be purchased with food! A bottle with two pre-made cocktails, just shake over ice and enjoy. This is a mixture of old grandad bourbon, honey, pamplemousse liqueur, & fresh grapefruit juice

le PAPPILON COCKTAIL KIT (serves 2)

$14.00

le Papillon Cocktail Kit (Makes 2 cocktails) - May only be purchased with food! A bottle with two pre-made cocktails, just shake over ice and enjoy. This is a mixture of french aperol, tropical juices, and lime

THE EVENING STAR COCKTAIL KIT (serves 2)

$16.00

The Evening Star - Cocktail Kit (Makes 2 cocktails) - May only be purchased with food! A bottle with two pre-made cocktails, just shake over ice and enjoy. This is a mixture of malfy blood orange gin, wild roots pear vodka, tarragon, lillet

ESMERELDA COCKTAIL KIT (serves 2)

$17.00

Esmerelda - Cocktail Kit (Makes 2 cocktails) - May only be purchased with food! A bottle with two pre-made cocktails, just shake over ice and enjoy. This is a mixture of tequila, grapefruit juice, ancho verde, lime juice

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Brix 25° Restaurant is Seasonal Northwest Cuisine with a Northwest focused wine list. Located on the downtown Gig Harbor waterfront.

Website

Location

3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Brix 25° image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harbor General Store
orange starNo Reviews
7804 PIONEER WAY GIG HARBOR, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Kettlefish - Gig Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
7806 Pioneer Way Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3313 Harborview Drive Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View restaurantnext
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse - Gig Harbor, WA
orange star4.4 • 335
7707 Pioneer Way Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Morso Bistro & Wine Market - Downtown Gig Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
9014 Peacock Hill Ave Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View restaurantnext
Devoted Kiss Cafe - 8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203
orange starNo Reviews
8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203 Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gig Harbor

Blazing Onion Burgers - Gig Harbor
orange star4.2 • 3,735
4701 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor
orange star4.3 • 560
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse - Gig Harbor, WA
orange star4.4 • 335
7707 Pioneer Way Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Easy Thai Easy Go
orange star4.7 • 249
6707 Tyee Dr NW Gig Habor, WA 98332
View restaurantnext
Lunchbox Laboratory - Gig Harbor
orange star5.0 • 161
4901 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Gig Harbor
orange star4.4 • 83
4628 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gig Harbor
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston