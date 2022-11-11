Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Celts Craft House

498 Reviews

$$

7083 153rd St W

Apple Valley, MN 55124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup
Fish & Chips
Shepard's Pie

Appetizers

Cooked to order corn tortilla chips.

Bacon Cheddar Dip

$7.95

Served with cooked to order corn tortilla chips.

Banger Bites

$10.95

Smoked cracked black pepper sausage made exclusively for Celts Craft House. Sliced, grilled and served with hot mustard, house-made Pepper Jelly and House BBQ sauce.

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Hand Cut Fries with house seasoning blend.

Beef Tenderloin Tips

$9.95

Served with choice of horseradish or Béarnaise sauce.

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Siracha Parmesan.

Cheese Curds

$8.95

White cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$9.95

Served with choice of sauce.

Deep Fried Mini Chicken Tacos

$7.95

Served with salsa and sour cream

Jalapeno Chips

$7.95

Hand-cut, dipped in buttermilk and fried, served with ranch dressing.

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Nachos

$8.95

Tortilla chips topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeno. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$8.95

Pot Roast Poutine

$9.95

Our hand-cut fries topped with slow-roasted pot roast, gravy and melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Reuben Rolls

$8.95

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese wrapped in a wonton and fried. Served with house Thousand Island dressing.

Shepherd's Pie Skins

$9.95

Potato skins filled with Shepherds pie filling, topped with mashed potatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese.

Sliders

$10.95

Choose from: - Bacon Cheeseburger - Crab cakes served with house-made tartar sauce - Hand-breaded chicken, plain or Buffalo. Served with choice of one side.

Spinach Dip

$8.95

Baked spinach in a rich cream cheese sauce served with cooked to order corn tortilla chips.

Traditional Wings

$12.95

Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ and Garlic Sriracha Parmesan. Also, available boneless.

Basket Waffle Fries

$5.95

Salads

Side Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, onion and croutons served with choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

$4.95

Crisp romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese topped with croutons and Caesar dressing.

Tossed Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, olives, feta cheese and cucumbers tossed in house Greek vinaigrette dressing and topped with Kalamata olives, tomatoes and a breadstick.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese topped with croutons and Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick. Add seasoned chicken breast - 4 Add salmon - 6

Irish Chef Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens with house-made corned beef, smoked turkey, egg, tomato, red and green peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese, served with choice of dressing. Served with a breadstick.

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens with choice of grilled or crispy seasoned chicken breast, bleu cheese, bacon, egg, cucumber, tomato, onion and croutons served with choice of dressing and a breadstick.

Soups

Cup of Beer Cheese

$4.00

Celts Craft House Beer Cheese Soup

Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00

Celts Craft House Beer Cheese Soup. Served with a breadstick.

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Served with a breadstick.

1 Quart Beer Cheese

$14.00

1 Quart Soup Of The Day

$14.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

Quart Chili

$14.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.95

8 oz. house-seasoned fresh ground chuck and short rib blend patty. Add Bacon for 2, Swiss, American, Cheddar or Pepper-Jack Cheese for 1

Belfast Burger

$12.95

Applewood-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion straws and house made bbq sauce.

Bacon Bleu Burger

$12.95

Applewood-smoked bacon and AmaBlu blue cheese.

Burger of the Month

$14.95

California Turkey Burger

$12.95

House made turkey patty topped with avocado on a bed of lettuce and tomato, grilled bun topped with roasted Jalapeno Aioli.

Craft House Burger

$14.95

Fried egg, hand-cut fries, pepper-jack and American cheeses and house-made roasted garlic aioli.

Mushroom Burger

$12.95

Sautéed crimini mushrooms and our signature bacon cheddar sauce.

Patty Melt

$12.95

Onion straws with American and Swiss cheeses on rye.

Steakhouse Burger

$14.95

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, horseradish sauce, Boar's Head White Cheddar Horseradish cheese and bacon, topped with an onion ring and A.1. Steak Sauce.

Hot Italian

$13.95

Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese blend, spicy giardiniera and more cheese!

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with American cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and seasoned sour cream.

Sandwiches

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato

$9.95

Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on multigrain wheat bread. Make it a Craft House BLT with house-made corned beef for $3

Beef Dip

$11.95

House-marinated beef round and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun with rosemary-garlic au jus.

Classic Rachael

$12.95

Smoked turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Thousand Island dressing on dark rye bread.

Classic Reuben

$12.95

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Thousand Island dressing on dark rye bread.

Cod Sandwich

$11.95

Our signature beer-crusted cod with lettuce on a pub bun with house-made tartar sauce.

Craft House Club

$11.95

Smoked turkey, house-made corned beef, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion on sourdough bread with house-made roasted garlic aioli.

Craft House Turkey

$11.95

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, sautéed red cabbage, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and house Thousand Island dressing on mutligrain wheat bread.

Frisco Style Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Two eggs cooked to order on grilled sourdough, topped with melted American cheese and two strips of bacon.

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Wheat bread garlic buttered and grilled with parmesan cheese, American, mozzarella, provolone, jack and cheddar. Add tender shredded pot roast with gravy for $3.

Grilled Chicken Ranch

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and buttermilk ranch on a pub bun.

Kildare County Chicken

$11.95

Philly Style Beef

$12.95

House-marinated beef round topped with sautéed bell peppers, onions and a blend of melted provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a hoagie bun.

Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Tenderized pork ribeye in our signature homemade breading, cooked golden brown with lettuce, tomato and a side of pepper jelly.

Steak Sandwich

$14.95

House-seasoned beef tenderloin, fried onions, portobello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

A flour tortilla with chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato and roasted jalapeno aioli.

Dinners

Bangers and Mash

$12.95

Smoked cracked black pepper sausage made exclusively for Celts Craft House, grilled and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes with choice of vegetable.

Beef Ribeye

$19.95

A 10 oz. ribeye served with onion straws and choice of two sides.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$13.00

House-made corned beef and braised cabbage with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Country Fried Pork

$13.95

Tenderized pork ribeye in our homemade breading with garlic mashed potatoes. Served with brown gravy.

Crab Cakes

$14.95

Two hand-made Dungeness lump crab cakes breaded and sautéed with house-made tartar sauce and choice of two sides.

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, with house-made tartar sauce. Served with hand-cut fries and choice of vegetable.

Pasta Alfredo & Broccoli

$11.95

Alfredo sauce blended with fresh broccoli. Add Chicken $4

Pork Ribeye

$15.95

An 8 oz. center cut pork ribeye topped with roasted garlic butter and choice of two sides.

Pot Roast

$13.95

Slow-roasted post roast covered in gravy and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and choice of vegetable.

Salmon

$15.95

Atlantic salmon fillet served with Béarnaise sauce and choice of two sides.

Shepard's Pie

$12.95

Beef and lamb, peas, carrots and herbs in a rich beef sauce topped with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Served with a breadstick.

Surf and Surf

$14.95

A filet of our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, and a hand-made Dungeness lump crab cake. Served with housemade tartar sauce and choice of two sides.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburgers

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cod Strips

$5.95

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$5.95

Kids Mini Taco

$5.95

Kids Sundae

$1.95

Sides

Breadstick

$1.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$2.50

Side Au Jus

$0.75

Side Broccoli

$2.50

Side Carrots

$2.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.50

Side Mashed

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Side Veg Dujour

$2.50

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Tortilla Chip Refill

$1.00

Additional Sauces and Dips

1000 Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bearnaise

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Guinness

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Hot Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Pepper Jelly

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

NA Beverage

Bottle Root Beer

$3.25

12 OZ Bottle

Red Bull

$5.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Clamato

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Directions

Gallery
Celts Craft House image
Celts Craft House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
orange star3.0 • 929
15020 Glazier Ave Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Fireside Restaurant & Bar - 3410 150th Street West
orange starNo Reviews
3410 150th Street West Rosemount, MN 55068
View restaurantnext
Buck '54 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
15400 Buck Hill Rd Burnsville, MN 55306
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
12500 Nicollet Ave Burnsville, MN 55337
View restaurantnext
WhirlyBall Twin Cities - Bloomington
orange star4.7 • 298
2405 E Old Shakopee Rd Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Apple Valley

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Apple Valley
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston