Chatham Meat Co. 114 W Raleigh St

Beef

Pinwheels

$6.99

Meatballs

$1.25

Poultry

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$4.25

Pork

Chorizo Stuffed Pork Chop

$5.25

Grocery Refrigerated

Ashe County Butter

$8.99
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$3.39

Cheshire Pork

$9.99

Cheshire Salami

$9.99
Eggs

Eggs

$6.99

Garlic Butter Brussels

$4.29

Garlic Butter Broccoli

$4.29

Jalapeño Bombs

$3.59

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Spinach dip

$7.50

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$4.50

Stuffed Portobello

$5.25

Grocery Dry

Jim own sauce 1 gallon

$17.99

Jim own sauce 16oz

$6.99

Jim own sauce 32oz

$9.99

Jim own sausage season

$5.99

Moss chicken breader

$10.29

Moss corn meal

$2.75

Moss flour

$4.99

Moss grits

$3.99

Moss hushpuppy mix

$4.59

Moss seafood breader

$10.29

Pig pen sauce

$5.99

Pig pen season

$5.99

Pig pen season 27oz

$12.99

Redneck Sauce

$6.99

Redneck season

$6.29

Tuff sauce

$6.99

Tuff season

$5.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 W Raleigh St, Siler City, NC 27344

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

