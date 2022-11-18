- Home
Cafe Corazon Mequon
997 Reviews
$$
6300 W Mequon Road
103
Mequon, WI 53092
Popular Items
STARTERS
CHIPS AND DIP OPTIONS
House made chips with house made red (mild) and green (spicy) salsa / ADD Guacamole, Queso cheese dip OR Pico de gallo for additional charge
**NACHOS W/ CHIPS**
Corn tortilla chips with house queso sauce, choice of beans, and sliced avocado topped with lime cilantro crema and red salsa. Chips served on the side.
TACO DIP
Cream cheese & sour cream base with house seasoning. Topped with house red salsa, cheddar jack cheese, diced onion, cilantro and diced avocado. Served with chips.
NACHO BAR
Everything you need for a nacho bar: tortilla chips, queso, choice of beans, choice of meat, lime cilantro crema and red & green salsas. All items packaged separate to assemble when you're ready!
QUESADILLA
12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with lime cilantro crema. Add meat for additional cost
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
12in flour tortilla with crimini mushrooms, avocado, sautéed corn, and onions, in blend of queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese
**VEGAN MUSHROOM RAGOUT W/ CHIPS**
Cremini mushrooms sautéed in a spicy white wine sauce with onion, garlic, soy chorizo, tomato, sweet corn, and jalapenos, then garnished with cilantro and tomato. Served with tortilla chips (Ask for mild)
SIDES
SOUP/SALADS
SOUP CUP
Soup of the Week This week's soup: Pozole Verde
BOWL SOUP
Soup of the Week This week's soup: Pozole Verde
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, red cabbage and tomato.
AVOCADO SALAD
Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato and avocado.
ENSALADA DE CORAZON
Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch
VEGAN ENSALADA DE CORAZON
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
DESSERTS
SPECIALS
AL PASTOR TACOS
(3) tacos filled with marinated pork & topped with onion, cilantro & pineapple. Served with rice and choice of beans.
ALA AL PASTOR TACO
THE TORTA
Fresh telera bread with choice of protein, beabs, lettuce, tomato, crema, avocado, and cheddar. Served with chips and salsa.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Spicy shrimp with rice, avocado, cilantro & cucumber.
DIABLO BURRITO
Local filet mignon, shrimp, rice, beans, cheese, avocado & crema. Smothered in spicyDiablo sauce and topped with more cheese & crema. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE*
THE HANGOVER BURGER
Fresh telera bread with ground beef, over medium egg, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and cheese.
BURRITOS (Deep Copy)
DINNER BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
LUNCH BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
BEST BURRITO
Carnitas, rice, avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, lime cilantro crema, and pinto beans topped with red AND green enchilada sauce.
WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
LUNCH WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
SALMON BURRITO
Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash
LUNCH SALMON BURRITO
Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash
SEAFOOD DUO BURRITO
Shrimp and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado
LUNCH SEAFOOD DUO BURRITO
Shrimp and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado
COMBO DINNER BURRITO
Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO LUNCH BURRITO
Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO WET DINNER BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO WET LUNCH BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED BURRITO BOWLS (Deep Copy)
NAKED DINNER BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED LUNCH BURRITO
NAKED WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED LUNCH WET BURRITO
NAKED BEST BURRITO
Carnitas, rice, pinto beans, cheese, avocado & lime cilantro crema. Smothered in red & green enchilada sauce with some more cilantro lime crema.
NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO
NAKED COMBO LNCH BURRITO
NAKED WET DINNER COMBO BURRITO
NAKED LUNCH COMBO WET BURRITO
NAKED SALMON BURRITO
Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash
NAKED LUNCH SALMON BURRITO
NAKED DUO BURRITO
Shrimp and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avocado
NAKED LUNCH DUO BURRITO
VEGAN NAKED TOFU BURRITO
VEGAN NAKED WET BURRITO
VEGAN NAKED BEST BURRITO
TAKE OUT TACOS
ALA AMERICANO TACO
One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option, topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.
AMERICANO TACO LUNCH T
2 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans
AMERICANO TACO DINNER T
3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans
AMERICANO TACO BOX T
5 Tacos with your Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese.
ALA TRUCK TACO
One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option, topped with onion, cilantro, radish and queso fresco.
TACO TRUCK LUNCH T
Two tacos with Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
TACO TRUCK DINNER T
3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
TACO TRUCK TACO BOX T
5 Tacos with choice of ONE kind of tortilla, 5 Choices of meat OR vegan options (can mix it up), dressed with cilantro, onion, radish, queso fresco
ALA SALMON TACO
SALMON TACOS
(2) Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, dressed in our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato and radish. Served with rice and choice of beans.
ENCH/TOAST/PLATE (Deep Copy)
ALA TOSTADA
Tostada with choice of meat OR vegetarian option and choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro cream, avocado, and queso fresco
TOSTADA PLATE
(2) Tostadas with choice of meat OR vegetarian option and choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro cream, avocado, and queso fresco
ALA SALMON TOSTADA
Tostada stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli
SALMON TOSTADAS
(2) Tostadas stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli
ALA ENCHILADA
Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese
ENCHILADAS
(2) Corn tortillas filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
LUNCH PLATE
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, and choice of beans served with a side of rice, lettuce, tomato and choice of tortilla
ENCHILADA TAKE AND BAKE
(8) enchiladas with rice and beans.
VEGAN (Deep Copy)
TAKEOUT
VMT BURRITO
Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla
VEGAN WET BURRITO
Choice of vegetarian protein with black beans, rice and avocado. Smothered in red or green sauce.
VEGAN BEST BURRITO
Soy chorizo, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, black beans, rice, and avocado topped with red AND green enchilada sauce
VEGAN TACO PLATE DINNER
(3) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side
VEGAN TACO PLATE LUNCH
(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side
ALA VEGAN TACO
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato
VEGANSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
VEGAN MUSHROOM RAGOUT
Cremini mushrooms sautéed in a spicy white wine sauce with onion, garlic, soy chorizo, tomato, sweet corn, and jalapenos, then garnished with cilantro and tomato. Served with tortilla chips (Ask for mild)
VEGAN ENCHILADAS
(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options topped with house red OR green sauce. Served with rice and black beans
ALA VEGAN ENCHILADA
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan option topped with house red OR green sauce
SIGNATURE BEBIDAS
CORAZON MARGARITA
PALOMA
PINK PALOMA
EL DIABLO
CORAZON PUNCH
JALAPENO MARGARITA
THAI BASIL MARGARITA
WHITE SANGRIA
RED SANGRIA
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
GOOD LAND MARGARITA
CUC CIL MARGARITA
BLOODY MARY
BLOODY MARIA
TOMATILLO BLOODY
TOMATILLO BLOODY
PSM
MANGO MARGARITA
Pine Hab Marg
BLUE HAW
Rasberry MARGARITA
Ruby Sapphire
Caddy Marg
COOL RANCH WATER
FRANKENSTEIN
Piñata
NA BEVERAGE
BRUNCH DRINKS
MARGARITA MIX
Our famous margarita mix. Serves 9 margaritas just add tequila.
MARGARITA MIX & BOTTLE OF TORO
Our famous margarita mix with a bottle of El Toro tequila. Makes 9 margaritas with lots of tequila left.
MARGARITA MIX & BOTTLE OF MI CAMPO
Our famous margarita mix with a bottle of Mi Campo tequila. Makes 9 margaritas with lots of tequila left.
FREEZER BURRITOS
CHICKEN + BLACK BEAN
Lunch size burrito with chicken, black beans, rice, cheese and lime cilantro crema. *Burritos are already assembled and frozen. Cannot be modified.
GROUND BEEF + REFRIED PINTO
Lunch size burrito with ground beef, refried pinto beans, rice, cheese and lime cilantro crema. *Burritos are already assembled and frozen. Cannot be modified.
PICKLED THINGS
SALSA VERDE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
local farm-to-table Mexican cuisine
6300 W Mequon Road, 103, Mequon, WI 53092