Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Cafe Corazon Mequon

997 Reviews

$$

6300 W Mequon Road

103

Mequon, WI 53092

Popular Items

CHIPS AND DIP OPTIONS
WET BURRITO
TACO TRUCK DINNER T

STARTERS

CHIPS AND DIP OPTIONS

House made chips with house made red (mild) and green (spicy) salsa / ADD Guacamole, Queso cheese dip OR Pico de gallo for additional charge

**NACHOS W/ CHIPS**

$9.50

Corn tortilla chips with house queso sauce, choice of beans, and sliced avocado topped with lime cilantro crema and red salsa. Chips served on the side.

TACO DIP

$8.00Out of stock

Cream cheese & sour cream base with house seasoning. Topped with house red salsa, cheddar jack cheese, diced onion, cilantro and diced avocado. Served with chips.

NACHO BAR

$25.00

Everything you need for a nacho bar: tortilla chips, queso, choice of beans, choice of meat, lime cilantro crema and red & green salsas. All items packaged separate to assemble when you're ready!

QUESADILLA

$8.50

12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with lime cilantro crema. Add meat for additional cost

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$11.25

12in flour tortilla with crimini mushrooms, avocado, sautéed corn, and onions, in blend of queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese

**VEGAN MUSHROOM RAGOUT W/ CHIPS**

$12.50

Cremini mushrooms sautéed in a spicy white wine sauce with onion, garlic, soy chorizo, tomato, sweet corn, and jalapenos, then garnished with cilantro and tomato. Served with tortilla chips (Ask for mild)

PLASTICWARE

SIDES

SIDE SAUCE

SIDE MEAT

SIDE TORTILLAS

$2.00

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$5.00

SIDE BEANS

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE CREMA

$1.50

SIDE TOPPINGS

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

CAULIFLOWER RICE

$5.00

SOUP/SALADS

SOUP CUP

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the Week This week's soup: Pozole Verde

BOWL SOUP

$7.00Out of stock

Soup of the Week This week's soup: Pozole Verde

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage and tomato.

AVOCADO SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato and avocado.

ENSALADA DE CORAZON

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch

VEGAN ENSALADA DE CORAZON

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette

DESSERTS

TRES LECHE

$7.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

AL PASTOR TACOS

$14.00

(3) tacos filled with marinated pork & topped with onion, cilantro & pineapple. Served with rice and choice of beans.

ALA AL PASTOR TACO

$5.00

THE TORTA

$13.00

Fresh telera bread with choice of protein, beabs, lettuce, tomato, crema, avocado, and cheddar. Served with chips and salsa.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy shrimp with rice, avocado, cilantro & cucumber.

DIABLO BURRITO

$18.00Out of stock

Local filet mignon, shrimp, rice, beans, cheese, avocado & crema. Smothered in spicyDiablo sauce and topped with more cheese & crema. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE*

THE HANGOVER BURGER

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh telera bread with ground beef, over medium egg, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and cheese.

BURRITOS (Deep Copy)

DINNER BURRITO

$11.50

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

LUNCH BURRITO

$10.00

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

BEST BURRITO

$14.00

Carnitas, rice, avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, lime cilantro crema, and pinto beans topped with red AND green enchilada sauce.

WET BURRITO

$14.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

LUNCH WET BURRITO

$12.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

SALMON BURRITO

$16.00

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

LUNCH SALMON BURRITO

$14.00

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

SEAFOOD DUO BURRITO

$17.00

Shrimp and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado

LUNCH SEAFOOD DUO BURRITO

$14.00

Shrimp and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado

COMBO DINNER BURRITO

$12.50

Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO LUNCH BURRITO

$11.00

Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO WET DINNER BURRITO

$15.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO WET LUNCH BURRITO

$13.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED BURRITO BOWLS (Deep Copy)

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

NAKED DINNER BURRITO

$11.50

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED LUNCH BURRITO

$10.00

NAKED WET BURRITO

$14.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED LUNCH WET BURRITO

$12.00

NAKED BEST BURRITO

$14.00

Carnitas, rice, pinto beans, cheese, avocado & lime cilantro crema. Smothered in red & green enchilada sauce with some more cilantro lime crema.

NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO

$12.50

NAKED COMBO LNCH BURRITO

$11.00

NAKED WET DINNER COMBO BURRITO

$15.00

NAKED LUNCH COMBO WET BURRITO

$13.00

NAKED SALMON BURRITO

$16.00

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

NAKED LUNCH SALMON BURRITO

$14.00

NAKED DUO BURRITO

$17.00

Shrimp and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avocado

NAKED LUNCH DUO BURRITO

$14.00

VEGAN NAKED TOFU BURRITO

$11.50

VEGAN NAKED WET BURRITO

$14.00

VEGAN NAKED BEST BURRITO

$14.00

TAKE OUT TACOS

ALA AMERICANO TACO

$4.00

One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option, topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

AMERICANO TACO LUNCH T

$10.00

2 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans

AMERICANO TACO DINNER T

$13.50

3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans

AMERICANO TACO BOX T

$18.50

5 Tacos with your Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese.

ALA TRUCK TACO

$4.00

One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option, topped with onion, cilantro, radish and queso fresco.

TACO TRUCK LUNCH T

$10.00

Two tacos with Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans

TACO TRUCK DINNER T

$13.50

3 Tacos. Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans

TACO TRUCK TACO BOX T

$18.50

5 Tacos with choice of ONE kind of tortilla, 5 Choices of meat OR vegan options (can mix it up), dressed with cilantro, onion, radish, queso fresco

ALA SALMON TACO

$7.00

SALMON TACOS

$16.00

(2) Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, dressed in our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato and radish. Served with rice and choice of beans.

ENCH/TOAST/PLATE (Deep Copy)

Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese

ALA TOSTADA

$7.00

Tostada with choice of meat OR vegetarian option and choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro cream, avocado, and queso fresco

TOSTADA PLATE

$14.00

(2) Tostadas with choice of meat OR vegetarian option and choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro cream, avocado, and queso fresco

ALA SALMON TOSTADA

$8.00

Tostada stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli

SALMON TOSTADAS

$16.00

(2) Tostadas stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli

ALA ENCHILADA

$5.00

Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese

ENCHILADAS

$13.00

(2) Corn tortillas filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

LUNCH PLATE

$10.00

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, and choice of beans served with a side of rice, lettuce, tomato and choice of tortilla

ENCHILADA TAKE AND BAKE

$35.00

(8) enchiladas with rice and beans.

VEGAN (Deep Copy)

$1.00

VMT BURRITO

$12.50

Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla

VEGAN WET BURRITO

$14.00

Choice of vegetarian protein with black beans, rice and avocado. Smothered in red or green sauce.

VEGAN BEST BURRITO

$14.00

Soy chorizo, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, black beans, rice, and avocado topped with red AND green enchilada sauce

VEGAN TACO PLATE DINNER

$14.00

(3) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side

VEGAN TACO PLATE LUNCH

$10.50

(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side

ALA VEGAN TACO

$4.25

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato

VEGANSALADA

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette

VEGAN MUSHROOM RAGOUT

$12.50

Cremini mushrooms sautéed in a spicy white wine sauce with onion, garlic, soy chorizo, tomato, sweet corn, and jalapenos, then garnished with cilantro and tomato. Served with tortilla chips (Ask for mild)

VEGAN ENCHILADAS

$13.00

(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options topped with house red OR green sauce. Served with rice and black beans

ALA VEGAN ENCHILADA

$5.00

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan option topped with house red OR green sauce

SIGNATURE BEBIDAS

CORAZON MARGARITA

$8.00

PALOMA

$8.00

PINK PALOMA

$8.00

EL DIABLO

$8.00

CORAZON PUNCH

$8.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$9.00

THAI BASIL MARGARITA

$9.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$8.00

RED SANGRIA

$8.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$9.00

GOOD LAND MARGARITA

$11.00

CUC CIL MARGARITA

$9.00Out of stock

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

BLOODY MARIA

$8.00

TOMATILLO BLOODY

$9.00Out of stock

TOMATILLO BLOODY

$9.00Out of stock

PSM

$14.00Out of stock

MANGO MARGARITA

$9.00

Pine Hab Marg

$9.00

BLUE HAW

$9.00

Rasberry MARGARITA

$9.00Out of stock

Ruby Sapphire

$10.00Out of stock

Caddy Marg

$14.00Out of stock

COOL RANCH WATER

$6.00

FRANKENSTEIN

$9.00

Piñata

$8.00

NA BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.25

BOTTLE SODA

$3.50

HORCHATA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

JUICE/DRINKS

$4.00

VIRGIN MARG

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA CUC

$4.00Out of stock

CUP WATER

BRUNCH DRINKS

BEERMOSA

$6.00

BLOODY MARIA

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

MICHELADA

$7.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

SUNRISE MARGARITA

$9.00

SPARKLING CITRUS MARGARITA

$10.00

MARGARITA MIX

MARGARITA MIX

$25.00

Our famous margarita mix. Serves 9 margaritas just add tequila.

MARGARITA MIX & BOTTLE OF TORO

$45.00

Our famous margarita mix with a bottle of El Toro tequila. Makes 9 margaritas with lots of tequila left.

MARGARITA MIX & BOTTLE OF MI CAMPO

$65.00

Our famous margarita mix with a bottle of Mi Campo tequila. Makes 9 margaritas with lots of tequila left.

KIDS

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.00

(2) 5" flour tortillas with melted cheddar jack cheese.

KIDS ENCHILADA

$3.00

KIDS TACO

$3.00

One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option topped with cheddar jack cheese.

FREEZER BURRITOS

Our lunch size burrito, frozen for you to bake and eat later. Burritos are already assembled and cannot be modified.

CHICKEN + BLACK BEAN

$6.00Out of stock

Lunch size burrito with chicken, black beans, rice, cheese and lime cilantro crema. *Burritos are already assembled and frozen. Cannot be modified.

GROUND BEEF + REFRIED PINTO

$6.00Out of stock

Lunch size burrito with ground beef, refried pinto beans, rice, cheese and lime cilantro crema. *Burritos are already assembled and frozen. Cannot be modified.

PICKLED THINGS

PICKLES

$6.00Out of stock

Spicy, house-made pickles with garlic, dill, jalapeno & crushed red pepper.

SALSA VERDE

10 OZ BOTTLE VERDE

$5.95

Our house salsa verde. Frozen for freshness. $1 from each bottle donated to rotating charity.

MEAT STICKS

MEAT STICKS

$8.00

From cows on the family farm. About 9-10 hot sausage sticks per package. (Think better slim jim)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

local farm-to-table Mexican cuisine

Website

Location

6300 W Mequon Road, 103, Mequon, WI 53092

Directions

