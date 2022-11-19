Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café Piña

review star

No reviews yet

River Centre Landing

Jasper, IN 47546

Popular Items

Iced Lattes
THE MORNIN' BURRITO
Hot Lattes

Year Round

Breakfast your way

$12.99

Build your own breakfast platter. Includes 2 eggs any style, choice of protein, choice of side and choice of bread.

Avocado & Egg Toast

$10.50

Choice of Bread toasted, mashed avocado with Mike's hot honey, cream cheese, seasoned to perfection and topped with a sunny side up egg!

VEGAN Avocado Toast

$11.00

Pancakes

The OG

$9.00

3 of our original buttermilk pancakes

Piña Colada Stack

$14.00

A favorite tropical vacation frozen beverage turned into a stack of homemade pancakes. Served with a delicious spiked vanilla rum sauce. Topped with toasted coconut, pineapple and whipped cream.

Pancake of the week

$12.00

New pancake flavor every week

French Toast

Crunchy French Toast

$12.99

A twist on the classic. Our custard like French toast is battered in a secret 4 milk mixture and breaded with crushed up corn flakes before being cooked to perfection. Served with syrup and topped with a strawberry/blueberry mixture.

Fruity Pebbles

$12.99

A twist on the classic. Our custard like French toast is battered in a secret 4 milk mixture and breaded with chef Claudia's favorite childhood cereal, fruity pebbles before being cooked to perfection. Served with a cream cheese sauce and topped with a berry mix.

French Toast : Flavor of the week

$12.99

New French toast flavor every week

Regular French Toast

$5.00+

Eggs & Bowls

Build your own omelette

$12.00

Customize your own omelette!

The Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.50

A three meat three egg omelette consisting of ham, bacon and chicken sausage. Can't forget the cheese!

Veggie Galore

$12.00

A veggie stuffed Omelette with cheese

Yogurt Parfait

$12.50

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Perfect appetizer to share. (2-4 people) Never the same board, chef's choice

Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Fries w/ 2 Dips

$12.00

Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Fries w/ 2 Dips Bacon Aioli Dip & Whipped Maple Cream Cheese Dip

Pre-Hibernation Sampler

$14.00

Fried Ravioli, Zucchini Fries & Breaded Meat Cannelloni served w/ warm marinara

Elote Queso Dip w/Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

$15.00

Creamy melty queso, charred roasted corn, fresh jalapeño, garlic Garnished w/cilantro and chili powder. YUM!

Salads

The Fall Harvest

$8.00+

Harvest Salad Blend, Brussel Sprouts-Kohlrabi-Carrot Mix, Dried Cranberries, Parmesan, Candied Pecans and Flame Roasted Apples

Autumn Feels

$7.00+

Harvest Salad Blend, Crumbled Gongazola, Walnuts, Pomegranate Seeds and Pears

Pumpkin Goddess

$8.00+

Spinach, Roasted Maple Sweet Potato, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado, Feta Crumbles...served w/a in housemade Pumpkin Goddess Dressing

Entrees

THE MORNIN' BURRITO

$12.50

A 14" TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHORIZO. COLBY-TACK. SCRAMBLED EGGS & BLACK BEANS. SERVED & GARNISHED WITH AVOCADO, SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GREEN ONION

CAFÉ PIÑA'S COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$15.00

SMOTHERED WITH A HOUSE MADE BLACK PEPPER & SAUSAGE WHITE GRAVY ON CHEDDAR CHEESE MASHED POTATOES AND TOPPED WITH A SUNNY SIDE UP EGG

AUTUMN SUNSHINE BURGER

$16.00

AN ALL BEEF HAND PATTIED ½ LB PATTY TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE BACON. A SUNNY SIDE UP EGG ON A CROISSANT BUN A BACON JAM AIOLI. * INCLUDES ONE SIDE

BIRRIA RAMEN

$16.00

FRESH RAMEN NOODLES SWIMMING IN A FLAVORFUL IN HOUSE MADE BEEF BROTH, TOPPED WITH SHREDDED BEEF AKA: BIRRIA, BOILED EGG, CILANTRO, ONION AND SERVED WITH LIMES & A CHILI OIL

CHILAQUILES CON HUEVOS

$15.00

(pronounced chee-lah-key-less) Corn tortilla chips smothered in a salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled red onions, Mexican sour cream, avocado and 2 sunny side up eggs

(VEGAN)THE GREEN DREAM TACOS

$16.00

Soyrizo, Simply Eggless Eggs, Guacamole, Shredded Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream served on Yellow Corn Tortillas with Micro Greens and a side of Salsa

Soup and Sandwich

SOUP + SANDWICH

$5.00+

SOUP OF THE WEEK + SANDWICH : Prices Vary -FALL CHICKEN & TURKEY SALAD -ROASTED CHICKPEA & HUMMUS VEGGIE WRAP -THREE CHEESE CROISSANT BUN GRILLED CHEESE

SOUP ONLY

$5.00+

THREE CHEESE CROISSANT BUN GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

ROASTED CHICKPEA & HUMMUS VEGGIE WRAP

$8.00+

FALL CHICKEN & TURKEY SALAD

$8.00+

N/A Drinks

Small Batch Lemonade

$2.50
Small Batch Sweet Tea

$2.50
Lucky Club Diet Cola

$2.50
Lucky Club Cola

$2.50
Bubble Up

$2.50
Dad's Root Beer

$2.50
House Coffee

$2.50
Iced Lattes

$4.50+
Hot Lattes

$4.50+
Espresso Shot

$2.75+

Americano

$4.00
Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Chai Latte

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Everfresh Orange Juice

$2.75

Iced House Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$1.50
Hot Tea

$2.50
Dirty Chai

$5.50+
Dirty Matcha

$5.50+

DECAFF COFFEE

$2.00
Dad's Red Cream Soda

$2.50
Small Batch Unsweetened Tea

$2.50
Hot Chocolate

$6.00+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Side Items

3 Piece Bacon

$3.00

Eggs

$1.50+

Potatoes or Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$5.00

Toast

$1.00+

Extra Chips or Crackers

$0.75

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Small Parfait

$7.00

3pc Chicken Sausage

$3.50

Avocado

$2.00

Ham Steak

$4.00

Desserts & Pastries

Cake Balls

$1.50+Out of stock
Danish

$3.00+Out of stock
Turnover

$4.00+
Chocolate Croissant

$3.00+Out of stock
Lemon Fruit Tarts

$4.00Out of stock

Puff pastry topped with cream cheese, lemon curd and mixed berries. Dusted with powder sugar!

Gluten Free Cake Balls

$1.50+Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll Cake

$3.50Out of stock
Gluten Free Muffins

$3.00Out of stock
Gluten Free Nutella No Bakes Chocolate Chip

$4.00Out of stock
Gluten Free Blueberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock
Italian Cream Cake

$5.00Out of stock
Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Almond Croissants

$4.00Out of stock
Macarons

$1.50+Out of stock
Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock
Maple Pecan French Toast Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Mini GF Muffin

$2.00

Mini Croissants, Mini Cinnamon Roll, Mini Apple Bite

Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Spiked Lattes

Iced Lattes

$7.00+

Hot Lattes

$7.00+

Spiked House Coffee

$6.00+

Decaf Coffee

Mimosas

Single Mimosa

$6.00

Whole Champagne Bottle

$18.00

Cocktails

Blood Orange Margarita

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00+
Sunday5:45 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:45 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Café Piña is a new restaurant in Jasper, IN, with a focus on creative, seasonal, and fresh foods.

Website

Location

River Centre Landing, Jasper, IN 47546

Directions

