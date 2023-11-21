Burger Claim
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20320 Old Hwy 99 SW, Centralia, WA 98531
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rainy City Bagel Shop - 1735 Kresky Avenue
No Reviews
1735 Kresky Avenue Centralia, WA 98531
View restaurant
More near Centralia