Cahill Diner

Breakfast

CAJUN BREAKFAST

CAJUN BREAKFAST

$11.95

Two eggs over easy on top of hash browns mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & cheese, smothered in Hollandaise sauce, finished with Cajun spice & served with toast.

CAHILL SLAM

CAHILL SLAM

$13.75

Choice of French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style, two meats, & hash browns. Served with toast.

MINNESOTA RANCHER

MINNESOTA RANCHER

$12.45

Two eggs any style with hash browns & choice of sausage, bacon, or ham.

MEAT & EGGS

MEAT & EGGS

$10.50

Two eggs any style & choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with toast.

MIXED MESS

MIXED MESS

$12.85

Hash browns, onions, peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & served with toast.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$13.25

Served with hash browns, eggs & toast, topped with country sausage gravy.

MUFASA’S CORNED BEEF

MUFASA’S CORNED BEEF

$12.95

Traditional corned-beef hash, & two eggs any style, served with toast.

Cahill SANDWICH

Cahill SANDWICH

$10.00

Toasted English muffin, scrambled egg with cheese and choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Served with hashbrowns

M&M SANDWICH MELT

$12.45

Scrambled eggs, ham with Swiss and American cheese served on grilled sourdough bread; served with

OH MY GOSH BREAKFAST

OH MY GOSH BREAKFAST

$12.35

Hash browns topped with diced ham, green peppers, & onions, served with two eggs any style & toast.

BISCUITS & GRAVY

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.45

Two country biscuits topped with white sausage gravy.

TEX MEX

TEX MEX

$12.55

Hash browns mixed with black beans, chorizo, & two scrambled eggs. Topped with cheese & wrapped in a warm tortilla with a side of salsa & sour cream.

TATER TOT BOWL

$13.05

Tater tots topped with chorizo, onions, scrambled eggs, peppers finished with our creamy hollandaise sauce served with toast

STEAK & EGGS

STEAK & EGGS

$14.45

Tenderloin steak served with two eggs any style, & hash browns. Served with toast.

EGGS BENEDICT

EGGS BENEDICT

$12.35

English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.

STEAK EGGS BENEDICT

STEAK EGGS BENEDICT

$13.35

English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.

HOT AND SPICY BOWL

$13.35

Tater tots, steak, chorizo, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, scrambled eggs all topped with hollandaise sauce served with toast

APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST

APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST

$13.25

Served with eggs and meat

SWEET MOODY

SWEET MOODY

$12.95

Two eggs any style served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham & two slices of French toast.

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$13.95

Belgium waffle, topped with chicken fingers and sausage gravy

BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO

BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO

$12.75

Served with eggs & meat.

FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST

FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST

$10.35

Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.

HONEYMOONER

HONEYMOONER

$13.25

Two pancakes, two eggs any style, & choice of bacon or sausage.

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$10.35

Three buttermilk pancakes.

Single Waffle

$10.00
CAJUN OMELET

CAJUN OMELET

$15.25

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, andouille sausage, & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & Cajun spice.

DENVER OMELET

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, sautéed onions, peppers, ham, tomatoes & mushrooms, topped with cheese.

FIESTA OMELET

FIESTA OMELET

$12.95

Chorizo sausage, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cheese, jalapenos & a side of salsa.

GRAND OMELET

GRAND OMELET

$13.50

Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

GYRO OMELET

GYRO OMELET

$13.50

Gyro meat, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of cucumber sauce.

KING KONG OMELET

KING KONG OMELET

$13.75

Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & ham topped with sausage gravy.

MEAT & CHEESE OMELET

MEAT & CHEESE OMELET

$12.75

Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & cheddar cheese.

VEGGIE OMELET

VEGGIE OMELET

$12.35

Sautéed onions, green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

PHILLY OMELET

$13.50

Cheese Omelette

$10.75

Lunch Group

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.95

Choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions.

Juicy Suzy

Juicy Suzy

$12.05
MEATY CHEESY BURGER

MEATY CHEESY BURGER

$12.35

Bacon, Swiss cheese & American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

SUPER CAHILL BURGER

SUPER CAHILL BURGER

$13.25

Topped with bacon, BBQ sauce & choice of cheese, topped with an onion ring.

LITTLE ADAM BURGER

LITTLE ADAM BURGER

$11.25

1/4 lb. burger with all the works: cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Ze's Sauce.

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$12.25

Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.

CHEESE CURD BACON BURGER

$13.25

Topped with American cheese, bacon, Cahill sauce and cheese curd

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$12.55

Grilled rye bread topped with Swiss cheese & fried onions.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$12.25

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye bread.

CLUBHOUSE

CLUBHOUSE

$11.95

Thinly sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on toasted white bread.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$10.75

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on toasted white bread.

Grilled Cheese Sand

$9.95
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.

THE GYRO BURGER

$13.95

1⁄2 lb Angus beef burger, topped with gyro meat, Swiss cheese, and fried onions 12.95

GYRO SANDWICH

GYRO SANDWICH

$12.95

Thinly sliced gyro meat, lettuce, onion & tomatoes served on pita bread. Topped with cucumber sauce.

STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH

STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH

$12.85

Tenderloin steak sautéed with onions, peppers, & topped with Swiss cheese.

HALF SANDWICH & SOUP

$11.25

Choice of turkey & swiss, ham & cheese or grilled cheese. Served with chicken wild rice or cup of the day.

CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH

$13.25

Seasoned chicken sautéed with onions, green peppers and jalapenos, topped with Swiss cheese, served on a grilled hoagie

COD SANDWICH

$11.75

Beer battered cod topped with lettuce and tomatoes, served with tarter sauce

ZESTY ZEE SALAD

ZESTY ZEE SALAD

$11.75

Marinated Cajun chicken breast, black beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chili lime dressing

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$12.05

Seasoned taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives & cheddar cheese in a taco shell. Served with salsa & sour cream.

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$11.75

Ham, turkey, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, diced eggs & cheddar cheese; served with your choice of dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$4.80

A classic house salad featuring crisp lettuce, tomatoes,

CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER

CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER

$13.25

Breaded chicken strips, served with fries and coleslaw

FISH & FRIES

FISH & FRIES

$11.85

beer battered cod topped with lettuce and tomatoes, served with tarter sauce

CUP OF SOUP

$4.25
BOWL OF SOUP

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.00

Side ColeSlaw

$3.00

Kids Menu

MICKEY PANCAKE

$7.00

KIDS PANCAKE MEAL

$7.00

1 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

2 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

Cheeseburger served with Fries.

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers served with fries.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Sides/Apps

TWO EGGS

$2.50

SD Biscuit

$3.00

ONE EGG

$1.50

1 Pancake

$3.25

2 Pancakes

$5.75

1 French Toast

$3.25

2 French Toast

$6.00

SIDE APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST

$6.75

Side Meat

$4.75

SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON OR TURKEY BACON

HASH BROWNS

$4.50

OATMEAL

$7.00

With brown sugar & raisins, served with choice of toast

CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.75

1/2 ORDER BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.05

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

TOAST

$2.50

Wheat, Sour Dough, or Marble Rye

GYRO MEAT

$5.75

Fruit

$3.25

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.00

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$2.00

CHEESE CURDS

$10.75

Bite size pieces of cheese, fried golden brown.

Basket Of Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket Of Tater Tots

$6.00

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Side ColeSlaw

$2.00

Beverages

COFFEE

$3.25

DECAF COFFEE

$3.25

HOT TEA

$3.25

HOT COCOA

$3.00

White MILK

$2.00+

Chocolate or White

SODA FLOATS

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Tomato Juice

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Dessert

Special Dessert

$3.50

Muffin

$3.50
APPLE PIE

APPLE PIE

$5.00
CINNAMON CARAMEL ROLL

CINNAMON CARAMEL ROLL

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Directions

