The Broken Spit
Come in and enjoy!
2734 Old US 421 N
Popular Items
Location
2734 Old US 421 N
Siler City NC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Shortstops - Ramseur
Come in and enjoy!
The Eddy Pub
Our menu features food from many local farms and a style that is our own version of "Pub food" ranging from southern comfort to European bistro. We are committed to using the highest quality nutrient rich ingredients; no GMO's, chemical free and organic when possible, our proteins are always antibiotic free and hormone free and our fish is sustainably caught/raised. We believe good food eaten in a comfortable place makes us happier people.
The Modern Life Deli & Drinks
Come in and enjoy!
Dodge City - Asheboro
Come in and enjoy!!