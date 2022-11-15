- Home
Cafe Brio
920 Reviews
$$
791 G Street
Arcata, CA 95521
Popular Items
coffee and espresso
house coffee
a special blend of Flying Goat Coffee, ground and brewed to order. Cafe Brio Blend is a rotating blend of Indo-Pacific and Central American coffees- fully body, brown sugar sweetness with notes of dried fruit, certified organic.
single origin
premier coffee from a single region, currently Honduras. a unique coffee which can stand alone to reveal its unique features, lighter roast than our house blend.
New Orleans
our house coffee blended with chicory and cold brewed for 24 hours. served over ice with a dash of cold milk.
cafe au lait
our house blend brewed coffee mixed with steamed milk.
red eye
our house coffee with a shot of espresso
espresso
our standard shot is a double ristretto
latte
epresso with steamed milk and micro-foam
cappuccino
espresso with steamed milk and micro-foam
americano
espresso floated on top of hot water. 7oz and 10oz come as double shots, 16oz is a quad shot.
gibraltar
espresso with steamed equal amounts of whole milk and half & half. the *iced gibraltar is made with all half and half.
macchiato
espresso with a mark of milk foam
mocha
espresso with our house made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and micro foam
tea and hot drinks
hot tea
a single bag of Five Mountains organic tea, steeped in hot water
iced tea
unsweetened tea served over ice
tea latte
our hot tea with steamed milk
chai latte
Angie's Chai served with steamed milk
dirty chai
our chai latte with a shot of espresso added
matcha latte
Mizuba's organic matcha served with steamed milk
hot chocolate
house-made chocolate syrup and steamed milk
steamer
steamed milk with optional choice of house-made syrup or sweetener
mulled cider
hot apple cider simmered with orange, ginger, and spices
cold drinks
kombucha
ginger guava from It's Alive Kombucha
fresh o.j.
squeezed to order
house-made lemonade
coke
made in Mexico, in the glass bottle
apple juice
ginger beer
Reed's original
Lorina, 11oz
sparkling lemonade
Lorina, 24.5oz
sparkling lemonade in a resealable bottle, good for two people.
Topo Chico, 12oz
sparkling mineral water
San Pellegrino, 8.45oz
sparkling mineral water
milk
filtered tap water
price reflects cost of cup
lunch items
falafel pita
house-made chickpea falafel served with tzatziki and lemon herb tahini
humboldt burger
char-grilled fresh-ground Humboldt Grass-fed beef, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island, choice of fries or salad
brio veggie burger
house-made mushroom and black bean patty, char grilled, served on toasted focaccia with spicy smoky ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles and choice of salad or fries
roast beef au jus
roasted Niman Ranch beef with horseradish mornay and grilled onions on a toasted brio baguette, served with house made jus
chicken pesto melt
roasted Mary's chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, grilled onions and tomato on Brio focaccia, served with fries or salad
croque monsieur
gruyere & emmental cheeses & Niman Ranch ham, grilled open face on levain
wild mushroom & kale croque
local wild mushrooms, wilted kale, gruyère & emmental cheeses, grilled open face on levain
grilled cheese
Rumiano sharp on levain
classic bacon, and egg sandwich
Niman bacon, scrambled eggs, and emmental on a Brio croissant
market quiche
savory egg custard with seasonal vegetables and Emmental cheese baked in a savory pie dough
quiche lorraine
savory egg custard with bacon, onions, emmental cheese, and spices baked in a savory pie dough
quiche & salad
seasonal vegetables from local farms, emmental & gruyère cheese, small salad
lunch omelette
three organic eggs, emmental & gruyere & fresh herbs, includes choice of salad or fries
fall harvest salad
hearty local greens, roasted butternut squash, currants, crispy hazelnut crusted chevre and pear dressed in a citrus walnut vinaigrette
avocado and citrus salad
local cabbage and kale, sesame ginger vinaigrette, and toasted almonds
soup du jour
soup & salad quick lunch
cup soup with small salad and Brio bread
granola
granola with coconut, seeds, and spices and sweetened with pure maple syrup. naturally gluten free and vegan. house-made dairy yogurt and seasonal fruit additions available
grab' n' go' sandwiches
lunch sides
house cut fries
house-cut, cooked using sunflower seed oil
small salad
Little River Farms mixed greens, house balsamic dressing
avocado
bacon
from Niman Ranch
house dressing
balsamic vinaigrette
citrus dressing
thousand island dressing
house-made
chevre
from Cypress Grove
mayonnaise
Sir Kensington's
dijon mustard
extra spicy
spicy catsup
tahini
tzatziki
cornichons
butter
from Rumiano Creamery
jam
Zimmerman's Humboldt Medley
breakfast pastry
croissant
house-made with Strauss Creamery butter
almond croissant
almond cream inside a house-made croissant
chocolate croissant
Noel chocolate batons rolled inside house-made croissant dough and finished with chocolate drizzle
sticky bun
house-made croissant dough rolled with cinnamon sugar and baked into buns, topped with brown sugar, honey, and walnut glaze
fruit & cream cheese danish
our house-made croissant dough, topped with cream cheese filling and seasonal fruits *appearance changes with flavor
ham & cheese croissant
Nimann Ranch ham and Emmental cheese rolled into house-made croissant dough
jalapeno cheddar croissant
jalapeno cheddar filling inside our house-made croissants, generously sprinkled with Rumiano cheddar
cream scone
using Central Milling Company organic flour and Clover Creamery cream
fruit scone
rotating flavors *vegan
potato rosemary tart
seasonal fruit turnover
sweet turnover with seasonal fruit filling
cookies & treats
tarte tatin, slice
local apples from Clendenen's Orchard cooked in a caramel on puff pastry and served with vanilla crème fraîche
tarte tatin 8"
local apples from Clendenen's Orchard cooked in a caramel on puff pastry. comes with vanilla crème fraîche
maple pecan pie
sweet maple pecan filling inside a house-made pie dough. perfect size for two
petite apple pie
classic double crust apple pie with fresh ground spices, local apples, and house-made pie dough. perfect size for two
bourbon pumpkin pie
ppiced bourbon pumpkin filling in a savory shell. perfect size for two
cranberry apple crumble
almond cream and white wine poached pears baked inside a savory tart shell topped with buttery streusel
milky way tart
sweet tart with house-made salted caramel, topped with chocolate ganache and a white chocolate design
devil's chip cupcake
Devil's food cake topped with rich chocolate chip cookie buttercream and garnished with dark chocolate ganache and cookie crumbles
éclair
choux pastry filled with vanilla bean custard and topped with rich chocolate ganache and a white chocolate design
chocolate pudding
classic chocolate pudding topped with chantilly cream and chocolate shavings
panna cotta
tangy and delicately set coconut cream, topped with fresh seasonal fruit and featuring Singing Dog vanilla beans. vegan and wheat free
yogurt parfait
grab-n-go parfait layered in a glass mason jar with house-made yogurt and granola and fresh seasonal fruits
chocolate chip cookie
Brio's version of a classic. a large cookie featuring Rumiano butter, Noel chocolate disks, and a sprinkle of Sel Gris on top
triple ginger cookie
Soft and spicy cookies containing three types of ginger
white chocolate cranberry cookie
soft buttery cookie speckled with fresh cranberries, white chocolate and orange zest
earl grey w/ caramel macaron
an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic
chamomile honey macaron
an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic
chocolate mint macaron
an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic.
matcha ginger macaron
an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic
brownie
rich chocolate brownie with walnuts, topped with chocolate ganache. Features Noel Chocolate and Rumiano butter
brownie bite
a small serving of our rich chocolate and walnut brownie
opera cake
thin layers of almond sponge cake soaked with coffee syrup, coffee buttercream, and chocolate ganache stacked on top of each other and finished with white chocolate "Opera"
banana bread, slice
a classic comfort speckled with walnuts
banana bread loaf
a whole loaf of our classic banana bread
lemon cream tart
sweet tart shell filled with tart lemon cream and topped with chantilly cream
cakes
lemon meringue cake, slice
a slice of our lemon meringue cake
pumpkin cheesecake, slice
perfectly spiced pumpkin cheesecake on top of our house-made Graham cracker crust, garnished with chantilly cream, dried flowers, and candied cranberries
pumpkin cheesecake, 6"
perfectly spiced pumpkin cheesecake on top of our house-made Graham cracker crust, garnished with chantilly cream, dried flowers, and candied cranberries
soufflé cake, slice
a slice of our rich flourless chocolate cake
soufflé cake, 6"
a rich single layer flourless chocolate cake baked on a bed of pecans, topped with chocolate ganache and finished with a white chocolate design and pecans
German chocolate, slice
Chocolate cake filled and frosted with a creamy toasted coconut pecan frosting, finished with chocolate rosettes *Vegan
German chocolate 6"
Chocolate cake filled and frosted with a creamy toasted coconut pecan frosting, finished with chocolate rosettes *Vegan
Brio Breadworks
apricot ginger brioche
brioche buns
package of 4
pumpkin brioche
cranberry walnut levain
focaccia
focaccia folie
package of 4
Italian long
kalmata olive
ladybugs
package of 4
multigrain
cocoa rye
New York rye
pain au levain
pain au levain, large
?
rustic italian
seeded baguette
sliced semolina
sour french
sweet baguette
sweet french
hoagie
walnut levain
whole wheat honey sourdough
potato garlic herb
sparkling, white & rosé by the bottle
prosecco Sommariva 750ml
from the veneto region of Italy. dry, crisp, and light with class and balance.
Champagne Fourny 375ml
Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. impeccable and elegant champagne style from the amazing Fourney brothers, with a fine bead, rich, deep aromatics, and a complex mineralogy emphasizing freshness and purity.
Sauv Blanc Trinity River 750ml
Sauvignon blanc with 5% Semillon. white Bordeaux style, wet slate, gooseberry, citrus, lingering mineralogy reminiscent of sea spray.
Chardonnay Macon Villages blanc 750ml
a limestone terroir that is more marly than stony contributes a grainy mineralogy, with soft tones of Anjou pears and honeysuckle and a long, zesty finish
Chardonnay Trinity River 750ml
floral, fruity nose, followed by green apple, hazelnut; a crisp non-baked chardonnay
Cheverny, Salvard 750ml
85% Sauvignon Blanc, 15% Chardonnay. fresh, vibrant, and balanced - crispy, elegant notes of fresh peas, lemongrass, honeysuckle, and citrus oil. elegant quality at a value price.
Bordeaux Graves blanc 750ml
75% Semillon, 20% Sauvignon Blanc, 5% Muscadelle. a rich, full aromatic mid palate complements the clean finish. The perfect go-to white pairs well with anything from fish to poultry, picnic fare to Indian curry.
Farone Valle d'Itria 750ml
*sale*- was $32 stimulating dry white that is crisp, floral, herbaceous, and cleansing from Sicily
Vermentino North Story 750ml
*sale* was $32 a delicious Vermentino from Arcata's own Pat Knittel
Pinot Blanc, Meyer Foné 750ml
*sale* - was $29 crisp yet fruity, from Alsace
Gris de Gris rosé 750ml
Grenache Gris dominated rose, bright, lively, zesty, round and slides down the throat with effortless abandon
reds by the bottle
Côtes du Rhône, Kermit Lynch 750ml
48% Grenache, 35% Syrah, 8% Carignan, 6% Cinsault, 3% Mourvedre. packed with flavors of black olives, herbs, and blackberries, far more complex and refined than you expect given the price. perfectly balanced acid and tannins, a typical southern Rhone.
Black Bear Trinity River 750ml
Cabernet Sauvignon blend with Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Malbec. blackberry, currants, pepper, and cedar box. Smooth, rich, long finish
Pinot Noir Briceland 750ml
lovely medium red. almost-ripe cherry, some rose petal, a touch of rhubarb, a whiff of raspberry coulis. tannins fully integrated.
Beaujolais, Côte de Brouilly 750ml
a delicious cru Beaujolais at a Beaujolais-Villages price. the hillside vineyard on the ancient volcano Mont Brouilly gives a flawless balance of tannin, acidity, and juicy Gamay fruit.
Pigeoulet (Greache-Syrah) 750ml
80% Grenache, 10% Syrah, 5% Carignan, 5% Cinsault. versatile and generous, with abundant aromas of blackberries, herbs, and licorice
Burgundy Côte de Nuits Villages 750 ml
a Côtes de Nuits Villages that tastes more like Nuits-St-Georges than village Burgundy. deeply colored, highly aromatic, full and complex Pinot Noir.
Eloro, Rio Favara 750ml
*sale*- was $40 rustic charm and southern Sicilian soul in a chewy red!
Pays D'Oc, Mas Champart (Cab Franc, Syrah, Carrignan) 750ml
beer and cider by the bottle
Flying Goat coffee beans
Cafe Brio blend
whole bean coffee, roasted fresh weekly, 12oz
espresso No. 9
whole bean coffee, roasted fresh weekly, 12oz
decaf espresso
whole bean coffee, roasted fresh weekly, 12oz
single origin offering
whole bean coffee, roasted fresh weekly, 12oz: currently Costa Rica -- Ricardo Perez medium roast
|Sunday
|4:05 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|4:05 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:05 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:05 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:05 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:05 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Casual Cafe & Bakery, Breakfast, Lunch, Pastries, quality coffee, beer & wine
791 G Street, Arcata, CA 95521