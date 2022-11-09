Casa Amado

Hot Queso

$7.00

Chef Amado has whipped up some cheesy hot queso dip made with real dairy. Each queso is topped with cilantro, diced onions, sliced jalapeno and our fresh fried tortilla chips Want it "bigger"? Top it with your choice of chicken, mushroom, pork or bistec. Serves 2-4 people. No double dipping :) Contains dairy Not gluten free