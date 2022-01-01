Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Brewpubs & Breweries

Cafecito

159 Reviews

$$

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Popular Items

Carne - Classic Empanada
Humita - Classic Empanada
Alfajorcitos 4 PACK

Soft Drinks

Acqua Panna

$5.00

$5.00
Limonata (San Pellegrino lemon soda)

$3.00Out of stock

$3.00Out of stock
Aranciata (San Pellegrino orange soda)

$3.00

$3.00
Zia Soda (local)

$3.25

$3.25
San Pellegrino (Large Glass Bottle)

$5.00

$5.00

San Pellegrino Medium

$3.50

Milk Glass (12oz)

$3.00

Perrier (330ml)

$3.00

1724 Tonic

$3.50

Coffee

House Brewed Coffee

$3.50

$3.50
Cappuccino

$4.00

$4.00
Latte

$4.50

$4.50
Dulce De Leche Latte

$5.00

$5.00

Americano

$3.60
Chai

$5.00

$5.00

Mate Latte

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50
Decaf Coffee

$3.50

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.25

Cafe con leche

$3.50

Kids Milk (In To Go Cup)

$3.00

Tea and Mate

Mate Latte

$4.50

$4.50
Iced Black Tea

$3.00

$3.00

Iced Mate

$3.75
Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00

$4.00
Iced Mate - Tereré

$4.00

$4.00

Artful Tea Cup To Go

$4.25

Juice, Lemonade, Smoothies

Fresh squeezed orange juice

$6.95
Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Banana smoothie with your choice of milk, additional berries, dulce de leche or chocolate

Specialty Juice

$9.00

Refill

Black Tea Refill

Hibiscus Tea Refill

Iced Coffee Refill

Hot Coffee Refill

Iced Mate Refill

DESSERT & BAKED GOODS

Alfajorcitos

$1.75
Alfajorcitos 4 PACK

Alfajorcitos 4 PACK

$6.00

House baked sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche. Rolled in coconut.

Flan with Dulce de Leche

Flan with Dulce de Leche

$10.00

House made flan with imported Dulce de Leche

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

House made flourless coconut cake

Uno Panqueque

$8.00

Dos Panqueques

$12.50
Pasta Frola

Pasta Frola

$5.00

Our Pasta Frola is a sweet-tart made of Dulce de Membrillo (also known as quince paste) which is a sweet, thick jelly made of the pulp of the quince fruit

Banana Bread

$4.00

$4.00
Budin de limón

Budin de limón

$4.00

Lemon loaf slice

Medialuna

Medialuna

$3.00

Butter Croissant

Pepas

$1.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$6.50

Dulce Cheesecake

$10.00

Buddin De Medualuna

$10.00

served a la mode with Vanilla Ice cream

Strawberry Sabayon

$10.00

Cachafaz

$5.00

EMPANADAS

Carne - Classic Empanada

Carne - Classic Empanada

$3.75

Ground Beef, Onions, and Spices.

Jamon y Queso - Classic Empanada

$3.75

Baked Ham and Cheese.

$3.75

Baked Ham and Cheese.

Verdura - Classic Empanada

$3.75

Baked Spinach and Ricotta.

$3.75

Baked Spinach and Ricotta.

Humita - Classic Empanada

$3.75
Vegan - Classic Empanada

$3.75

Black bean and sweet potato

$3.75

Black bean and sweet potato

Santa Fe - Specialty Empanada

$4.50

$4.50
Tango - Specialty Empanada

$4.50

$4.50

Gluten Free - Carne

$4.50

Gluten Free - Humita

$4.50

Gluten Free - Vegan

$4.50

Soup and Empanadas

$11.00
Lesmeyun

Lesmeyun

$11.00

Typical middle eastern empanada filled with ground beef, bell-pepper, onion and turmeric.

Breakfast Empanada

Breakfast Empanada

$13.50

Big empanada filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, pork sausage, and provolone cheese. Served with chimichurri, green chile sauce, and a mixed green salad.

Empanada Sampler

Empanada Sampler

$13.00

Choice of 3 classic empanadas served with mixed green salad. Please clarify your selection below from these options ( Carne, Verdura, Humita, Jamon y Queso, Empanaditas De Ricotta, Vegan)

Empanada Sampler SPECIALTY

Empanada Sampler SPECIALTY

$15.00

Choice of 3 specialty empanadas served with mixed green salad. Please clarify your selection below from these options (Santa Fe, Tango, Gluten Free)

10 CLASSIC Empanadas

10 CLASSIC Empanadas

$36.00+

An assortment of 10 baked classic empanadas. Please clarify your selection below from these options ( Carne, Verdura, Humita, Jamon y Queso, Empanaditas De Ricotta, Vegan, Tuna)

10 SPECIALTY Empanadas

10 SPECIALTY Empanadas

$38.00+

An assortment of 10 baked specialty empanadas. Please clarify your selection below from these options ( Santa Fe - organic chicken breast and green chile, Tango - steak & potato, Gluten-Free - corn and cheesy poblano).

Dulce de Leche & Pecan Empanada

$4.50

Dulce de Leche and Pecan empanada

$4.50

Dulce de Leche and Pecan empanada

Membrillo & Cheese Empanada

$4.50

Dulce de membrillo empanada

$4.50

Dulce de membrillo empanada

Happy Hour

Bunuelos

$6.00

Provoleta

$6.00

Hummus

$6.00

Josh Cabernet

$6.00

Potrero Chardonnay

$6.00

Calcu Rose

$6.00

B&A Hazy IPA

$6.00

B&A Pilsner

$6.00

SF 7K IPA

$6.00

SF Oktoberfest

$6.00
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Coffee House and Restaurant at The Trailhead Blending Culture, Coffee & Delicious Food

Website

Location

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

