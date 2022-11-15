Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
American

Cafe Brio

920 Reviews

$$

791 G Street

Arcata, CA 95521

latte
humboldt burger
cappuccino

coffee and espresso

house coffee

house coffee

$3.00+

a special blend of Flying Goat Coffee, ground and brewed to order. Cafe Brio Blend is a rotating blend of Indo-Pacific and Central American coffees- fully body, brown sugar sweetness with notes of dried fruit, certified organic.

single origin

single origin

$3.75+

premier coffee from a single region, currently Honduras. a unique coffee which can stand alone to reveal its unique features, lighter roast than our house blend.

New Orleans

New Orleans

$3.50+

our house coffee blended with chicory and cold brewed for 24 hours. served over ice with a dash of cold milk.

cafe au lait

cafe au lait

$4.25+

our house blend brewed coffee mixed with steamed milk.

red eye

red eye

$4.75+

our house coffee with a shot of espresso

espresso

espresso

$2.75

our standard shot is a double ristretto

latte

latte

$4.35+

epresso with steamed milk and micro-foam

cappuccino

cappuccino

$3.25

espresso with steamed milk and micro-foam

americano

americano

$2.75+

espresso floated on top of hot water. 7oz and 10oz come as double shots, 16oz is a quad shot.

gibraltar

gibraltar

$3.85

espresso with steamed equal amounts of whole milk and half & half. the *iced gibraltar is made with all half and half.

macchiato

macchiato

$3.00

espresso with a mark of milk foam

mocha

mocha

$4.60+

espresso with our house made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and micro foam

tea and hot drinks

hot tea

hot tea

$3.00+

a single bag of Five Mountains organic tea, steeped in hot water

iced tea

iced tea

$3.00+

unsweetened tea served over ice

tea latte

tea latte

$4.35+

our hot tea with steamed milk

chai latte

chai latte

$5.15+

Angie's Chai served with steamed milk

dirty chai

dirty chai

$7.20+

our chai latte with a shot of espresso added

matcha latte

matcha latte

$4.25+

Mizuba's organic matcha served with steamed milk

hot chocolate

hot chocolate

$2.90+

house-made chocolate syrup and steamed milk

steamer

steamer

$2.10+

steamed milk with optional choice of house-made syrup or sweetener

mulled cider

mulled cider

$4.75+

hot apple cider simmered with orange, ginger, and spices

cold drinks

kombucha

$5.00

ginger guava from It's Alive Kombucha

fresh o.j.

fresh o.j.

$6.00+

squeezed to order

house-made lemonade

house-made lemonade

$3.50+Out of stock
coke

coke

$3.50

made in Mexico, in the glass bottle

apple juice

apple juice

$3.50
ginger beer

ginger beer

$3.75

Reed's original

Lorina, 11oz

Lorina, 11oz

$6.00

sparkling lemonade

Lorina, 24.5oz

Lorina, 24.5oz

$8.00Out of stock

sparkling lemonade in a resealable bottle, good for two people.

Topo Chico, 12oz

Topo Chico, 12oz

$3.00

sparkling mineral water

San Pellegrino, 8.45oz

San Pellegrino, 8.45oz

$2.50

sparkling mineral water

milk

$2.00

filtered tap water

$0.25

price reflects cost of cup

lunch items

falafel pita

falafel pita

$16.00

house-made chickpea falafel served with tzatziki and lemon herb tahini

humboldt burger

humboldt burger

$18.00

char-grilled fresh-ground Humboldt Grass-fed beef, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island, choice of fries or salad

brio veggie burger

brio veggie burger

$18.00

house-made mushroom and black bean patty, char grilled, served on toasted focaccia with spicy smoky ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles and choice of salad or fries

roast beef au jus

roast beef au jus

$16.00

roasted Niman Ranch beef with horseradish mornay and grilled onions on a toasted brio baguette, served with house made jus

chicken pesto melt

$16.00Out of stock

roasted Mary's chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, grilled onions and tomato on Brio focaccia, served with fries or salad

croque monsieur

croque monsieur

$13.75

gruyere & emmental cheeses & Niman Ranch ham, grilled open face on levain

wild mushroom & kale croque

wild mushroom & kale croque

$14.00

local wild mushrooms, wilted kale, gruyère & emmental cheeses, grilled open face on levain

grilled cheese

grilled cheese

$11.50

Rumiano sharp on levain

classic bacon, and egg sandwich

classic bacon, and egg sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Niman bacon, scrambled eggs, and emmental on a Brio croissant

market quiche

market quiche

$6.85

savory egg custard with seasonal vegetables and Emmental cheese baked in a savory pie dough

quiche lorraine

quiche lorraine

$6.85Out of stock

savory egg custard with bacon, onions, emmental cheese, and spices baked in a savory pie dough

quiche & salad

quiche & salad

$10.50

seasonal vegetables from local farms, emmental & gruyère cheese, small salad

lunch omelette

lunch omelette

$16.00

three organic eggs, emmental & gruyere & fresh herbs, includes choice of salad or fries

fall harvest salad

fall harvest salad

$16.00

hearty local greens, roasted butternut squash, currants, crispy hazelnut crusted chevre and pear dressed in a citrus walnut vinaigrette

avocado and citrus salad

avocado and citrus salad

$15.00Out of stock

local cabbage and kale, sesame ginger vinaigrette, and toasted almonds

soup du jour

soup du jour

$5.75+
soup & salad quick lunch

soup & salad quick lunch

$11.50

cup soup with small salad and Brio bread

granola

granola

$4.50+

granola with coconut, seeds, and spices and sweetened with pure maple syrup. naturally gluten free and vegan. house-made dairy yogurt and seasonal fruit additions available

grab' n' go' sandwiches

ham & swiss baguette

ham & swiss baguette

$9.25Out of stock

Niman ham & emmental, dijon, greens, Brio baguette

turkey & swiss baguette

turkey & swiss baguette

$9.75Out of stock

Diestel turkey, emmental, dijon, greens, Brio baguette

avocado grove

avocado grove

$13.00Out of stock

Cypress Grove chevre, avocado, & caramelized onion on a focaccia roll

lunch sides

house cut fries

house cut fries

$7.00

house-cut, cooked using sunflower seed oil

small salad

small salad

$6.00

Little River Farms mixed greens, house balsamic dressing

avocado

avocado

$3.75
bacon

bacon

$5.00

from Niman Ranch

house dressing

$1.25

balsamic vinaigrette

citrus dressing

$1.50

thousand island dressing

$1.75

house-made

chevre

$2.25

from Cypress Grove

mayonnaise

$1.75

Sir Kensington's

dijon mustard

$1.25

extra spicy

spicy catsup

$0.75

tahini

$1.00

tzatziki

$0.75
cornichons

cornichons

$1.25
butter

butter

$1.50

from Rumiano Creamery

jam

jam

$1.50

Zimmerman's Humboldt Medley

breakfast pastry

croissant

croissant

$3.25Out of stock

house-made with Strauss Creamery butter

almond croissant

almond croissant

$4.95Out of stock

almond cream inside a house-made croissant

chocolate croissant

chocolate croissant

$4.10Out of stock

Noel chocolate batons rolled inside house-made croissant dough and finished with chocolate drizzle

sticky bun

sticky bun

$4.10Out of stock

house-made croissant dough rolled with cinnamon sugar and baked into buns, topped with brown sugar, honey, and walnut glaze

fruit & cream cheese danish

fruit & cream cheese danish

$5.50Out of stock

our house-made croissant dough, topped with cream cheese filling and seasonal fruits *appearance changes with flavor

ham & cheese croissant

ham & cheese croissant

$6.95Out of stock

Nimann Ranch ham and Emmental cheese rolled into house-made croissant dough

jalapeno cheddar croissant

jalapeno cheddar croissant

$5.00Out of stock

jalapeno cheddar filling inside our house-made croissants, generously sprinkled with Rumiano cheddar

cream scone

cream scone

$3.00Out of stock

using Central Milling Company organic flour and Clover Creamery cream

fruit scone

fruit scone

$3.50

rotating flavors *vegan

potato rosemary tart

potato rosemary tart

$5.25Out of stock
seasonal fruit turnover

seasonal fruit turnover

$4.95Out of stock

sweet turnover with seasonal fruit filling

cookies & treats

tarte tatin, slice

tarte tatin, slice

$5.50

local apples from Clendenen's Orchard cooked in a caramel on puff pastry and served with vanilla crème fraîche

tarte tatin 8"

tarte tatin 8"

$40.00

local apples from Clendenen's Orchard cooked in a caramel on puff pastry. comes with vanilla crème fraîche

maple pecan pie

maple pecan pie

$7.95

sweet maple pecan filling inside a house-made pie dough. perfect size for two

petite apple pie

petite apple pie

$6.25

classic double crust apple pie with fresh ground spices, local apples, and house-made pie dough. perfect size for two

bourbon pumpkin pie

bourbon pumpkin pie

$6.25

ppiced bourbon pumpkin filling in a savory shell. perfect size for two

cranberry apple crumble

cranberry apple crumble

$4.00

almond cream and white wine poached pears baked inside a savory tart shell topped with buttery streusel

milky way tart

milky way tart

$3.75

sweet tart with house-made salted caramel, topped with chocolate ganache and a white chocolate design

devil's chip cupcake

devil's chip cupcake

$6.25

Devil's food cake topped with rich chocolate chip cookie buttercream and garnished with dark chocolate ganache and cookie crumbles

éclair

éclair

$3.75

choux pastry filled with vanilla bean custard and topped with rich chocolate ganache and a white chocolate design

chocolate pudding

chocolate pudding

$4.65

classic chocolate pudding topped with chantilly cream and chocolate shavings

panna cotta

panna cotta

$6.00

tangy and delicately set coconut cream, topped with fresh seasonal fruit and featuring Singing Dog vanilla beans. vegan and wheat free

yogurt parfait

yogurt parfait

$6.00

grab-n-go parfait layered in a glass mason jar with house-made yogurt and granola and fresh seasonal fruits

chocolate chip cookie

chocolate chip cookie

$4.50

Brio's version of a classic. a large cookie featuring Rumiano butter, Noel chocolate disks, and a sprinkle of Sel Gris on top

triple ginger cookie

triple ginger cookie

$3.50

Soft and spicy cookies containing three types of ginger

white chocolate cranberry cookie

white chocolate cranberry cookie

$2.75

soft buttery cookie speckled with fresh cranberries, white chocolate and orange zest

earl grey w/ caramel macaron

earl grey w/ caramel macaron

$2.15

an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic

chamomile honey macaron

chamomile honey macaron

$2.15

an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic

chocolate mint macaron

chocolate mint macaron

$2.15

an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic.

matcha ginger macaron

matcha ginger macaron

$2.15Out of stock

an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic

brownie

brownie

$4.75

rich chocolate brownie with walnuts, topped with chocolate ganache. Features Noel Chocolate and Rumiano butter

brownie bite

brownie bite

$1.25

a small serving of our rich chocolate and walnut brownie

opera cake

opera cake

$4.45

thin layers of almond sponge cake soaked with coffee syrup, coffee buttercream, and chocolate ganache stacked on top of each other and finished with white chocolate "Opera"

banana bread, slice

banana bread, slice

$3.00

a classic comfort speckled with walnuts

banana bread loaf

banana bread loaf

$21.00

a whole loaf of our classic banana bread

lemon cream tart

lemon cream tart

$3.75

sweet tart shell filled with tart lemon cream and topped with chantilly cream

cakes

lemon meringue cake, slice

lemon meringue cake, slice

$5.25Out of stock

a slice of our lemon meringue cake

pumpkin cheesecake, slice

$5.25

perfectly spiced pumpkin cheesecake on top of our house-made Graham cracker crust, garnished with chantilly cream, dried flowers, and candied cranberries

pumpkin cheesecake, 6"

$30.00

perfectly spiced pumpkin cheesecake on top of our house-made Graham cracker crust, garnished with chantilly cream, dried flowers, and candied cranberries

soufflé cake, slice

soufflé cake, slice

$5.50

a slice of our rich flourless chocolate cake

soufflé cake, 6"

soufflé cake, 6"

$35.00Out of stock

a rich single layer flourless chocolate cake baked on a bed of pecans, topped with chocolate ganache and finished with a white chocolate design and pecans

German chocolate, slice

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate cake filled and frosted with a creamy toasted coconut pecan frosting, finished with chocolate rosettes *Vegan

German chocolate 6"

German chocolate 6"

$30.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake filled and frosted with a creamy toasted coconut pecan frosting, finished with chocolate rosettes *Vegan

Brio Breadworks

apricot ginger brioche

apricot ginger brioche

$8.25Out of stock
brioche buns

brioche buns

$7.00Out of stock

package of 4

pumpkin brioche

pumpkin brioche

$8.25Out of stock
cranberry walnut levain

cranberry walnut levain

$8.25
focaccia

focaccia

$7.25
focaccia folie

focaccia folie

$6.00

package of 4

Italian long

$6.50Out of stock
kalmata olive

kalmata olive

$7.50
ladybugs

ladybugs

$4.50

package of 4

multigrain

multigrain

$7.75Out of stock
cocoa rye

cocoa rye

$8.25Out of stock
New York rye

New York rye

$7.00Out of stock
pain au levain

pain au levain

$6.75Out of stock
pain au levain, large

pain au levain, large

$8.75Out of stock
?

?

$8.25Out of stock
rustic italian

rustic italian

$6.50Out of stock
seeded baguette

seeded baguette

$6.50Out of stock

sliced semolina

$8.25Out of stock
sour french

sour french

$6.50Out of stock
sweet baguette

sweet baguette

$4.50
sweet french

sweet french

$6.50Out of stock

hoagie

$5.50Out of stock
walnut levain

walnut levain

$7.25
whole wheat honey sourdough

whole wheat honey sourdough

$7.75Out of stock
potato garlic herb

potato garlic herb

$8.25Out of stock

sparkling, white & rosé by the bottle

prosecco Sommariva 750ml

$28.00

from the veneto region of Italy. dry, crisp, and light with class and balance.

Champagne Fourny 375ml

$36.00Out of stock

Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. impeccable and elegant champagne style from the amazing Fourney brothers, with a fine bead, rich, deep aromatics, and a complex mineralogy emphasizing freshness and purity.

Sauv Blanc Trinity River 750ml

$30.00Out of stock

Sauvignon blanc with 5% Semillon. white Bordeaux style, wet slate, gooseberry, citrus, lingering mineralogy reminiscent of sea spray.

Chardonnay Macon Villages blanc 750ml

$33.00Out of stock

a limestone terroir that is more marly than stony contributes a grainy mineralogy, with soft tones of Anjou pears and honeysuckle and a long, zesty finish

Chardonnay Trinity River 750ml

$32.00

floral, fruity nose, followed by green apple, hazelnut; a crisp non-baked chardonnay

Cheverny, Salvard 750ml

$29.00

85% Sauvignon Blanc, 15% Chardonnay. fresh, vibrant, and balanced - crispy, elegant notes of fresh peas, lemongrass, honeysuckle, and citrus oil. elegant quality at a value price.

Bordeaux Graves blanc 750ml

$32.00Out of stock

75% Semillon, 20% Sauvignon Blanc, 5% Muscadelle. a rich, full aromatic mid palate complements the clean finish. The perfect go-to white pairs well with anything from fish to poultry, picnic fare to Indian curry.

Farone Valle d'Itria 750ml

$18.00Out of stock

*sale*- was $32 stimulating dry white that is crisp, floral, herbaceous, and cleansing from Sicily

Vermentino North Story 750ml

$22.00Out of stock

*sale* was $32 a delicious Vermentino from Arcata's own Pat Knittel

Pinot Blanc, Meyer Foné 750ml

$19.00Out of stock

*sale* - was $29 crisp yet fruity, from Alsace

Gris de Gris rosé 750ml

$28.00

Grenache Gris dominated rose, bright, lively, zesty, round and slides down the throat with effortless abandon

reds by the bottle

Côtes du Rhône, Kermit Lynch 750ml

$28.00

48% Grenache, 35% Syrah, 8% Carignan, 6% Cinsault, 3% Mourvedre. packed with flavors of black olives, herbs, and blackberries, far more complex and refined than you expect given the price. perfectly balanced acid and tannins, a typical southern Rhone.

Black Bear Trinity River 750ml

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon blend with Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Malbec. blackberry, currants, pepper, and cedar box. Smooth, rich, long finish

Pinot Noir Briceland 750ml

$48.00

lovely medium red. almost-ripe cherry, some rose petal, a touch of rhubarb, a whiff of raspberry coulis. tannins fully integrated.

Beaujolais, Côte de Brouilly 750ml

$32.00

a delicious cru Beaujolais at a Beaujolais-Villages price. the hillside vineyard on the ancient volcano Mont Brouilly gives a flawless balance of tannin, acidity, and juicy Gamay fruit.

Pigeoulet (Greache-Syrah) 750ml

$32.00

80% Grenache, 10% Syrah, 5% Carignan, 5% Cinsault. versatile and generous, with abundant aromas of blackberries, herbs, and licorice

Burgundy Côte de Nuits Villages 750 ml

$38.00

a Côtes de Nuits Villages that tastes more like Nuits-St-Georges than village Burgundy. deeply colored, highly aromatic, full and complex Pinot Noir.

Eloro, Rio Favara 750ml

$20.00

*sale*- was $40 rustic charm and southern Sicilian soul in a chewy red!

Pays D'Oc, Mas Champart (Cab Franc, Syrah, Carrignan) 750ml

$28.00

beer and cider by the bottle

Eel River IPA

Eel River IPA

$3.50Out of stock
guava hop cider

guava hop cider

$8.50Out of stock

Humboldt Cider Company 6.2% ABV, 16oz. semi-dry single varietal fresh apple flavor and aroma

Flying Goat coffee beans

Cafe Brio blend

Cafe Brio blend

$15.00

whole bean coffee, roasted fresh weekly, 12oz

espresso No. 9

espresso No. 9

$15.00

whole bean coffee, roasted fresh weekly, 12oz

decaf espresso

decaf espresso

$15.00

whole bean coffee, roasted fresh weekly, 12oz

single origin offering

single origin offering

$16.35

whole bean coffee, roasted fresh weekly, 12oz: currently Costa Rica -- Ricardo Perez medium roast

coffee accessories

Cafe Brio mug

Cafe Brio mug

$20.00Out of stock

unique and locally made mugs by Carla Hayes

ceramic coffee dripper

ceramic coffee dripper

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Monday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Friday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Casual Cafe & Bakery, Breakfast, Lunch, Pastries, quality coffee, beer & wine

Location

791 G Street, Arcata, CA 95521

Directions

Cafe Brio image
Cafe Brio image
Cafe Brio image
Cafe Brio image

