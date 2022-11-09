Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Amado

2705 Coolidge Hwy

Berkley, MI 48072

Appetizers

$6.00

Ripe mashed avocado, green chile, fresh lime, cilantro and fresh fried corn tortilla chips.

$5.00

Roasted tomatillo salsa + chipotle-arbol salsa with fresh fried corn tortillas chips

$7.00

Chef Amado has whipped up some cheesy hot queso dip made with real dairy. Each queso is topped with cilantro, diced onions, sliced jalapeno and our fresh fried tortilla chips Want it "bigger"? Top it with your choice of chicken, mushroom, pork or bistec. Serves 2-4 people. No double dipping :) Contains dairy Not gluten free

3 Taco Combos

$11.00

Choice of 3 tacos. Select any three tacos to create your own meal. Chicken | Pork | Bistec | Mushroom

Tacos

$4.50

Tomato-Onion-Jalapeno Braised Beef, Roasted Nopale & Bell Pepper Slaw. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro and salsa.

$4.00

Griddled Chipotle Chicken, Creamy Roasted Green Chile Rajas (creamy roasted poblanos + onions)

$4.00

Sinaloan-style chilorio, adobo braised pork shoulder, pickled red onions. Served on a corn tortillas with salsa and cilantro.

$4.00

Chipotle garlic mushrooms, queso fresco, arugula. Served on corn tortillas with salsa and cilantro. Vegetarian

$5.00

Corn tortilla with griddled cheese. Filled with cactus and bell pepper slaw, arugula, pickled onions, jalapeño, queso fresco, and roasted Chile sauce. Vegetarian

Quesadillas

$5.00

Flour tortillas filled with a mixture of melty cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream.

$7.00

Flour tortillas filled with a mixture of melty cheeses and our Mexican Bistec a tomato-onion-jalapeno braised beef. Served with a side of sour cream. (the beef is cooked in a tomato-onion-jalapeno sauce)

$6.50

Flour tortillas filled with a mixture of melty cheeses and griddled chipotle chicken. Served with a side of sour cream. Very popular choice for both adults and kids.

$6.00

Flour tortillas filled with a mixture of melty cheeses and chipotle garlic mushrooms. Served with a side of sour cream. Vegetarian.

$6.50

Fresh from the griddle. Made with flour tortillas, a mixture of melty cheeses and our Sinaloan-style chilorio pork. Served with a side of sour cream.

Dawgs

$6.00

Bacon, Green Chiles, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Roasted Green Chile Sauce, Toasted Bun

$6.00

Green Chiles, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Roasted Green Chile Sauce, Toasted Bun. Vegan + Vegetarian

$3.50

Griddled Dearborn Ham hot dog. Plain. Kid and adult favorite.

$3.50

Griddled vegan hotdog, toasted bun. Vegan Vegetarian

Sides

$3.00

Whole black beans, slowly simmered with spices until tender. Serves 1-2 *Vegan

$3.00

Cilantro rice made with fresh herbs, garlic and peppers. Serves 1-2

$4.00

Mashed Avocados, Cilantro, Lime, Green Chile

$1.00

Chipotle-Arbol Salsa

$1.00

$1.00

Chef Amado's habanero hot sauce is everything you are looking for in a spicy hot sauce. Made with fresh habaneros and limes. This is Yucatan FIRE.

$3.00

Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips.

$0.60

$8.00

$3.00Out of stock

Smashed Pinto Beans simmered with garlic and spices. Serves 1-2 Vegan

Dessert

$4.00

Mango Tajin pops are made with fresh pureed mango, a dash of cane sugar, fresh lime juice, and sprinkled with Tajin. Tajin is a spice blend from Jalisco, Mexico made up of chiles, lime zest and a whisper of salt.

$4.00

Ice Pops “Paletas” From JB’s Ice Pops Made with real Michigan Cherry Juice.

$4.00

Fresh brewed coffee mixed with sweetened condensed milk. Creamy ice pop perfection. Think of a chilled "coffee nip".

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Metro Detroit's newest taqueria located in Berkley featuring flavorful, authentic tacos made with the freshest ingredients.

2705 Coolidge Hwy, Berkley, MI 48072

