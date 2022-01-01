Go
The Broken Spit

2734 Old US 421 N

Popular Items

Burnt Ends$10.00
Our Delicious Brisket Diced and Double Smoked In Our Homemade Bourbon BBQ.
Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Brioche Bun, Pork, Your Choice Of Slaw, Pickles. Comes w/ Fries or Tots.
The King$12.00
Brioche Bun, Brisket, Your Choice Of Slaw, Pick Your Sauce. Comes w/ Fries or Tots.
Mac&Cheese$5.00
Spirals, In Our Homemade Cheese Sauce.
Baked Beans$3.00
Our Delicious Baked Pork Beans.
Pulled Pork 1/2lb$6.00
Cornbread$1.00
Hush Puppies$5.00
Fresh Sweet corn and whole grain white corn meal packed into the bakeable Savannah Classics formulation. Served with Chipotle Ranch.
Brisket 1/2lb$9.00
Mash Potato$3.00
Our Homemade Red Bliss Garlic Mash.
Location

2734 Old US 421 N

Siler City NC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
