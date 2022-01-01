Restaurant header imageView gallery

CARNATION CAFE & LOUNGE

review star

No reviews yet

4760 Tolt Ave

Carnation, WA 98014

Order Again

Popular Items

TOLT BURGER
CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER
ROASTED DIP

BURGER/SANDWICH

TOLT BURGER

$14.50

1/2 pound of waygu beef cooked to your liking with lettuce, tomato, crispy fried onion, and our house BBQ mayo on a sesame bun.

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$13.95

wagyu beef-grilled sourdough-ched/jack-crispy onions & BBQ sauce

TURKEY CRANBERRY SANDWICH

$13.95

grilled sourdough-smoked turkey-cream cheese-cranberry-crispy onion (no substitutions)

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$13.95

lean brisket--sauerkraut-swiss-1000 island-house mustard on thick sourdough (no substitutions)

CAFE CLUB

$13.95

toasted thick sourdough-smoked turkey-cheddar-avocado-bacon-lettuce-tomato

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$14.00

peppers-onions- grilled chicken-cheddar jack-flour tortilla-salsa

CAJUN CHICKEN WRAP

$13.75

Warm grilled chicken tossed with romaine, tomatoes, olives, bacon and cheddar jack with a chipotle ranch dressing, wrapped in a large tortilla

ROASTED DIP

$13.50

Your choice of roast beef or smoked turkey, warmed in a french roll with white cheddar cheese, served au jus

CHICKEN CAPRESE SANDWICH

$13.75

Warm grilled chicken on a french roll with tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and a pesto-balsamic mayo.

LOW-CARBURGER

$14.50

A lettuce wrap alternative of our Tolt Burger. Bed of iceberg, tomatoes, red onion, and house BBQ mayo on the side.

CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and chipotle aioli on a sesame bun.

GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our house BBQ mayo on a sesame bun.

FISH SANDWICH

$15.50

Tempura fried cod on a french roll with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and white cheddar cheese.

CRISPY SALMON BURGER

$17.00

Tempura fried salmon with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and white cheddar cheese on a sesame bun.

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00Out of stock

FRY BASKETS

COD FISH & CHIPS

$16.50

CHICKEN STRIPS

$13.50

Ranch sauce for dipping

CALAMARI BSKT

$13.50

Chipotle aioli dipping sauce

CLAM STRIPS

$13.95

COCO SHRIMP BSKT

$13.75

Mango curry aioli, french fries, coleslaw

FRIED FISH COMBO

$17.95

Clams, cod, shrimp, oysters

SALMON & CHIPS

$17.00

STARTERS

two hand made pulled pork and cabbage stuffed, fried crispy and served w/Dave’s BBQ sauce

CHK WINGS 1lb

$14.00Out of stock

One dozen wings with Dave's BBQ sauce

CAJUN CALAMARI APP

CAJUN CALAMARI APP

$10.50

COCONUT SHRIMP APP

$10.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA NUGGETS

$10.50

ONION RINGS

$5.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

GARLIC BREAD

$2.50

FRUIT BOWL

$3.50

CAFE CHIPS

$2.50

Chili

$5.75

Grilled chicken with smoked corn, tortilla strips and vegetables.

SALADS

COBB SALAD

$16.50

Grilled chicken-egg-bacon bleu cheese-olive-tomato romaine-honey mustard

YELLOW TAIL AHI

$17.50

Yellow tail tuna, avocado, tomatoes, salad mix, sesame soy dressing

TERIYAKI CHICKEN SALAD

$14.50

Mandarin orange, almonds, tomato, nappa, crispy wontons, sesame soy dressing

BLACK & BLEU SALAD

$16.95

N.Y. sirloin, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, nappa greens, pesto vinaigrette

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$15.50

Chicken, avocado, tomato, olives, black beans, chipotle ranch, cheddar jack, romaine, crispy flour shell, salsa, sour cream

STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD

$10.75

Baby spinach-nappa cabbage, strawberry-almonds-poppyseed dressing

THE WEDGE

$9.75

Iceberg-bacon-tomato-red onion, bleu cheese dressing-balsamic syrup

CAPRESE PLATE

$9.75

Cherry tomato, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and balsamic syrup

CAESAR SALAD

$6.75+

House made anchovy dressing-parmesan, sourdough croutons

CAFE SALAD

$4.25+

Greens, pesto vinaigrette baby tomatoes, olives and croutons

DESSERT

Tres Leches Cake Strawberry

$7.50

Ho-Ho

$6.00

Chocolate Mocha Cake

$7.50

Cake Pops

$3.00

CHOCOLATE FLAN CAKE

$7.50

TRES LECHES PINEAPPLE

$7.50

RED VELVET CAKE

$7.50

PUMPKIN ROLL

$7.50

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$7.50

Choc Cr Pie

$7.50

KEY LIME PIE

$7.50

PUMPKIN PIE

$7.50

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE CAKE

$7.50Out of stock

2 MINI CUP CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Pie

$7.50

BEVERAGES

BLOODY MARY

$7.50

MIMOSA

$8.00

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

ARN PALMER

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

DECAF COFFEE

$2.95

HOT CHOC

$2.95

HOT TEA

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.95

Sprite and grenadine with cherry

ROOTBEER

$4.50

DIAMOND KNOT ROOTBEER, NO REFILLS

CLUB SODA

$2.50

LG JUICE

$3.95

SMALL JUICE

$2.50

ITALIAN SODA

$3.50

MILK

$2.50+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50+

LEMONADE

$2.95

ROY ROGERS

$2.95

Coke and grenadine (cherry coke)

$2 BEER SPECIALS

$2.00

ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST ACCOMPANY A MEAL PURCHASE.

KIDS BEVS

KIDS SODA

$2.50

KIDS MILK

$2.50

KIDS CHOC MILK

$2.50

KIDS LEMONADE

$2.50

KIDS JUICE

$2.50

KIDS SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

KIDS ROY ROGERS

$2.50

Coke and grenadine (cherry coke)

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.95
Call for Open Hours

Location

4760 Tolt Ave, Carnation, WA 98014

