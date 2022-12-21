Burma Superstar - Alameda
1345 Park Street
Alameda, CA 94501
Popular Items
Appetizer
Burmese Samusas
Four handmade pastries filled with curried potatoes, mint, and masala spices. Stuffed with green peas, chicken or lamb. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce.
Salt & Pepper
Lightly battered and fried, served with jalapeños and scallions.
Platha & Dip
Known as “thousand layer bread” for its crispy, chewy, buttery layers. Lovingly handmade. Served with a coconut chicken curry dip.
Homemade Yellow Bean Tofu
Our homemade tofu made from roasted yellow beans. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, drizzled with a sweet and spicy soy dressing. (Vegan, Contains Soy)
Skillet Shrimp
Sizzling shrimp with garlic, ginger, turmeric, lime and chilies. (Gluten Free)
Salad
Tea Leaf Salad
Featured in Sunset Magazine as the “Best Salad in the West”! Tea leaf salad is enjoyed by Burmese people throughout Myanmar. Our version combines the fermented tea leaf (laphet) with fresh romaine lettuce, cabbage, tomato, jalapeño, crunchy peanuts and seeds, ground sun-dried shrimp, fresh lemon juice and fish sauce. Dressing packaged separately. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)
Rainbow Salad
This salad boasts 22 ingredients including three types of tofu, green papaya, tomato, jalapeño, fried garlic and onion, potato, cabbage, roasted chickpea flour, cilantro, and wonton strips all tossed with our special tamarind vinaigrette. Dressing packaged separately. (Upon Request: Gluten Free, Vegan)
Ginger Salad
An invigorating salad of organic pickled ginger, cabbage, lettuce, fried garlic, sesame seeds, crunchy split yellow peas, and peanuts. Dressing packaged separately. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Mango Salad
A sweet, refreshing salad of tart, pickled mangoes, shredded cabbage, fried onions, roasted chickpea flour and cucumbers. Dressing packaged separately. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Burmese Chicken Salad
Salad of cabbage, chopped chicken breast, fried onions, cilantro, lettuce, fried garlic, roasted chickpea flour and tamarind dressing. Dressing packaged separately. (Gluten Free)
Samusa Salad
This hearty salad combines chopped vegetarian samusas, falafel, potato, cabbage, cucumber, mint, roasted chickpea flour, onion and cilantro. A staff favorite. Dressing packaged separately. (Vegan)
Inle Tomato Salad
A mixture of tomato, cabbage, fried garlic chips, caramelized onion, red fresh onion, cucumber, yellow bean powder, chili flakes topped with dried shrimp powder, and fish sauce. Dressing packaged separately. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)
Soup
Samusa Soup
Drawing influence from Indian cuisine, Samusa Soup is a hearty Burmese soup in a tangy tamarind broth that combines vegetarian samusas, falafels, lentils, cabbage, onions and garlic. Dish cannot be made gluten free. (Vegan)
Mohinga
(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup) “The national dish of Burma,” Mohinga is a thick, slow-cooked soup of ground catfish, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, lemongrass, and fish sauce. Garnished with cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, fried split pea fritter and lemon. Not for timid taste buds! (Gluten Free)
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Chicken
Chicken Kebat
Wok-tossed chicken with sliced onion, jalapeño, mint leaves, tamarind and turmeric. (Gluten Free)
Coconut Chicken Curry
Chicken thighs simmered in an aromatic stew of coconut milk, turmeric, Thai basil, string beans, and chili. (Gluten Free)
Burmese Style Chicken Curry
Our specialty red curry with chicken thighs, chickpeas, pickled mango, and potatoes. (Gluten Free)
Fiery Chicken with Hodo Tofu
Wok-tossed chicken with Hodo Foods organic tofu, string beans, red bell peppers, oyster sauce and Thai basil in our five spice “sweet heat” sauce. (Gluten Free)
Spicy and Crispy Chicken
Battered chicken chunks tossed in a sweet & spicy garlic-chili sauce and topped with scallions.
Chicken with Fresh Basil
Wok-tossed chicken cooked with lemongrass, bell peppers, basil, garlic, and sweet peas served in light chili sauce. (Gluten Free)
Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered strips of chicken tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet & tangy sauce and topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)
Mango Chicken
Wok-tossed chicken cooked with mango, onions, and chili with fresh mango. (Gluten Free)
Pumpkin Chicken Stew
A rich, homey stew of chicken thighs, tender kabocha squash, ginger, turmeric, onions, and garlic. (Gluten Free)
Chicken with Fresh Mint
Street food found at the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken sautéed with diced jalapeños, mint leaves, cloves of garlic, and cilantro.
Pork
Ginger Chili Pork
Tender pork belly tossed with garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onions. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Pork Curry with Potatoes
Our signature red curry with tender pork, pickled mango and potatoes.
Pumpkin Pork Stew
A rich and homey stew of kabocha squash, tender pork, ginger, turmeric, onions and garlic.
Pork Belly With Mustard Greens
Tender pork belly tossed with pickled mustard greens, Thai chilies and ginger. A Burma Superstar family recipe - spicy, sour, sweet and savory. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Beef | Lamb
Burmese Style Curry
Our signature red curry in your choice of Angus beef or grass-fed lamb. (Gluten Free. Lamb Curry contains Dairy)
Wok-Tossed Chili
Wok-tossed beef or lamb with Sichuan chilies, onions, rice wine, and Thai basil. (Gluten Free)
Kebat
Traditional Burmese stir-fry of beef or lamb with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. (Gluten Free)
Fiery Hodo Tofu
Wok-tossed beef or lamb with Hodo Foods organic tofu, red bell peppers, oyster sauce and Thai basil in our five spice “sweet heat” sauce. (Gluten Free)
Sesame Beef
Lightly battered strips of beef tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet, tangy sauce and topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)
Seafood
Shrimp Eggplant With Garlic Sauce
Shrimp and tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)
Catfish Curry
Our specialty red curry with bone-in catfish.
Shrimp Curry
Our specialty red curry with Shrimp
Superstar Shrimp
Shrimp and onions wok-tossed with a sweet soy & chili garlic glaze. (Gluten Free)
Shrimp Kebat
Wok-tossed shrimp with sliced onion, jalapeño, mint leaves, tamarind and turmeric. (Gluten Free)
Garlic Chili Shrimp
Wok tossed with garlic-infused oil with jalapeños, onions and topped with fried garlic chips. Perfect for our garlic lovers. (Gluten Free)
Walnut Shrimp
Lightly battered, fried, and wok-tossed with a sweet cream sauce. Topped with roasted candied walnuts, sesame seeds, and cilantro sprigs. (Contains dairy)
Lemongrass Salmon
Fried salmon topped with Thai basil, chili, lemongrass, snap peas, mushroom and bell peppers. (Gluten Free)
Fried Chili Catfish
Traditional, chunks of crispy catfish, tossed in fried garlic, fried onions and chili flakes. (Gluten Free)
Mango Shrimp
Wok-tossed shrimp with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. (Gluten Free)
Vegetables | Tofu
Sesame Tofu
Lightly battered tofu cubes tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet, tangy sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Mango Hodo Tofu
Hodo Foods organic tofu wok-tossed with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil, and Sichuan chilis. (Gluten Free, Contains Oyster Sauce)
Pea Shoots
Young tender snow pea leaves stir-fried with rice wine and garlic. Topped with fried minced garlic. Pairs well with any of our entrées. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Wok-Tossed Broccoli
Broccoli florets stir-fried with rice wine, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Topped with fried onions. A simple and delicious side. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Red curry sauce with Hodo Soy Organic Tofu, tomatoes, eggplant, potato, carrot, broccoli, chayote, string beans, mint, cilantro, and jalapeños. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Hodo Tofu Vegetable Kebat
Traditional Burmese curried stir-fry of Hodo Foods Organic tofu, onion, tomato, chayote, carrot, mint, turmeric, jalapeño, and cilantro. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Dry-Fried String Beans
Sichuan-style string beans wok-tossed with a garlic and chili sauce. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Egg Curry with Okra
Burmese style red curry served with hard boiled eggs, okra, tomato, and jalapeño. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Eggplant Curry
Burmese-style red curry with tender eggplant and jalapeños. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Fiery Hodo Tofu
Hodo Foods organic Hodo tofu with basil, string beans, red bell pepper. (Gluten Free, Contains Oyster Sauce)
Noodles | Rice
Superstar Vegetarian Noodles
Traditional Burmese flour noodles mixed with potatoes, cucumbers, tofu, chili sauce, cabbage and cilantro. Served cold. (Vegetarian, Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Nan Gyi Dok
Flour noodles with coconut chicken curry, roasted chickpea flour, hard-boiled egg, cabbage, wontons, turmeric, chili and fried onions. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Garlic Noodles
A Chinese influenced dish sold from pushcarts throughout Burma. Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions, cucumbers and our house sweet and spicy sauce. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Spicy Noodles
Wok tossed rice noodles in a sweet and spicy tangy sauce with tender pea shoots, red bell peppers, scrambled egg, shredded cabbage and crushed peanuts. Contains fish sauce. Please allow 15-20 minutes for preparation. (Gluten Free)
Superstar Chicken Fried Rice
Made with brown rice, chicken, tender snow pea leaves, carrots, pine nuts and garlic. Simple, healthy and delicious. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegetarian)
Shan Noodles with Hodo Tofu
Rice noodles in a spicy tomato sauce mixed with pickled mustard greens, ground peanuts, fresh cilantro and fried Hodo Soy organic tofu. Regional cuisine from Eastern Myanmar’s Shan State. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Sides
Coconut Rice
Jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Brown Rice
Steamed brown rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Jasmine Rice
Steamed jasmine rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Platha
Buttery, mulit-layered, pan-fried bread cut into individual pieces.
Plain Garlic Noodles
Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions, cucumbers and our house sweet and spicy sauce. (Vegetarian)
Products
Traditional Tea Leaf Kit
The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.
Vegan Tea Leaf Kit
The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.
Spicy Tea Leaf Kit
The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.
Burma Superstar Cookbook
From the beloved San Francisco restaurant, a mouthwatering collection of recipes, including Fiery Tofu, Garlic Noodles, the legendary Tea Leaf Salad, and many more.
Golden Crispy Garlic Chips
Our Golden Crispy Garlic Chips are a savory addition to enhance the flavors of any salad, soup, pasta, or your favorite rice dish. This crunchy and flavorful garnish can also be eaten as a snack. Enjoy the flavor and texture our garlic chips have to offer.
Burmese Crunchy Mix
Our Burmese Crunchy Mix is a medley of roasted peanuts, garlic chips, chickpeas, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds that can be used to top salads made with our range of Fermented Tea Leaf Dressings, or any dish requiring a nutty, rich garnish.
Fish Sauce
Fish sauce is the key ingredient to Southeast Asian cooking. A tiny dash imparts depth and deepens flavors in any dish. Our fish sauce is 100% natural and made from wild-caught anchovies and natural sea salt from the Gulf of Thailand.
Fish Sauce + Cookbook Bundle
How do you make a new cookbook into an even more thoughtful gift? Pair it with an essential—and specific—ingredient, our very own Burma Love Fish Sauce! This umami-rich condiment is a staple ingredient in our recipes and can be used as a low-sodium alternative for salt. Just a tiny dash can impart depth and deepen the savory flavors in any dish. Best part? Our fish sauce is 100% natural, contains no added MSG, preservatives, artificial coloring, or added sugar. Our Burma Superstar Cookbook & Fish Sauce Bundle is the perfect starter pack for you or your loved ones to start cooking your favorite recipes right away. Give the gift of flavor for a great deal!
NA Beverage
Tea Tonic
Burma Love invites you to try the world’s first fermented tea tonic, powered by recipes from Burma Superstar! This refreshing, probiotic-rich drink is a flavorful blend of fermented tea leaves, pineapple, wildflower honey and a hint of Thai chili.
Burmese Milk Tea (Hot)
Burmese Milk Tea (Iced)
Slow brewed Burmese-styled black tea served with condensed and evaporated milk. Served chilled.
Ginger Honey Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Ginger Lemonade
Mango Lassi
Contains dairy
Sprite
Cane Coke
Diet Coke
Sparkling Water
Ginger Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Burma Love Foods’ mission is to produce a full range of high quality and delicious Burmese food products to enable customers to enjoy the flavors of Burma Love at home. By sourcing fermented tea leaves from the Shan State mountains of Burma and using high quality ingredients, Burma Love Foods strives to spread happiness through the simple goodness of food.
