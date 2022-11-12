- Home
Cahill Diner
6504 Cahill Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Popular Items
Breakfast
CAJUN BREAKFAST
Two eggs over easy on top of hash browns mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & cheese, smothered in Hollandaise sauce, finished with Cajun spice & served with toast.
CAHILL SLAM
Choice of French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style, two meats, & hash browns. Served with toast.
MINNESOTA RANCHER
Two eggs any style with hash browns & choice of sausage, bacon, or ham.
MEAT & EGGS
Two eggs any style & choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with toast.
MIXED MESS
Hash browns, onions, peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & served with toast.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
Served with hash browns, eggs & toast, topped with country sausage gravy.
MUFASA’S CORNED BEEF
Traditional corned-beef hash, & two eggs any style, served with toast.
Cahill SANDWICH
Toasted English muffin, scrambled egg with cheese and choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Served with hashbrowns
M&M SANDWICH MELT
Scrambled eggs, ham with Swiss and American cheese served on grilled sourdough bread; served with
OH MY GOSH BREAKFAST
Hash browns topped with diced ham, green peppers, & onions, served with two eggs any style & toast.
BISCUITS & GRAVY
Two country biscuits topped with white sausage gravy.
TEX MEX
Hash browns mixed with black beans, chorizo, & two scrambled eggs. Topped with cheese & wrapped in a warm tortilla with a side of salsa & sour cream.
TATER TOT BOWL
Tater tots topped with chorizo, onions, scrambled eggs, peppers finished with our creamy hollandaise sauce served with toast
STEAK & EGGS
Tenderloin steak served with two eggs any style, & hash browns. Served with toast.
EGGS BENEDICT
English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.
STEAK EGGS BENEDICT
English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.
HOT AND SPICY BOWL
Tater tots, steak, chorizo, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, scrambled eggs all topped with hollandaise sauce served with toast
APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST
Served with eggs and meat
SWEET MOODY
Two eggs any style served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham & two slices of French toast.
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
Belgium waffle, topped with chicken fingers and sausage gravy
BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO
Served with eggs & meat.
FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST
Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.
HONEYMOONER
Two pancakes, two eggs any style, & choice of bacon or sausage.
PANCAKES
Three buttermilk pancakes.
Single Waffle
CAJUN OMELET
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, andouille sausage, & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & Cajun spice.
DENVER OMELET
Scrambled eggs, sautéed onions, peppers, ham, tomatoes & mushrooms, topped with cheese.
FIESTA OMELET
Chorizo sausage, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cheese, jalapenos & a side of salsa.
GRAND OMELET
Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
GYRO OMELET
Gyro meat, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of cucumber sauce.
KING KONG OMELET
Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & ham topped with sausage gravy.
MEAT & CHEESE OMELET
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & cheddar cheese.
VEGGIE OMELET
Sautéed onions, green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
PHILLY OMELET
Cheese Omelette
Lunch Group
CLASSIC BURGER
Choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions.
Juicy Suzy
MEATY CHEESY BURGER
Bacon, Swiss cheese & American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
SUPER CAHILL BURGER
Topped with bacon, BBQ sauce & choice of cheese, topped with an onion ring.
LITTLE ADAM BURGER
1/4 lb. burger with all the works: cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Ze's Sauce.
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.
CHEESE CURD BACON BURGER
Topped with American cheese, bacon, Cahill sauce and cheese curd
PATTY MELT
Grilled rye bread topped with Swiss cheese & fried onions.
REUBEN
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye bread.
CLUBHOUSE
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on toasted white bread.
B.L.T.
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on toasted white bread.
Grilled Cheese Sand
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
THE GYRO BURGER
1⁄2 lb Angus beef burger, topped with gyro meat, Swiss cheese, and fried onions 12.95
GYRO SANDWICH
Thinly sliced gyro meat, lettuce, onion & tomatoes served on pita bread. Topped with cucumber sauce.
STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH
Tenderloin steak sautéed with onions, peppers, & topped with Swiss cheese.
HALF SANDWICH & SOUP
Choice of turkey & swiss, ham & cheese or grilled cheese. Served with chicken wild rice or cup of the day.
CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH
Seasoned chicken sautéed with onions, green peppers and jalapenos, topped with Swiss cheese, served on a grilled hoagie
COD SANDWICH
Beer battered cod topped with lettuce and tomatoes, served with tarter sauce
ZESTY ZEE SALAD
Marinated Cajun chicken breast, black beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chili lime dressing
TACO SALAD
Seasoned taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives & cheddar cheese in a taco shell. Served with salsa & sour cream.
CHEF SALAD
Ham, turkey, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, diced eggs & cheddar cheese; served with your choice of dressing.
HOUSE SALAD
A classic house salad featuring crisp lettuce, tomatoes,
CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER
Breaded chicken strips, served with fries and coleslaw
FISH & FRIES
beer battered cod topped with lettuce and tomatoes, served with tarter sauce
CUP OF SOUP
BOWL OF SOUP
Side ColeSlaw
Kids Menu
Sides/Apps
TWO EGGS
SD Biscuit
ONE EGG
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes
1 French Toast
2 French Toast
SIDE APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST
Side Meat
SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON OR TURKEY BACON
HASH BROWNS
OATMEAL
With brown sugar & raisins, served with choice of toast
CORNED BEEF HASH
1/2 ORDER BISCUITS & GRAVY
ENGLISH MUFFIN
TOAST
Wheat, Sour Dough, or Marble Rye
GYRO MEAT
Fruit
SAUSAGE GRAVY
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
CHEESE CURDS
Bite size pieces of cheese, fried golden brown.
Basket Of Fries
Onion Rings
Basket Of Tater Tots
Coffee Mug
Side ColeSlaw
Beverages
COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
HOT TEA
HOT COCOA
White MILK
Chocolate or White
SODA FLOATS
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Fanta
Root Beer
Mellow Yellow
Vanilla Shake
Strawberry Shake
Chocolate Shake
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076