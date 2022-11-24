Restaurant header imageView gallery

Centonove 109 W Main St

2,730 Reviews

$$

109 W Main St

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Order Again

Cocktails

Il Mio Cuore Marg

Il Mio Cuore Marg

$14.00

Tequila, Aperol, passion fruit, blood orange, pomegranate, lime

The Farwell

The Farwell

$14.00

Buffalo Trace, chili flake demerara syrup, bitters.

Italian 75 Gin

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

St. Germain Spritz

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Tuscan Gimlet

$14.00

Pera Martini

$14.00

Mai tai Italiano

$16.00

Sangria

$16.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Di Stelle

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Vacanze In Paradiso

$16.00

Beer

Menabrea Blonde Ale

Menabrea Blonde Ale

$9.00

Menabrea Amber Ale

$9.00

Love Haze IPA

$7.00

Dolomiti Draft

$9.00

Birra Friuli

$7.00

Birra Dolomiti

$7.00

Samuel Smith India Ale

$7.00

Almanac Beer Co

$10.00
East Brothers Oatmeal Stout

East Brothers Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Belgian Family Brewers

$7.00

Delirium

$10.00

Fort Point Villager

$7.00
OrXata

OrXata

$10.00

Wine

Corkage

$15.00

Vignalta 2016

$18.00+

Wilhelm Welch

$18.00+

Chateau Clos du Marquis St. Julien

$190.00

Mazzei Castello

$250.00

Falletto di Bruno Giacosta Asili Riserva '11

$950.00

Falletto di Bruno Giacosta Barolo '15

$660.00

Miani Merlot/Cab Franc/Cab Sauv

$290.00

Specogna Oltre Refosco

$120.00Out of stock

Petrusso

$90.00

Planeta

$90.00

Sandeman Apitiv Reserve

$10.00

Sandeman Founders Reserve

$16.00

House Red

$14.00

Badia Cultibuono

$8.00+

Miani

$290.00

Sor Ugo

$110.00

Maso Poli

$90.00

Breccariolo Glass

$16.00

Brecciarolo Bottle

$56.00

Isole E Elena Glass

$20.00

Isole E Elena Bottle

$70.00

Giovanni Rosso Barolo

$120.00

Ridolfi

$110.00

House Red Glass

$14.00

Donnafugata

$56.00

Vermentino Ala Vecchia

$18.00+

Feudi Di San Gregorio

$14.00+

Miani Colli Del Orientali Chardonnay

$225.00

Manincor Sophie

$120.00

Villa Russiz

$168.00

Il Carpino

$90.00

Domaine Bernard Moreau et Fils

$220.00

Planeta Chardonnay

$84.00

DuMol Wester Reach RRV

$140.00

DuMol Estate Vineyard

$175.00

Arista Chardonnay

$160.00

Miani Filip Friulano

$230.00

Vignai da Duline

$90.00Out of stock

Miani Malvasia

$170.00

Miani Pettarin Ribolla Gialla

$245.00

Casavecchia

$40.00

Ben Haines B Minor

$40.00Out of stock

Calera Viognier Mt. Harlan

$48.00Out of stock

Donmichelle

$45.00

Gini

$72.00

Borreo

$92.00

Viticolori de Casa Vecchia

$48.00

Father's Eyes

$9.00+

House White Glass

$14.00

House White Bottle

$48.00

Bortolusso Glass

$14.00

Bortolusso Bottle

$48.00

Olianas

$52.00

Olianas Glass

$15.00

Elena Walch Glass

$16.00

Elena Walch Bottle

$56.00

Bisol DOCG

$16.00+

Geofroy Expression, Brut, Champagne 1er Cru

$100.00

Chateau de Bligny Blanc de Blanc

$110.00

Chateau de Bligny Grand Reserve Brut Rose

$90.00

Bollinger La Grande Annee

$290.00

Bollinger R.D. Extra Brut

$600.00

Pitaro

$16.00+

NA beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sole Sparkling Water

$6.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade Fresh Squeezed

$4.00

Milk

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.75

1/2 Sole

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Pelligrino 750 ml

$6.50

Lemonade

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

109 W Main St, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

