Main picView gallery

C Crab 4823 Allentown RD

review star

No reviews yet

4823 Allentown RD

Suitland, MD 20746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Corn Hush Puppies (12)

$6.00

Gallic Bread (4)

$6.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Cheese Bite

$7.00

Pickle Fries

$7.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$8.00

Chicken Bites

$9.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Calamari (15)

$10.00

Crab Dip (with chips)

$10.00

Mini Crab Cakes (8)

$12.00

Loaded Crab Fries

$10.00

The Fries

Included coleslaw and a side of your choice: seasoned fries, corn hush puppies, or sweet potatoes ($1 sub)
Whole Lotta Fries Basket

Whole Lotta Fries Basket

$29.00

No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes Shrimps, Catfish, Scallops, and Calamari. Served with a side, coleslaw, cocktails and tartar sauce

Calamari (20 pcs)

Calamari (20 pcs)

$15.00

Fried Tender Pieces of Calamari. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp (10 pcs)

Shrimp (10 pcs)

$15.00

Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.

Catfish (4 pcs)

Catfish (4 pcs)

$16.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.

Flounder (4 pcs)

Flounder (4 pcs)

$16.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.

Whiting (3 pcs)

Whiting (3 pcs)

$17.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Whiting. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Whiting is standout for its light, firm, lean, sweet and delicate taste. Staff Favorite!

Scallop (6 jumbo pcs)

Scallop (6 jumbo pcs)

$17.00

Deep Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Soft-Shell Crab (2 pcs)

Soft-Shell Crab (2 pcs)

$21.00

Fried Succulent Soft-Shell Crab. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktail sauce

The Boil

Each lb. of seafood comes with one corn and one potato. Minimum 1 lb/bag
Clam Boil

Clam Boil

$12.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Crawfish Boil

Crawfish Boil

$12.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Black Mussel Boil

Black Mussel Boil

$12.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Green Mussel Boil

Green Mussel Boil

$13.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Shrimp Boil (EZ Peel) Boil

Shrimp Boil (EZ Peel) Boil

$17.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Snow Crab Leg

Snow Crab Leg

$28.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Dungeness Crab Leg Boil

Dungeness Crab Leg Boil

$29.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

King Crab Leg Boil

King Crab Leg Boil

$49.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$29.95+Out of stock
Lobster Tails

Lobster Tails

$20.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Whole Lobster

Whole Lobster

$25.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

1/2 The Boil Combine

1/2 Lb for each seafood options can be combined in here. Please choose minimum 2 options. Each pound of seafood will come with 1 corn and 1 potato. 1/2 pound won't come with corn or potato.

Buckets

C-Shells

C-Shells

$26.00

No substitutions. Serves 1 person. ½ Crawfishes, ½ Shrimps, ½ Mussels and ½ Clams, 1 Corn, 1 Potato, and 1 Sausage.

C-Crabs

C-Crabs

$29.00

No substitutions. 1lb Shrimp & 1 cluster of Snow Crab Legs +1 Corn, +1 Potato, +1 Sausage

C-Claws

C-Claws

$65.00

No substitutions. Serves 2-3 people. 2 clusters of Snow Crab Legs, 2 Cluster of Dungeness Crab Legs, and 2 Blue Crab + 2 Corns, 2 Potatoes, and 2 Sausages

C-Feast

C-Feast

$150.00

ALL OF OUR SEAFOOD: 2 Whole Lobsters, 2 clusters of Dungeness Crab Legs, 2 clusters of Snow Crab Legs, 2 Blue Crabs, 1 lb Shrimp, 1 lb Mussels, 1 lb Clams, and 1 lb Crawfishes + 4 Corns, 4 Potatoes, and 4 Sausages

Entrees

Includes two choices of: Seasoned fries, corn hush puppies, sweet potatoes waffle fries, coleslaw, or caesar salad

Hand-cut Ribeye Steak (12oz)

$24.95Out of stock

Surf'N Turf

$26.95Out of stock

12oz of Hand-cut Ribeye Steak with fried or sautéed shrimps (5)

Steak'N Lobster

$35.95Out of stock

12oz of hand-cut Ribeye Steak with 1 Lobster Tail

Tacos

All tacos served with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro with house sauce

Fish Taco

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Fried Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Land'N Sea Taco

$5.00

PoBoy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Catfish Po'Boy

$15.00

Soft-Shell Crab Po'Boy

$21.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Classic New England Clam Chowder

Cream Crab Soup

$6.00+

Sides

Boiled Egg (2)

$3.00

Boiled Potato (3)

$3.00

Boiled Corn (2)

$3.00

Rice Bowl

$3.00

Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Sausage (3)

$3.00

Extra Sauce on the side (6oz)

$4.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade, Southern comfort dessert food. One that eveyone looks forward to dig

Ice Cream

$5.00+

Three scoops of Pineapple Coconut ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Mouthwatering tartness and creaminess

Chocolate Mouse

$7.00

Rich chocolate Mouse cake.

Kids

(Children 12 & under only) Served with fries & fountain drink

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Popcorn Shrimp (10)

$8.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to C-CRAB ! We serve the best cajun seafood and more!!

Website

Location

4823 Allentown RD, Suitland, MD 20746

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Via Roma
orange starNo Reviews
4531 Telfair Blvd Camp Springs, MD 20746
View restaurantnext
The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
orange starNo Reviews
4531 Telfair Blvd #202 Suitland, MD 20746
View restaurantnext
Burgers@ Apollo
orange starNo Reviews
4531 Telfair Boulevard Camp Springs, MD 20746
View restaurantnext
Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6349 Old Branch Avenue Temple Hills, MD 20748
View restaurantnext
Sharks Fish and Chicken - Clinton MD
orange starNo Reviews
6384 Coventry Way Clinton, MD 20735
View restaurantnext
THE ROLLING RIB
orange starNo Reviews
9423-a Marlboro Pike Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Suitland
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lanham
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (442 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston