Côtes du Rhône, Kermit Lynch 750ml

$28.00

48% Grenache, 35% Syrah, 8% Carignan, 6% Cinsault, 3% Mourvedre. packed with flavors of black olives, herbs, and blackberries, far more complex and refined than you expect given the price. perfectly balanced acid and tannins, a typical southern Rhone.