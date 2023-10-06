Carbone's Pizza Rosemount
14550 South Robert Trail
Rosemount, MN 55068
Food Menu
Appetizers
3 Piece Pretzle
Super soft, served with a side of melted cheddar cheese or honey mustard.
6 Piece Pretzle
Super soft, served with a side of melted cheddar cheese or honey mustard.
Basket Of Fries
Basket Of Tator Tots
A Minnesota favorite, served with seasoned sour cream. Try them loaded (bacon and marble jack cheese) for a n extra $2.00
Basket Of Waffle Fries
A Rosemount favorite! Served with homemade seasoned sour cream.
Boneless Wings
A white meat chicken , battered & deep fried. Toss in your choice of sauce.
Cheese Curds
All white cheese from Elsworth, WI. Deep fried and served with a homemade marinara sauce.
Chicken Drummies
Mix of drummies and wings battered, seasoned and deep fried served with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Strips
5 Deep fried chicken strips, served with your choice of sauce
Chips and cheese and homemade salsa
Chips And Homemade Salsa
Full Cheese Bread
Toasted Vienna bread with homemade garlic butter smothered with mozzarella cheese, served with Carbone's secret sauce
Full Garlic Bread
Toasted Vienna bread with homemade garlic butter, served with Carbone's secret sauce
Full Pizza Fry
A Classic Carbone's Favorite; Golden crust topped with homemade garlic butter, spices and mozzarella cheese, served with Carbone's secret sauce
Half Cheese Bread
Toasted Vienna bread with homemade garlic butter smothered with mozzarella cheese, served with Carbone's secret sauce
Half Garlic Bread
Toasted Vienna bread with homemade garlic butter, served with Carbone's secret sauce
Half Pizza Fry
A Classic Carbone's Favorite; Golden crust topped with homemade garlic butter, spices and mozzarella cheese, served with Carbone's secret sauce
Irish Wings
Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites
Deep fried mac & cheese bites with a kick.
Jalapeno Poppers
Deep fried jalapeno loaded with cream cheese, served with ranch dressing
Mini Corn Dog
A Midwest Favorite
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with Carbone's secret sauce
Nacho's
Tortilla Chips topped with tomatoes, black olive, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Onion Rings
A family favorite! Battered and deep fried
Pepperoni Pizza Bread
Four Slices of Garlic bread with Carbone's secret sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni
Potato Skins
Topped with bacon bits, green onion and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream
Quesadillas
Two flour tortillas filled will cheese and your choice of beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and homemade salsa
Ravioli Cheese Squares
Deep fried ravioli squares stuffed with a 4 cheese blend. Served with Carbones secret sauce.
Southwest Egg Roll
Deep fried egg rolls filled with chicken, cheese, spinach, black bean. Served with a homemade southwest ranch sauce
Salads
Antipasto Salad
A Carbone's original: Crispy lettuce, salami, pepperoni, bell peppers, black olives, green olives, cheese, tomatoes and croutons.
Carbone's Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons. Toss in Buffalo or Asian Zing at no cost
Chef Salad
Slices of tender turkey breast and ham, crisp lettuce with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cheese and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese. Tomatoes, croutons with a side of our Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped, onion, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Served with a slice of vienna toast.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled Buffalo or Cajun seasoned shrimp served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce and topped with red onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers and pepper jack cheese.
Side Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and croutons.
Taco Salad
Beef or Chicken: Our unique homemade bowl piled high with shredded lettuce, onion, tomatoes, black olive, cheddar cheese, served with fresh salsa and sour cream.
Broasted Chicken
4 Piece Broasted Chicken
6 Piece Broasted Chicken
8 Piece Broasted Chicken
10 Piece Broasted Chicken
12 Piece Broasted Chicken
1/4 Broasted Chicken Dinner
Served with side salad, coleslaw, french fries and toasted vienna bread.
1/2 Broasted Chicken Dinner
Served with side salad, coleslaw, french fries and toasted vienna bread.
Hamburgers
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. of fresh beef cooked to your liking with American cheese, your choice of lettuce, tomato and onion.
Guacamole Burger
1/3 lb. fresh beef cooked to your liking, topped with crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese and our homemade guacamole.
Hamburger
1/3 lb. of fresh beef cooked to your liking with your choice of lettuce, tomato and onion.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
1/3 lb. of fresh beef cooked to your liking, with mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Western Cheddar Burger
1/3 lb. of fresh beef cooked to your liking, topped with cheddar cheese, crisp bacon and a side of BBQ sauce.
Hoagies
Hoagies Half
We start off with a freshly baked white bun, add shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, mayonnaise, and our special dressing.
Hoagies Full
We start off with a freshly baked white bun, add shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, mayonnaise, and our special dressing.
Italian Specialties
Spaghetti
Tender pasta covered with our own homemade italian sauce. Served with a slice vienna toast and a dinner salad. Add melted cheese $.99
Spaghetti With Meatballs
Tender pasta covered with our own homemade italian sauce. Served with a slice vienna toast and a dinner salad. Add melted cheese $.99 Ectra meatballs
Mostaccioli
A generous portion of pasta cobered with our italian sauce. Served with a slice of vienna toast and dinner salad.
Lasagna
Hand layered noodles in a rich tomato sauce with blened cheeses. Served with a slice of vienna toast and dinner salad.
Meatball Sandwich
Sliced homemade meatballs, served on a toasted hoagie bun with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with banana peppers.
Hot Dago
Nana's recipe: delicious 1/2 lb. beef patty covered with Carbone's secret sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served between two slices of vienna bread with banana peppers.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Tender sliced grilled chicken, served over fettuccine noodles with alfredo sauce, with a hint of garlic. Served with a slice of vienna toast and a dinner salad. Try it Cajun Style.
Buffalo Chicken Pasta
Tender sliced chicken served with a generous portion of penne noodles covered with our special blend of alfredo and buffalo sauce. Served with a slice of vienna toast and a dinner salad.
Sandwiches
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef with swiss cheese, stacked on a toasted hoagie bun, served with au jus.
Philly Beef
Sliced beef on a toasted bun with sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers and swiss cheese, served with au jus.
Turkey Dip
Thinly sliced turkey with American cheese, stacked on a toasted hoagie bun, served with au jus.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with tomato, lettuce, onion and american cheese.
Italian Style Chicken Sandwich
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with Carbone's Secret Sauce on a toasted bun with mozzarella cheese.
Mushroom And Swiss Chicken
Tender grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with tomato, lettuce, onion, mushroom and swiss cheese.
Western Chicken
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a toasted bun, topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and a side of BBQ.
Chicken Guacamole
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a toasted bun, topped with crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese and our homemade guacamole.
Fish Sandwich Carbone's Style
Our unique lightly breaded fish sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, melted parmesan cheese and tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese on fresh toasted vienna bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced ham and Melted American cheese on fresh toasted vienna bread.
Grilled Turkey & Cheese
Thinly sliced Turkey melted american cheese on fresh toasted vienna bread.
Clubhouse
A Classic. Thinly sliced ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato, American cheese and mayo. Served on tasted vienna bread.
B.L.T.
Toasted vienna bread, thick bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo.
Chicken Strip Basket
Deep fried chicken strips, served with fries, and your choice of sauce.
Reuben
Oven roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye bread.
Rachel
Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye bread.
Beef Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with beef, refried beans and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and our homemade salsa.
Chicken Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, refried beans and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and our homemade salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a toasted bun, topped with our unique Buffalo sauce. Served with either pepper jack cheese or mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Tacos
Wraps
Asian Zing Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in Asian Zing sauce, shredded lettuce, red onion,
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled Buffalo, tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, red onion, tomatoes,& cheddar cheese.
Carbone's Clubhouse Wrap
Thinly sliced ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomates, American cheese and mayo.
Cheeseburger Wrap
Fresh beef with American cheese and lettuce, tomato and onion.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy or grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing. Tomatoes, parmesan cheese and crushed croutons.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken with sauteed onions, green and red peppers and shredded cheese. Served with a side of our homemade salsa.
Shrimp Wrap
Grilled Buffalo or Cajun seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese.
Half Pint Menu (Kid)
That's A Noodle
Penne noodles in garlic butter topped with parmesan. Served with toasted garlic bread
Kids Boneless Chicken Bites
All White Chicken, battered and deep fried. Served with fries.
Mac-N-Cheese
The original served with toasted garlic bread
Kids Mini Corn Dog With Fries
All beef frank, battered and deep fried.
Kids Spaghetti With Garlic Toast
Nana's recipe, Delicious. Add Meatball $.99
Mini Pizza (Kids)
One topping pizza
Kids Grilled Cheese With Fries
Every kid's favorite
Kids Quesadillas
A flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken.
Kids Chicken Strips With Fries
All White Chicken, battered and deep fried. Served with fries.
Milk 2%
Chocolate Milk
Kids Buffet
Dessert
Lunch Specials
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Grilled Turkey & Cheese
Carbone's Combo Platter
Pick any four Carbone's favorite and get a taste of each. (excludes Nachos, Southwest egg rolls, Quesadilla and pizza fries
Hot Dago
Chef Salad
Kid Buffet
Buffet
Grilled Ham & Cheese
1/2 Turkey Hoagie
1/2 Ham Hoagie
1/2 Salami Hoagie
1/2 Pepperoni Hoagie
1/2 Roast Beef Hoagie
Mexican Menu
Sides
Banana Peppers
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese
Cheese Sauce
Fr. Jalapenos
Guacamole
Pickled Jalapenos
Marinara
Mayo
One Meatball
Ranch
Salsa
Side of Dressings
Side of Seasoned Sour Cream
Side of Sour Cream
French Dressing
Side Fries
Side Waffle fries
Side Onion rings
Side Tots
Coleslaw
Pizzas/Calzones
Mini Pizza
10" Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
SM Gluten Friendly Crust Cheese Pizza
SM House Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper & onions.
SM Super Pie
Our specialty: sausage, pepperoni, salami,Canadian bacon,mushrooms, black and green olives, green peppers, onions, hot banana peppers and tomatoes
SM Meat Eaters
Sausage, pepperoni, Italian Salami, Canadian bacon and bacon.
SM Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, onions, bacon bits, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
SM Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black and green olives.
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
SM Mashed Potato
Garlic mashed potatoes, alfredo sauce, bacon bits, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Garnished with green onions and sour cream.
SM Honey BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, homemade honey BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese.
SM Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil, tomatoes, red onion, garlic and olive oil.
SM Buffalo Chicken
Tender chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
SM Mac N Cheese Pizza
Penne noodles mixed with cheddar cheese and alfredo sauces. Topped with bacon bits, shredded parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
SM Taco Pizza
Homemade salsa sauce, beef, onion,tortilla chips mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olive and sour cream. Served with a side of homemade salsa
SM The "Big Chief"
(Named after your favorite bartender) Buffalo chicken, sausage and pepperoni. Our unique blend of buffalo and red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
SM Cynthia's Special
(A bruschetta pizza with a twist) Your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil, tomatoes, red onion and garlic
SM The Balboa
Roast beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of au jus
SM Bigler Fries
Our bartender Sam added beef and pineapple to our popular italian pizza fries for a delicious new menu item.
14" Pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
LG House Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper & onions.
LG Super Pie
Our specialty: sausage, pepperoni, salami,Canadian bacon,mushrooms, black and green olives, green peppers, onions, hot banana peppers and tomatoes
LG Meat Eaters
Sausage, pepperoni, Italian Salami, Canadian bacon and bacon.
LG Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, onions, bacon bits, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
LG Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black and green olives.
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
LG Mashed Potato
Garlic mashed potatoes, alfredo sauce, bacon bits, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Garnished with green onions and sour cream.
LG Honey BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, homemade honey BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese.
LG Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil, tomatoes, red onion, garlic and olive oil.
LG Buffalo Chicken
Tender chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
LG Mac N Cheese Pizza
Penne noodles mixed with cheddar cheese and alfredo sauces. Topped with bacon bits, shredded parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
LG Taco Pizza
Homemade salsa sauce, beef, onion,tortilla chips mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olive and sour cream. Served with a side of homemade salsa
LG The "Big Chief"
(Named after your favorite bartender) Buffalo chicken, sausage and pepperoni. Our unique blend of buffalo and red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
LG Cynthia's Special
(A bruschetta pizza with a twist) Your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil, tomatoes, red onion and garlic
LG The Balboa
Roast beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of au jus
LG Bigler Fries
Our bartender Sam added beef and pineapple to our popular italian pizza fries for a delicious new menu item.
Calzones
Frozen Pizza
Drink Menu
NA Beverage
Chocolate Milk (No Refills)
Coke
Coke 2 Liter
Coke Zero 20 oz.
Diet
Diet Coke 2 Liter
Fanta orange
Fanta orange 2 Liter
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow 2 Liter
Milk 2% (No Refills)
Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz.
Monster
Monster ReHab
Monster Sugar Free
Mr. Pibb
Mr. Pibb 20 oz.
Root Beer on Tap
Sprite
Sprite 2 Liter
Sprite Zero
Sprite
Soda water
Pineapple juice
Grapefruit. Juice
Gingerale
Mellow yellow
Kids Soda
Coffee
Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Join us for excellent food and service in a warm and friendly environment. Dine in, takeout and delivery available.
14550 South Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068